Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Little Skillet - San Francisco

2,103 Reviews

$$

360 Ritch Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3PC Chicken
2PC Chicken
8PC Chicken

SALADS

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.50

THE freshEST. Leafy green romaine, radicchio, egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese and bacon crumble topped with a boneless Crispy Fried Chicken breast. Served with our thick and creamy homemade Buttermilk Ranch. Blackened Chicken and Shrimp protein options available.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00

Get the best of both worlds and submit to a healthy and hearty mix of leafy greens and kale topped with housemade garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, and classic Caesar dressing.

FRIED CHICKEN

2PC Chicken

2PC Chicken

$14.50

Two Pieces of Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy chicken. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)

3PC Chicken

3PC Chicken

$17.50

Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)

8PC Chicken

8PC Chicken

$42.00

Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with mini jalapeño corn muffins and your choice of (2) deliciously hearty sides! (mix of white and dark meat)

The Works

The Works

$21.00

The sole meal destined for your soul food palate. (2) pieces of our crispy, golden, tender and juicy Southern-style Fried Chicken served with (2) Belgian-style waffles. Paired with tasty mini jalapeño corn muffins and your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)

Small Family Meal Box

Small Family Meal Box

$40.00

Feast in comfort for your cavalry of 2-3. Choice of (1) protein: Crispy Fried Chicken, dry-rubbed Blackened Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork, Louisiana Catfish, or Cajun-style Shrimp. Choice of (2) sides and topped off with beverage and dessert. ($45 value)

Large Family Meal Box

Large Family Meal Box

$62.00

Feast in comfort for your cavalry of 4-5. Choice of (2) proteins: Crispy Fried Chicken, dry-rubbed Blackened Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork, Louisiana Catfish, or Cajun-style Shrimp. Choice of (3) sides and topped off with beverage and dessert. ($74 value)

PO' BOY SANDWICHES

BBQ Pulled Pork Po' Boy

BBQ Pulled Pork Po' Boy

$13.50

A super slow-roasted specialty. Tender and juicy pulled pork on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!

Andouille Sausage Po' Boy

Andouille Sausage Po' Boy

$13.50

Smoked and spicy Andouille Sausage on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!

Seasonal Veggies Po' Boy

Seasonal Veggies Po' Boy

$13.50

Perfectly roasted, sweet seasonal vegetables on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!

Catfish Po' Boy

Catfish Po' Boy

$15.50

Choice of Crispy Fried or Blackened Catfish on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.50

Choice of Crispy Fried or Blackened Shrimp on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!

Chicken Po'Boy

$13.50

BOWLS

BBQ Pulled Pork Bowl

BBQ Pulled Pork Bowl

$13.50

Slow-roasted BBQ Pulled Pork over your choice of stone-ground grits or mashed potatoes.

Andouille Sausage Bowl

Andouille Sausage Bowl

$13.50

Andouille Sausage over your choice of stone-ground grits or mashed potatoes.

Seasonal Veggies Bowl

Seasonal Veggies Bowl

$13.50

Perfectly roasted Seasonal Vegetables over your choice of hot stone-ground grits or creamy mashed potatoes.

Fried Chicken Bowl

$13.50

Blackened Chicken Bowl

$13.50
Fried Catfish Bowl

Fried Catfish Bowl

$15.50

Deliciously Crispy Fried or Blackened Catfish fillet over your choice of hot stone-ground grits or creamy mashed potatoes.

Blackened Catfish Bowl

$15.50
Fried Shrimp Bowl

Fried Shrimp Bowl

$16.50

Deliciously Crispy Fried or Blackened Shrimp over your choice of hot stone-ground grits or creamy mashed potatoes.

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$16.50

PLATES

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$18.00

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork tossed with our housemade BBQ. Comes with your choice of two "made-from-scratch" sides and a mini-cornmuffin.

Blackened Chicken Plate

$18.00

Fried Chicken Plate

$18.00

Your choice of bone-in fried chicken, or bone-less chicken prepared blackened or fried. Comes with your choice of two "made-from-scratch" sides and a mini-cornmuffin.

