Little Sesame x Lunch Link

1828 L Street NW

Washington, DC 20036

Hummus Bowls

Cauliflower Shawarma Hummus Bowl

Cauliflower Shawarma Hummus Bowl

$10.00

Onion Tahini, Herbs & Everything Spice Served with Warm Pita.

Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl

Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl

$11.00

Green Tahini, Pickled Onion & Herbs Served with Warm Pita

Keep It Classic Bowl

Keep It Classic Bowl

$10.00

Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce Served with Warm Pita

Heirloom Tomato Hummus Bowl

Heirloom Tomato Hummus Bowl

$10.00

Some Roasted, Some Aren't, Onion Tahini, Za'atar & Pine Nuts Served with Warm Pita

Pita Sandwiches

Cauliflower Shawarma Pita

Cauliflower Shawarma Pita

$10.00

Onion Tahini & Brussels Kale Slaw

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$11.00

Green Tahini & Marinated Peppers

Smallish Sides

Old School Cucumber Salad

Old School Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Onion, Pickled Chili & Dill

Marinated Peppers

$5.00

Green Tahini & Za'atar

Brussels Kale Slaw

Brussels Kale Slaw

$5.00

Tahini Cesar & Crispy Pita

Cauliflower Tahini Salad

Cauliflower Tahini Salad

$5.00
Taqueria-Style Couscous

Taqueria-Style Couscous

$4.00

Tomato & Cumin

Salad

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Chicken or Cauliflower Shawarma, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Radish, Crispy Pita, Herbs Choice of Sumac Vinaigrette, Labneh Ranch or Tahini Cesar

Hummus & Pita

Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz

Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz

Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz

Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Pita Pack

Pita Pack

$5.00

5 Pitas

Pickles

Pickles

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

1828 L Street NW, Washington, DC 20036

