Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Little Skillet - San Francisco
2,103 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Little Skillet Caters! For large orders over $300 please contact catering@littleskilletsf.com
Location
360 Ritch Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fisher Loft Restaurant - Palihotel San Francisco
5.0 • 15
417 Stockton St San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurant