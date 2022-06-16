Middle Eastern
Mediterranean
Little Sesame x Chevy Chase 06.16.22 at 5:45pm
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!
Location
736 6th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Sesame x Wood Acres Neighborhood 06.23.22 @ 5pm
No Reviews
736 6th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant