Little Siam

Popular Items
Appetizers
Crab Rangoons (6)
Cream Cheese | Crabmeat | Green Onion
Crispy Egg Rolls (2)
Chicken | Cabbage | Onion | Carrot | Noodle
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)
Cabbage | Onion | Carrot | Noodle
Fresh Spring Rolls (2)
BBQ Pork | Shrimp | Lettuce | Basil | Cilantro | Noodle
Rainbow Spring Rolls (2)
Lettuce | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Cucumber | Noodle
Golden Tofu (10)
Deep Fried Bean Curd
Curry
Amazing Flavor
Peanut Curry Sauce | Broccoli | Carrots | Served with Rice
Duck Curry (Medium Spice)
Red Curry Sauce | Boneless Duck Breast | Tomato | Pineapple | Onion | Basil | Thai Eggplant | Spicy | Served with Rice
Emerald Curry (Spicy)
Green Curry Sauce | Thai Eggplant | Bamboo | Straw Mushroom | Bell Pepper | Spicy | Served with Rice
Fish Curry (Medium Spice)
House Sauce Curry | Tomato | Pineapple | Bell Pepper | Onion | Basil | Served with Rice
Pineapple Curry (Medium Spice)
Red Curry Sauce | Pineapple | Bell Pepper | Basil | Served with Rice
Red Curry (Medium Spice)
Red Curry Sauce | Thai Eggplant | Bamboo | Straw Mushroom | Bell Pepper | Spicy
Yellow Curry
Yellow Curry Sauce | Potato | Carrot | Onion | Served with Rice
Panang Curry (Medium Spice)
Bamboo Shoots | Bell Pepper | Basil | Straw Mushroom | Broccoli | Carrot | Served with Rice
Noodle
Curry Pad Thai
Sweet & Tamarind Sauce | Red Curry | Noodle | Egg | Bean Sprout | Green Onion | Peanuts
Lad Na
Broccoli | Carrot | Fresh Noodle | Gravy Sauce
Pad Ke Mao
Tomato | Bell Pepper | Onion | Fresh Noodle | Basil Tomato Sauce
Pad Se Eew
Chinese Broccoli | Green Onion | Bean Sprout | Egg | Fresh Noodle | Sweet & Dark Soy Sauce
Pad Thai
Sweet & Tamarind Sauce | Noodle | Egg | Bean Sprout | Green Onion | Peanuts
Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Peas & Carrots | Onion | Green Onion | Tomato | Rice | Egg
Curry Fried Rice
Peas & Carrots | Cashew | Bell Pepper | Green Onion | Curry Powder | Rice | Egg
Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice
Pineapple | Cranberry | Cashew | Green Onion | Rice | Egg
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Mushrooms | Onions | Basil | Tomatoes | Fried Egg
Basil Fried Rice
Salad
Beef Laab
Beef | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice
Chicken Laab
Chicken | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice
Som Tum
Thai Style Salad Sauce | Papaya | Tomato | Garlic | Green Beans | Peanuts
Som Tum W/ Fry Quail
Thai Style Salad Sauce | Papaya | Tomato | Garlic | Green Beans | Peanuts | Fried Quail
Vegan Som Tom
Pork Laab
Pork | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice
Fish Laab
Fish | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice
Duck Laab
Duck Breast | Fresh Chilies | Lime | Basil | Cilantro | Green Onion | Served with Sticky Rice
Soup
Stir Fry
Duck W/ Sweet Basil
Boneless Duck Breast | Bell Pepper | Green Beans | Bamboo | Onion | Basil | Mushroom | Thai Chili Garlic Basil Sauce | Served with Rice
Lemongrass Seafood
Mixed Seafood | Onion | Basil | Lemongrass Sauce | Straw Mushroom | Served with Rice
Pad Cashew
Bell Pepper | Carrot | Green Beans | Onion | Mushrooms | Served with Rice
Pad Ka Pao
Bell Pepper | Green Beans | Bamboo | Onion | Basil | Basil Sauce | Egg | Mushrooms | Served with Rice
Pad Nam Prik Pao
Mixed Seafood | Onion | Bell Pepper | Basil | Chili Paste Sauce | Served with Rice
Chinese Broccoli (Gai Lan) Stir Fry
Chinese Broccoli (Gai Lan) | Dark & Sweet Sauce | Served with Rice
Vegetable Delight
Broccoli | Green Beans | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Onion | Basil | Oyster Sauce | Served with Rice
Vegan Special
Mixed Vegetables
Tofu | Bell Pepper | Green Bean | Bamboo Shoots | Mushroom | Onion | Basil | Broccoli | Served with Rice
Tofu & Corn Laab
Tofu | Corn | Served with Sticky Rice
Vegan Amazing Flavor Curry
Tofu | Carrot | Broccoli | Peanut | Served with Rice
Vegan Emerald Curry (Spicy)
Tofu | Bell Pepper | Straw Mushroom | Thai Eggplant | Bamboo Shoot | Thai Basil | Served with Rice
Vegan Pad Cashew
Tofu | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Green Bean | Onion | Mushroom | Served with Rice
Vegan Pad Ke Mao
Tofu | Tomato | Bell Pepper | Onion | Fresh Noodle | Basil Tomato Sauce | Served with Rice
Vegan Pad Thai
Tofu | Bean Sprout | Green Onion | Rice Noodle | Peanut
Vegan Panang Curry (Medium Spice)
Tofu | Bamboo Shoots | Bell Pepper | Basil | Straw Mushroom | Broccoli | Carrot | Served with Rice
Vegan Pineapple Curry (Medium Spice)
Tofu | Pineapple | Bell Pepper | Basil | Served with Rice
Vegan Red Curry (Medium Spice)
Tofu | Bell Pepper | Straw Mushroom | Thai Eggplant | Bamboo Shoot | Thai Basil | Served with Rice
Vegan Yellow Curry
Tofu | Potato | Carrot | Onion | Served with Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice (Vegan)
Tofu | Pea & Carrot | Green Onion | Onion
Specials
Side of Rice
Set of Utensils
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
