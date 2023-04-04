Little Sheba's Restaurant imageView gallery
Salad
American
Pizza

Little Sheba's Restaurant

878 Reviews

$$

175 Fort Wayne Ave

Richmond, IN 47374

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.50+

Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on a Flour Tortilla

Chicken Quesadillas

$13.00+

Chicken is perfectly grilled with Frank's Red-Hot sauce on a toasted Flour Tortilla with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Veggie Quesadillas

$13.50+

Vegies include tomatoes, onions, green and banana peppers, spinach, and black olives sauteed in Frank's Red-Hot sauce

Bosco Sticks

$9.00+

Mozzarella cheese-filled breadsticks come with your choice of Mexican chees, pizza sauce, or garlic butter

Baked Boneless Wings

$14.00

Tender juicy boneless wings in original or spicy with your choice of dressing

Bavarian Pretzel Twist

$7.00

Three soft Bavarian-style pretzels, buttered and lightly salted with a side of Mexican cheese sauce

Baked Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Naturally aged Mozzarella baked, not fried, in crispy Italian breading

Kettle Chips

$6.50

A mountain of hot kettle chips seasoned with your choice of our house-made Lemon Parmesan seasoning, Sweat Heat, or Western BBQ and served with our signature Ranch Pesto dipping sauce

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.00

This classic has loads of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on grilled Texas toast

Reuben

$12.00

A classic with mounds of lean corned beef, Swiss cheese, kraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread

Raisin Cain

$9.50

One for the wild child! Hot ham and Swiss topped with poppy seed sauce and raisins all on a grilled croissant

Bugsy Pork BBQ

$10.00

Tender pulled pork piled on thick Swiss cheese on a grilled onion bun

Adult Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Loads of Cheddar and Mozzarella on grilled Texas toast

Greek Gyro

$10.00

The big, fat Greek Gyro of your dreams! Grilled strips of deliciously seasoned beef topped with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, and onion stuffed in a grilled pita

Dirty Rotten Scoundrel

$10.00

You choose between lots of ham, turkey, or both! Topped with pineapples, green peppers, bacon, and Sheba's signature sauce on a grilled pita

Chicken Ranch Roll-up

$12.50

A flour tortilla filled with breaded or grilled chicken breast strips, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing

I Don’t Eat Meat

$8.50

Go nuts with lots of Cheddar, Swiss, and Feta cheeses, green peppers, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mild banana pepper stuffed in a grilled pita

Chef Girl Marie

$11.50

Try our tender grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a grilled Kaiser bun

Italian Stallion Sub

$12.50

Loads of salami, pepperoni and ham, topped with Mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and golden Italian dressing on a grilled sub bun

The John Boy

$13.00

You'd be crazy not to try this! Piled high with ham, turkey, and roast beef, topped with Feta, banana peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Golden Italian dressing on a grilled sub bun

Grilled Tenderloin

$10.00

Breaded Tenderloin

$13.00

Home made

Pizzas

7" Sheba's Greek Style

$9.50

Absolutely delicious! We start with your choice of Garlic Olive oil or Tzaziki sauce, then spinach, onions, Feta, black olives, tomatoes, and a Mozzarella-Provolone blend of cheese

7" Cheese

$8.00

7" Meat Lovers

$12.00

Carnivores love this one! Plenty of pepperoni, ham, bacon, and sausage, and our Mozzarella-Provolone blend

7" Deluxe

$11.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, Mozzarella-provolone blend, and herb blended pizza sauce

12" Sheba's Greek Style

$19.50

Absolutely delicious! We start with your choice of Garlic Olive oil or Tzaziki sauce, then spinach, onions, Feta, black olives, tomatoes, and a Mozzarella-Provolone blend of cheese

12" Cheese

$15.00

12" Meat Lovers

$21.00

Carnivores love this one! Plenty of pepperoni, ham, bacon, and sausage, and our Mozzarella-Provolone blend

12" Deluxe

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, Mozzarella-provolone blend, and herb blended pizza sauce

Salads

Sm Chef Salad

$10.00

Our fresh salad blend topped with chunks of ham and turkey, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg and your choice of dressing

Lg Chef Salad

$13.00

Our fresh salad blend topped with chunks of ham and turkey, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg and your choice of dressing

Sm Greek Salad

$8.00

Our fresh salad blend topped with Feta cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and pepperoncini peppers and served with either Creamy or Mediterranean Greek dressing

Lg Greek Salad

$10.50

Our fresh salad blend topped with Feta cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and pepperoncini peppers and served with either Creamy or Mediterranean Greek dressing

Sm Tossed Salad

$6.50

Our fresh salad blend topped with tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and a side of your favorite dressing

Lg Tossed Salad

$8.50

Our fresh salad blend topped with tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and a side of your favorite dressing

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Desserts

Sheba's Signature Brownie

$3.00+

Chocolate cherry brownie with chocolate frosting

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.50

Housemade pie with an oreo crust

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

Pink Lemonade

$1.00

Mr. Pibb

$1.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.00

Sweet T

$1.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.00

Barq's Root Beer

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

175 Fort Wayne Ave, Richmond, IN 47374

Directions

Gallery
Little Sheba's Restaurant image

Map
