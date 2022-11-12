Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Little Siam

45 Reviews

$$

208 W Wisconsin Ave

Neenah, WI 54956

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Egg Rolls (2)
Pad Thai
Crab Rangoons (6)

Appetizers

Crab Rangoons (6)

$7.50

Cream Cheese | Crabmeat | Green Onion

Crispy Egg Rolls (2)

$5.00

Chicken | Cabbage | Onion | Carrot | Noodle

Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00

Cabbage | Onion | Carrot | Noodle

Fresh Spring Rolls (2)

$6.50

BBQ Pork | Shrimp | Lettuce | Basil | Cilantro | Noodle

Rainbow Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Lettuce | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Cucumber | Noodle

Golden Tofu (10)

$4.00

Deep Fried Bean Curd

Curry

Amazing Flavor

$15.00

Peanut Curry Sauce | Broccoli | Carrots | Served with Rice

Duck Curry (Medium Spice)

$18.50

Red Curry Sauce | Boneless Duck Breast | Tomato | Pineapple | Onion | Basil | Thai Eggplant | Spicy | Served with Rice

Emerald Curry (Spicy)

$15.00

Green Curry Sauce | Thai Eggplant | Bamboo | Straw Mushroom | Bell Pepper | Spicy | Served with Rice

Fish Curry (Medium Spice)

$18.50

House Sauce Curry | Tomato | Pineapple | Bell Pepper | Onion | Basil | Served with Rice

Pineapple Curry (Medium Spice)

$15.00

Red Curry Sauce | Pineapple | Bell Pepper | Basil | Served with Rice

Red Curry (Medium Spice)

$15.00

Red Curry Sauce | Thai Eggplant | Bamboo | Straw Mushroom | Bell Pepper | Spicy

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Yellow Curry Sauce | Potato | Carrot | Onion | Served with Rice

Panang Curry (Medium Spice)

$15.00

Bamboo Shoots | Bell Pepper | Basil | Straw Mushroom | Broccoli | Carrot | Served with Rice

Noodle

Curry Pad Thai

$13.50

Sweet & Tamarind Sauce | Red Curry | Noodle | Egg | Bean Sprout | Green Onion | Peanuts

Lad Na

$12.99

Broccoli | Carrot | Fresh Noodle | Gravy Sauce

Pad Ke Mao

$12.99

Tomato | Bell Pepper | Onion | Fresh Noodle | Basil Tomato Sauce

Pad Se Eew

$12.99

Chinese Broccoli | Green Onion | Bean Sprout | Egg | Fresh Noodle | Sweet & Dark Soy Sauce

Pad Thai

$13.00

Sweet & Tamarind Sauce | Noodle | Egg | Bean Sprout | Green Onion | Peanuts

Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$11.99

Peas & Carrots | Onion | Green Onion | Tomato | Rice | Egg

Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

Peas & Carrots | Cashew | Bell Pepper | Green Onion | Curry Powder | Rice | Egg

Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice

$13.00

Pineapple | Cranberry | Cashew | Green Onion | Rice | Egg

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$13.00

Mushrooms | Onions | Basil | Tomatoes | Fried Egg

Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Salad

Beef Laab

$14.00

Beef | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice

Chicken Laab

$13.00

Chicken | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice

Som Tum

$8.00

Thai Style Salad Sauce | Papaya | Tomato | Garlic | Green Beans | Peanuts

Som Tum W/ Fry Quail

$11.00

Thai Style Salad Sauce | Papaya | Tomato | Garlic | Green Beans | Peanuts | Fried Quail

Vegan Som Tom

$8.00

Pork Laab

$13.00

Pork | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice

Fish Laab

$18.00

Fish | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice

Duck Laab

$18.00

Duck Breast | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice

Soup

Creamy Tom Yum

$7.00

Tomato | Onion | Straw Mushroom | Green Onion | Cilantro | Coconut Milk

Tom Yum

$7.00

Tomato | Onion | Straw Mushroom | Green Onion | Cilantro

Stir Fry

Duck W/ Sweet Basil

$18.00

Boneless Duck Breast | Bell Pepper | Green Beans | Bamboo | Onion | Basil | Mushroom | Thai Chili Garlic Basil Sauce | Served with Rice

Lemongrass Seafood

$18.00

Mixed Seafood | Onion | Basil | Lemongrass Sauce | Straw Mushroom | Served with Rice

Pad Cashew

$12.00

Bell Pepper | Carrot | Green Beans | Onion | Mushrooms | Served with Rice

Pad Ka Pao

$13.00

Bell Pepper | Green Beans | Bamboo | Onion | Basil | Basil Sauce | Egg | Mushrooms | Served with Rice

Pad Nam Prik Pao

$17.00

Mixed Seafood | Onion | Bell Pepper | Basil | Chili Paste Sauce | Served with Rice

Chinese Broccoli (Gai Lan) Stir Fry

$11.00

Chinese Broccoli (Gai Lan) | Dark & Sweet Sauce | Served with Rice

Vegetable Delight

$11.00

Broccoli | Green Beans | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Onion | Basil | Oyster Sauce | Served with Rice

Vegan Special

Mixed Vegetables

$11.00

Tofu | Bell Pepper | Green Bean | Bamboo Shoots | Mushroom | Onion | Basil | Broccoli | Served with Rice

Tofu & Corn Laab

$12.00

Tofu | Corn | Served with Sticky Rice

Vegan Amazing Flavor Curry

$15.00

Tofu | Carrot | Broccoli | Peanut | Served with Rice

Vegan Emerald Curry (Spicy)

$15.00

Tofu | Bell Pepper | Straw Mushroom | Thai Eggplant | Bamboo Shoot | Thai Basil | Served with Rice

Vegan Pad Cashew

$12.99

Tofu | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Green Bean | Onion | Mushroom | Served with Rice

Vegan Pad Ke Mao

$12.99

Tofu | Tomato | Bell Pepper | Onion | Fresh Noodle | Basil Tomato Sauce | Served with Rice

Vegan Pad Thai

$12.99

Tofu | Bean Sprout | Green Onion | Rice Noodle | Peanut

Vegan Panang Curry (Medium Spice)

$15.00

Tofu | Bamboo Shoots | Bell Pepper | Basil | Straw Mushroom | Broccoli | Carrot | Served with Rice

Vegan Pineapple Curry (Medium Spice)

$15.00

Tofu | Pineapple | Bell Pepper | Basil | Served with Rice

Vegan Red Curry (Medium Spice)

$15.00

Tofu | Bell Pepper | Straw Mushroom | Thai Eggplant | Bamboo Shoot | Thai Basil | Served with Rice

Vegan Yellow Curry

$15.00

Tofu | Potato | Carrot | Onion | Served with Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice (Vegan)

$10.00

Tofu | Pea & Carrot | Green Onion | Onion

Specials

Boat Noodle

$14.00Out of stock

Thai Boat Noodle -Pork and beef bone broth infused with spices and pork blood -Rice Noodles, chinese broccoli, beansprouts, garlic, basil -Sliced pork, beef meatballs, crispy pork belly, liver Sever with a side of chili vinegar and dry peppers

Side of Rice

Side of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Sticky Rice

$3.00

Set of Utensils

YES - Set of Utensils

NO - Set of Utensils

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

208 W Wisconsin Ave, Neenah, WI 54956

Directions

Gallery
Little Siam image
Little Siam image
Map
