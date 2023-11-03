Little Sicily
3144 Robert C Byrd Dr
Beckley, WV 25801
Main Menu
Starters
- Douby Douby Bread$6.17
Hand Rolled Balls Of Bread Covered With Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese Served With Our House Prepared Pizza Sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.23
Mozzarella Cheese Deep Fried Golden Brown Served With Our In-House Marinara Sauce.
- Grape Leaves$7.20
Delicious Grape Leaves Stuffed With Rice. Served With House Made Cucumber Sauce.
- Baba Ghanoush$8.23
Ground Roasted Eggplant With Tahini Sauce & Seasoned Lightly With Garlic That Is Finished With Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Kalamata Olives. Served With Fresh Baked Homemade Bread.
- Hummus$8.23
Blend Of Freshly Ground Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce, Fresh Lemon Juice, And Minced Garlic. Finished With Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Kalamata Olives And Served With Fresh Baked Homemade Bread.
- Sicily Sampler$13.38
Have The Best Of Everything With Our Sampler Of Signature Items Including Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Grape Leaves, & Falafel. Served With Fresh Baked Homemade Bread. *** No Substitutions Please.
- Falafel$8.23
Deep Fried Balls Made From Ground Chickpeas, Garbanzo Beans, Herbs And Spices. Serves With Cucumber Sauce And Homemade Pita Bread.
- Cheesy Bread$7.20
Pizza Dough Brushed With Garlic Butter Topped With Mozzarella Cheese & Baked To Perfection. Served With Our Homemade Pizza Sauce.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$6.17
Golden Straight Cut Fries Topped With Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses And Served With Ranch.
- Onion Rings$6.17
Battered Sweet Onions Fried Golden Brown.
- Fried Mushrooms$7.20
Battered Mushrooms Fried Golden Brown Served With Ranch.
- Fried Pickles$7.20
Deep Fried Pickles, Served With Ranch
- Basket Sampler$10.29
Smaller Portions Of Our Fried Fresh Mozzarella, Onion Rings, & Fried Mushrooms. *** No Substitutions Please.
- Homemade Pita$2.58
- Homemade Pita with Garlic Butter & Sauce$4.12
- Single Meatball$2.58
Wings
- 5 Bone-In Wings$7.20
Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.
- 10 Bone-In Wings$12.35
Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.
- 5 Boneless Wings$7.20
Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.
- 10 Boneless Wings$12.35
Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.
Salads
- House Salad$8.23
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Banana Peppers & Cheddar Cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.32
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, & Cheddar Cheese
- Caesar Salad$8.23
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Freshly Grated Cheese, & Lightly Baked Croutons.
- Greek Salad$11.32
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, & Croutons Topped With Feta Cheese And Greek Dressing
- Antipasto Salad$12.35
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Artichoke Heart, Hard Boiled Eggs, Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
- Caprese Salad$11.32
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil Finished With Balsamic Glaze.
Burgers
- Classic Cheese Burger$11.32
½ Pound Of Charbroiled Fresh Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo & Cheddar Cheese.
- Cowboy Burger$12.35
½ Pound Of Charbroiled Fresh Ground Beef, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Jalapeños Peppers, Bbq Sauce, & Melted Swiss Cheese.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.35
½ Pound Of Charbroiled Fresh Ground Beef, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, & Melted Swiss Cheese.
Entrees
- Baked Manicotti$13.38
Manicotti noodles stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- Baked Penne with Meat Sauce$14.41
Penne noodles with ricotta cheese and topped with our in house tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce$11.32
Spaghetti noodles served with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread
- Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce$14.41
Spaghetti noodles served with our homemade meat sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
- Spaghetti w/Meatballs$14.41
Spaghetti noodles served with our homemade meatballs topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
- Spaghetti with Meatballs, Meatsauce, Mushroom Sauce$15.44
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli$15.97
Grilled chicken breast, homemade alfredo sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$17.50
Shrimp, homemade alfredo sauce, & parmesan cheese served over fettuccine pasta. Served with garlic bread.
- Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo$18.53
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.35
- Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti$16.47
Hand breaded chicken with our in-house tomato sauce served with spaghetti. Baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
- Grilled Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti$15.97
Our in House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers baked with our in house tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese served with side of spaghetti.
- Eggplant Parmesan with Spaghetti$14.41
Hand breaded deep-fried eggplant with our in-house tomato sauce served with spaghetti. Baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
- Eggplant Sicily$15.44
Layered deep-fried eggplant with fresh spinach, tomatoes, ricotta, & Romano cheese. Covered with our in-house tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread
- Spicy Chicken Pasta$15.97
Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, & sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
- Spicy Shrimp Pasta$17.50
Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with shrimp, mushrooms, & sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread
- Homemade Lasagna$14.94
Layered in our in-house tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
- Tour of Sicily$17.50
Homemade Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, & Fettuccine Alfredo.
- Grilled Salmon$19.56
(also available blackened) Fresh salmon grilled to perfection served with a side of rice and mixed veggies.
- Blackened Salmon$19.56
(also available blackened) Fresh salmon grilled to perfection served with a side of rice and mixed veggies.
- Fatta Shawarma$15.44
Crispy toasted pita bread, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, rice & chicken shawarma meat covered in our homemade creamy garlic sauce.
- Spinach Pie$14.41
Spinach & feta cheese stuffed in phyllo dough served alongside a Greek salad.
- Chicken Kebab$17.50
Grilled skewer of tender cubed chicken breast, perfectly seasoned with a blend of our custom spices. Served on a bed of basmati rice along with a side of hummus or baba Ganoush.
- Shish Kebab$19.56
Grilled skewer of marinated & cubed tender steak, seasoned with a blend of our homemade spices. Served on a bed of basmati rice along with a side of hummus or baba Ganoush.
- Kefta Kebab$17.50
Ground beef skewered & grilled, with our custom blend of spices. Served on a bed of basmati rice along with a side of hummus or baba Ganoush.
- Kebab Sampler$22.65
One skewer of each kefta, shish, chicken kebab. Served on top of rice along with a side salad and Baba Ganoush or Hummus.
Wraps & Sandwiches
- Italian Sub$11.32
Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, With Mayo Or Italian Dressing.
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.32
Thinly Sliced Rib Eye Steak, Melted Provolone Cheese, Onion, Green Peppers, And Mushrooms.
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.32
Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast Marinated In Our Special Blend Of Spices, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers & Our Homemade Creamy Garlic Sauce.
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$11.32
Perfectly Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Spicy Mayo, Fresh Spinach, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pepper Jack Cheese.
- Gyro$11.32
Sliced Lamb & Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Homemade Cucumber Sauce Served On Pita Bread.
- Chicken Kebab Wrap$11.32
Our In-House Marinated Cubed Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Our In House Creamy Garlic Sauce.
- Kefta Kebab Wrap$11.32
Our In-House Marinated Grilled Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Our In-House Creamy Garlic Sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.32
Perfectly Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomatoes, And Mayo.
- Meatball Sub$11.32
Homemade Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
- Falafel Wrap$11.32
Deep Fried Balls Made From Ground Chickpeas, Garbanzo Beans, Herbs And Spices With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, And Garlic Sauce.
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Creamy Traditional Tiramisu$6.17
Layered Ladyfingers Soaked In Espresso Topped With Creamy Custard.
- Strawberry Cheesecake$7.36
Delicious New York Style Cheesecake Smothered With Strawberries.
- Chocolate Cake$7.88
Chocolate Cake Layered With Creamy Chocolate Filling Topped With Chocolate Shavings.
- Cannoli$5.10
Fried Pastry Shell Filled With A Sweet Creamy Ricotta Mixture.
- Baklava$5.61
Rich, Sweet Dessert Pastry Made Of Layer Of Film Dough Filled With Chopped Nuts, Sweetened And Held Together With Syrup.
Specials
Pizza
10" Pizzas
- 10" Cheese Pizza$9.26
- 10" Supreme Pizza$12.35
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
- 10" Veggie Pizza$11.32
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
- 10" Meat Lovers Pizza$12.35
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
- 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.38
Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, onions, jalapenos, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Greek Pizza$13.38
Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, & red onions
- 10" Margarita Pizza$12.35
Fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella with the choice of olive oil or pizza sauce
- 10" White Pizza$13.38
Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and kalamata olives with an olive oil base.
- 10" Chicken Alfredo$13.38
- 10" Pineapple$13.38
- 10" Philly Steak$13.38
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$13.38
- Pizza Roll$9.26
Each fresh made roll has mozzarella and choice of one regular topping. Served with homemade pizza sauce
14" Pizzas
- 14" Cheese Pizza$13.38
- 14" Supreme Pizza$19.56
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
- 14" Veggie Pizza$17.50
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
- 14" Meat Lovers Pizza$19.56
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.56
Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, onions, jalapenos, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Greek Pizza$19.56
Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, & red onions
- 14" Margarita Pizza$19.56
Fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella with the choice of olive oil or pizza sauce
- 14" White Pizza$19.56
Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and kalamata olives with an olive oil base.
- 14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$19.56
- 14" Pineapple Pizza$19.56
- 14" Philly Steak Pizza$19.56
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.56
16" Pizzas
- 16" Cheese Pizza$16.47
- 16" Supreme Pizza$21.62
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$21.62
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
- 16" Veggie Pizza$19.56
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.65
Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, onions, jalapenos, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Greek Pizza$22.65
Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, & red onions
- 16" Margarita Pizza$21.62
Fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella with the choice of olive oil or pizza sauce
- 16" White Pizza$22.65
Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and kalamata olives with an olive oil base.
- 16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$22.65
- 16" Pineapple Pizza$22.65
- 16" Philly Steak Pizza$22.65
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.65
Small Calzones
- Small Cheese Calzone$9.26
- Small Deluxe Calzone$12.35
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, & black olives.
- Small Veggie Calzone$11.32
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, & black olives.
- Small BBQ Chicken Calzone$12.35
Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.
- Small Grilled Chicken Calzone$12.35
Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.
- Small Meat Lover Calzone$12.35
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.
- Small Steak Calzone$12.35
Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.
Large Calzones
- Large Cheese Calzone$13.38
- Large Deluxe Calzone$19.56
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, & black olives.
- Large Veggie Calzone$17.50
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, & black olives.
- Large BBQ Chicken Calzone$19.47
Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.
- Large Grilled Chicken Calzone$19.56
Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.
- Large Meat Lover Calzone$19.56
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, & bacon.
- Large Steak Calzone$19.56
Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.
Small Strombolis
- Small Cheese Stromboli$9.26
- Small Deluxe Stromboli$12.35
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
- Small Veggie Stromboli$11.32
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
- Small BBQ Chicken Stromboli$12.35
Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.
- Small Grilled Chicken Stromboli$12.35
Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.
- Small Meat Lover Stromboli$12.35
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.
- Small Steak Stromboli$12.35
Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.
Large Strombolis
- Large Cheese Stromboli$13.38
- Large Deluxe Stromboli$19.56
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
- Large Veggie Stromboli$17.50
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
- Large BBQ Chicken Stromboli$19.56
Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.
- Large Grilled Chicken Stromboli$19.56
Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.
- Large Meat Lover Stromboli$19.56
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.
- Large Steak Stromboli$19.56
Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
