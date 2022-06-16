Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Little Sesame x Wood Acres Neighborhood 06.23.22 @ 5pm

736 6th Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Hummus Bowls

Cauliflower Shawarma Hummus Bowl

Cauliflower Shawarma Hummus Bowl

$12.55

Roasted Onion Tahini, Everything Spice & Herbs Served w/ Warm Pita

Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl

Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl

$13.60

Green Tahini, Pickled Onions & Herbs Served w/ Warm Pita

'Keep it Classic' Hummus Bowl

'Keep it Classic' Hummus Bowl

$12.55

Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce Served with Warm Pita

Seasonal Heirloom Tomato Hummus Bowl

Seasonal Heirloom Tomato Hummus Bowl

$13.65

Roasted Onion Tahini, Pine Nuts & Za'atar. Served w/ Warm Pita

Pita Sandwiches

Cauliflower Shawarma Pita

Cauliflower Shawarma Pita

$12.55

Roasted Onion Tahini & Kale Brussels "Caesar" Slaw

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$13.60

Roasted Peppers & Green Tahini

Seasonal Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita

Seasonal Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita

$12.60

Chopped Salad, Green Schug & Tahini

Seasonal Harissa BBQ Chicken Pita

$13.20

Cucumber Salad & Tahini

Smallish Sides

Smallish

Smallish

Extras

8oz Smooth Classic Hummus

8oz Smooth Classic Hummus

$5.00

16oz Smooth Classic Hummus

$7.50
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz

Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz

Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz

$5.00
5 Pita Pack

5 Pita Pack

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

Location

736 6th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine 12.09.21 at 5:45pm image
Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine 12.09.21 at 5:45pm image

