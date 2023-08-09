Food

Appetizer

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.50

Fries

$4.95

Cheesesteak Fries

$12.95

Cheese, steak meat, over french fries

Broccoli Bites

$5.95

Mac & Cheese bites

$5.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Cheese Curds

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Corn Nuggets

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Bruschetta

$9.95

Tomato, Garlic, Balsamic Glaze, Basil

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Side of Meatballs

$7.95

Side of Sausage

$7.95

Wings

$11.95+

BBQ, Hot, Buffalo, Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesan

Cheese slice

$2.95

Salads

House Salad

$4.50+

Spring mix, tomato, onions, and olives

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Romain hearts, grated romano cheese, croutons, and a side of caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, roasted red pepper, balsamic glaze

Tossed Salad

$6.50+

Spring mix, roasted red pepper, artichokes, olives, tomato, red onion, and cheese

Antipasto Salad

$14.95

Spring mix, cheese, ham, fresh mozzarella, salami, provalone, roasted red pepper, olives, artichoke, red onion

Sicilian Tuna Salad

$7.50+

Romain hearts, tuna, onions, olives, tomato, orange slices, lemon dressing

Sicilian Lemon Salad

$5.50+

Romain hearts, cucumber, red onion, tomato, olives, lemon dressing

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Steak meat, cheese, onion, tomato sauce

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$13.95

Cheese steak meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Italian Hoagie

$9.95

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil + vinegar

The Sicilian Sammy

$11.95

Prosciutto, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, onion, and balsamic glaze

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$11.95

Breaded chicken, cheese, tomato sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Fried shrimp, cheese, tomato sauce

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Meatball, cheese, tomato sauce

Chicken Cutlet

$10.95

Breaded chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Sausage, Pepper Parmigiana Hero

$11.95

Sausage, grilled peppers and onions, cheese, tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Bag of chips

$1.00

Entrees

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$20.95+

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.95

pasta with cream sauce

Vodka Sauce

$18.95

Paste with vodka sauce

Pesto Sauce

$18.95

Pasta with pesto sauce

Pasta Primavera

$20.95+

Pasta with eggplant, onion, bell pepper, artichoke, mushroom, garlic, spinach, and Broccoli

Pasta with Sauce

$14.95

choice of pasta with tomato sauce

Ravioli

$15.95

Ravioli With tomato Sauce

Baked Ravioli

$16.95

Ravioli, tomato sauce, cheese

Baked Ziti

$16.95

Ziti pasta, tomato sauce, cheese

Baked Lasagna

$17.95

Lasagna pasta, tomaoto sauce, meat, ricotta, cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta cheese mix, tomato sauce, pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Fried eggplant, tomato sauce, cheese, pasta

Shrimp Parmigiana

$19.95

Breaded shrimp, tomato sauce, cheese, pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, cheese, pasta

Pizza

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$15.95

Steak meat, cheese

Calzone

$13.95

Ricotta, mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$15.95

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Stromboli

$15.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onion,

Grandma Pie

$21.95

Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil

Lg Margherita Pizza

$18.95+

Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil

Sm Margherita Pizza

$13.95+

Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil

Sicilian German Cheesesteak Pizza

$27.95+

Steak meat, onion, banana pepper, mozzarella

Lg German Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.95+

Steak meat, onion, banana pepper, mozzarella

Sm German Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.95+

Steak meat, onion, banana pepper, mozzarella

Sicilian Bruschetta Pizza

$21.95+

Tomato, garlic, balsamic glaze, mozzarella

Lg Bruschetta Pizza

$20.95+

Tomato, garlic, balsamic glaze, mozzarella

Sm Bruschetta Pizza

$14.95+

Tomato, garlic, balsamic glaze, mozzarella

Sicilian Roma Pizza

$21.95+

Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

Lg Roma Pizza

$20.95+

Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

Sm Roma Pizza

$14.95+

Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

Sicilan Vegan Pizza

$26.95

Spinach, muchroom, onion, pepper

Lg Vegan Pizza

$24.95

Spinach, mushroom, onion, pepper

Sm Vegan Pizza

$15.95

Spinach, mushroom, onion, pepper

Sicilian Veggie Pizza

$26.95+

Spinach, mushroom, eggplant, onion, cheese

Lg Veggie Pizza

$24.95+

Spinach, mushroom, eggplant, onion, garlic, cheese

Sm Veggie Pizza

$15.95+

Spinach, mushroom, eggplant, onion, cheese

Sicilian chicken, bacon, ranch Pizza

$24.95+

Lg Chicken, bacon, ranch Pizza

$23.95+

Sm Chicken, bacon, ranch Pizza

$15.95+

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.95+

Breaded chicken, cheese

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95+

Breaded chicken, cheese

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95+

Breaded chicken, cheese

Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$26.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onion

Lg Supreme Pizza

$24.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onion

Sm Supreme Pizza

$15.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onion

Sicilian Meatlovers Pizza

$26.95+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Lg Meatlovers Pizza

$24.95+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Sm Meatlovers Pizza

$15.95+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Lg Old Fashion Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Sm Old Fashion Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Lg Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Sm Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Side

Side of Pasta with Sauce

$6.95

Side of Tomato Sauce

$1.50

side of dressing

$1.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Water Bottle

$2.50