Boneless Fried Chicken Plate

$18.00

Andouille Sausage Plate

$18.00

Spicy Cajun pork sausage. Comes with your choice of two "made-from-scratch" sides, and a mini-cornmuffin.

Blackened Catfish Plate

$20.00
Fried Catfish Plate

Fried Catfish Plate

$20.00

Your choice blackened or fried catfish. Comes with your choice of two "made-from-scratch" sides and a mini-cornmuffin.

Blackened Shrimp Plate

$21.00
Fried Shrimp Plate

Fried Shrimp Plate

$21.00

Choose your style, either Blackened or Crispy Fried. Comes with your choice of two "made-from-scratch" sides and a mini-cornmuffin.

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$18.00

Select a hearty veggie plate. Comes with your choice of 3 "made-from-scratch" sides, and a mini-cornmuffin.

SIDES

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00+

Vegan slow-simmered greens with a dash of vinegar for that familiar tangy bite.

Biscuits

Biscuits

$9.00+

That favorite classic recipe with a buttermilk base. Homemade and gently mixed by hand to ensure soft, pillowy layers of deliciousness. Served with housemade honey butter and strawberry jam (2 - small / 4 - large)

Jalapeño Corn Muffins

Jalapeño Corn Muffins

$6.00+

Baked fresh daily. Lightly sweet and savory bite-sized delights with a small hint of jalapeño. Kids love them (5 - small / 10 - large)

Jalapeño Kale Slaw

Jalapeño Kale Slaw

$6.00+

A classic with a twist. Blend of green cabbage and lacinato kale, drizzled with a tangy dressing of apple cider vinegar, black pepper, olive oil and a touch of honey.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Sharp Tillamook Cheddar makes for a stellar, luxuriously creamy base.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00+

A go-to, no regrets favorite. Mashed Russet potatoes finished hot, thick, and creamy.

Mushroom Gravy

Mushroom Gravy

$6.00+

Get lost in the sauce of our savory and creamy base of caramelized cremini mushrooms, veggie stock, herbs, spices and heavy cream. Pairs exceptionally well with our biscuits, mashed potatoes, french fries, or right on top of our famous fried chicken!

Seasonal Veggies

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00+

Perfectly roasted seasonal vegetables.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00+

What’s better than fries? Try them seasoned with our house mix of Cajun spices!

Stoneground Grits

Stoneground Grits

$6.00+

Southern stone-ground grits made the old fashioned way. A dash of butter and seasoned with salt and pepper.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00+

Crispy sweet potato fries, both sweet and savory!

Waffle (1)

Waffle (1)

$3.00
Waffles

Waffles

$6.00+

Rich and deep, both in flavor and texture. Our Belgian-style waffles are thick, fluffy and yeast-risen overnight. Served fresh daily. (2- small / 4 - large)

EXTRA SAUCE

If you would like extra sauce please select blow

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

House Syrup

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Jalapeño Hot Sauce

$0.50

Crystal Hot Sauce

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Baked daily, perfect sweet ending

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.00

Baked daily with vanilla cream cheese frosting

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Little Skillet Caters! For large orders over $300 please contact catering@littleskilletsf.com

Website

Location

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Directions

Gallery
Little Skillet image
Little Skillet image
Little Skillet image
Little Skillet image

Similar restaurants in your area

Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
orange starNo Reviews
335 Kearny St San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurantnext
Fisher Loft Restaurant - Palihotel San Francisco
orange star5.0 • 15
417 Stockton St San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurantnext
Mochica
orange starNo Reviews
1469 18th Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
orange star4.8 • 2,801
101 Oak Street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Brenda's French Soul Food
orange star4.7 • 5,556
652 Polk St San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
The Bird - Hayes Valley
orange starNo Reviews
406 Hayes Street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Saap Ver - 88 Division st
orange star4.4 • 2,011
88 Division st san francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
ROOFTOP 25 - 25 LUSK
orange star4.4 • 1,903
25 Lusk Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Death by Taco: San Francisco
orange star4.3 • 831
301 King Street San Francisco, CA 94158
View restaurantnext
Black Hammer Brewing - 544 Bryant St.
orange star4.5 • 785
544 Bryant St. San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lower Nob Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Inner Richmond
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Castro
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Bayview-Hunters Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Presidio
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston