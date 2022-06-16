Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Little Sesame x Chevy Chase 06.16.22 at 5:45pm

review star

No reviews yet

736 6th Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Pack of 5 Pitas
Full Half & Half Rotisserie Family Meal
Fattoush Salad

Family Meal

Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal

Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal

$48.00Out of stock

Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4

Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal

Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal

$38.00

Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4

Full Half & Half Rotisserie Family Meal

$42.00

Half & Half Rotisserie Chicken & Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4

Half Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal

$25.00Out of stock

Half Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Half Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 3 Pita. Feeds 1-2.

Half Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal

$20.00

Half Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Half Pint Any 2 Smallish Sides, Half Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 3 Pita. Feeds 1-2.

Single Rotisserie Chicken

$25.00

Hummus Bowl

'Keep it Classic' Bowl

'Keep it Classic' Bowl

$11.55

Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño sauce. Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**

Family Style Salad

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$25.00

2 quarts romaine, cucumber, tomato, radish, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar Serves 3-4, toss at home.

Extras

Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz

Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz

Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz

Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz

Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz

$7.50
Pack of 5 Pitas

Pack of 5 Pitas

$5.00

Catering

Hummus Party Pack

Hummus Party Pack

$45.00

Box of (6) 8oz Containers of Hummus & 10 Pita, Crudite or Pita Chips Choice of Smooth Classic Hummus , Jammy Tomato Hummus or Caramelized Onion Hummus Serves 8-10 People

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

736 6th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

