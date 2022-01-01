Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Little Spoon Thai Kitcken 952 Great Plain Avenue

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

952 Great Plain Avenue

Needham, MA 02492

Order Again

Popular Items

(GF) Pad Thai
(V) Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls
Pork Dumplings

Starters

(GF)(V) Steamed Edamame

$6.50
(GF) Avocado in the Garden Fresh Rolls

(GF) Avocado in the Garden Fresh Rolls

$7.50

Baby romaine heart, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red cabbage, and peanut sauce.

(V) Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls

(V) Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls

$7.50

Cabbage, carrot, celery, scallion, cilantro, and bean thread noodles. Served with plum sauce.

(V) Scallion Pancake

$7.50

Vegetarian scallion homemade style-fried served with ginger sauce.

Rainbow Rolls

Rainbow Rolls

$8.50Out of stock

Shrimp, mango, cucumber, sweet pepper, carrot, red cabbage, and mixed green. Served with Thai style mayo sauce.

(V) Vegetable Dumplings

(V) Vegetable Dumplings

$8.50

Pan seared vegetable dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, mushroom and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

(V) Crispy Baby Bok Choy

(V) Crispy Baby Bok Choy

$8.50

Baby bok choy, soy sauce dressing, and crispy garlic. (Can be Gluten Free per request)

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.50

Pan seared pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Steamed Butterflies

Steamed Butterflies

$8.50

Steamed Thai style dumpling filled with ground chicken breasts, ground roasted peanuts, sweeten radish, and scallion garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Shumai

$8.50

Shrimp & pork blended in Thai spices wrapped in wonton skin

(GF) Thai Chicken Satay

(GF) Thai Chicken Satay

$8.50

Grilled coconut milk marinated chicken breast on the skewer. Served with peanut sauce.

(V) Chive Dumplings

(V) Chive Dumplings

$8.50

Chives, rice flour, and Thai seasoning. Served with ginger sauce.

Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp

$9.50

Shrimp crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried until golden brown served with plum sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$9.50

Crab meat, carrot, scallion, pepper, imitation crab meat and cream cheese

Tamarind Wings

$11.95

Crispy wings glazed with tamarind sauce and fried garlic.

Shrimp Delight

$11.95

Shrimp battered tempura flour, scallion, black pepper, salt, lettuce serve with mayo sauce

(V) Fried Vegetable Potsticker

$8.50Out of stock

Fried potstickers filling with edamame, cabbage, broccoli, kale, scallion and tofu dipping with ginger sauce.

Soup

Sour and spicy soup, mushroom, tomato, kaffir lime leaf flavor broth, lemongrass, and cilantro.

Tom Yum

$5.50

Tom Kha

$5.50

Coconut soup, mushroom, kaffir lime leaf, cilantro, and lemongrass.

Veggie & Tofu Soup

$6.50

Steamed tofu, vegetable broth with mixed Vegetable, scallion, cilantro and white pepper.

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Shrimp & pork blended in Thai spices wrapped with wonton skin in chicken broth topped with garlic, scallion and cilantro.

Ramen & Noodle soup

Tan Tan Ramen

$15.95

Ramen Noodle, Spicy ground pork, sesame seed, Japanese bamboo marinated with sesame, bok choy, marinated soft boil egg, scallion. (Can not do without Sesame)

Miso Ramen

$15.95

Ramen noodle with Miso broth, Cha Shu pork (marinated braised pork belly), sesame seed, marinated Japanese bamboo with sesame, marinated soft boil egg, scallion, sweet corn. (CANNOT MAKE WITHOUT SESAME)

Shoyu Ramen

$15.95

Ramen noodle with Shoyu broth, soy sauce, Cha Shu pork (marinated braised pork belly), sesame seed, Edamame, marinated Japanese bamboo with sesame, marinated soft boil egg, scallion and sweet corn.

Vegetarian Ramen

$15.95

Ramen noodle with vegetarian broth(light broth), stream tofu, broccoli, cauliflower, Napa cabbage, carrot, onions, bok choy, scallion, sesame and nori.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.95

Egg Noodle, bok choy, shrimp & Pork blended in Thai spices wrapped with chicken broth on top with garlic, scallion and cilantro. (NO GLUTEN FREE OPTION)

Kao Soi Beef

$16.95

Egg noodles, Chinese Broccoli with beansprouts in curry sauce with beef Topped with cilantro, red onions, crispy shallots, lime and crispy wonton noodles. (NO GLUTEN FREE OPTION)

Shrimp Tom Yum Ramen

$16.95

Ramen Noodle with creamy Tom Yum Broth, Shrimp, mushroom, tomato, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass, and cilantro.

Seafood Tom Yum Ramen

$19.95

Ramen Noodle with creamy Tom Yum Broth, Seafood (Shrimp, calamari, scallop and mussel), mushroom, tomato, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass, and cilantro.

Rice Bowl

Krapao

$15.95

Ground chicken, green bean, onion, red pepper, mushroom, garlic, Thai Basil and fried egg served over rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Grilled Chicken with broccoli, carrot, baby corn and butter over rice top with teriyaki sauce.

Noodle

(GF) Pad Thai

$14.50

Egg, peanut, bean sprout, chive and rice noodle.

Spicy Pad Thai

$15.50

Egg, peanut, bean sprout, chive, Thai basil and Little spoon’s special sauce. (CANNOT MAKE WITHOUT FISH SAUCE OR OYSTER SAUCE)

Pad See You

$14.50

Egg, broccoli, carrot, napa cabbage, garlic, white pepper and flat rice noodle. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)

Drunken Noodle

$14.50

Egg, onion, carrot, cauliflower, sweet pepper, garlic, chili, Thai basil and flat rice noodle. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.50

Egg, broccoli, scallion, tomato, carrot, cucumber and onion. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)

Basil Fried Rice

$14.50

Egg, cucumber, cauliflower, carrot, red pepper, broccoli, onion and Thai basil. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.50

Egg, broccoli, scallion, tomato, carrot, cucumber, onion, pineapple, cashew nut and curry powder. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)

Curry

All the curry doesn't come with rice and we recommended to have with rice.

(GF) Red Curry

$15.50

Red pepper, cauliflower, baby Bok choy, green bean and Thai basil in red curry sauce. No served with rice. (Dairy Free & Vegan curry base)

(GF) Green Curry

$15.50

Broccoli, cauliflower, baby Bok choy, green bean and Thai basil in green curry sauce. No served with rice. (Dairy Free & Vegan curry base)

(GF) Massaman Curry

$15.50

Potato, onion, carrot and peanut in Massaman curry sauce. No served with rice. (Dairy Free & Vegan curry base)

(GF) Yellow Curry

$16.50

Red pepper, onion, carrot, pineapple, tomato, baby corn. No served with rice. (Dairy Free & Vegan curry base)

(GF) Mango Curry

$16.50

Fresh mango, curry powder, onion, Thai basil, sweet pepper, baby Bok choy and carrot. No served with rice. (Dairy Free & Vegan curry base)

Stir Fry

Spicy Basil

$15.50

Sweet pepper, carrot, mushroom, green bean, Cauliflower, garlic, chili and Thai basil. No served with rice. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)

Broccoli

$15.50

Broccoli, mushroom, carrot, garlic, and onion. No served with rice. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)

Mixed Vegetable

$15.50

Assorted vegetable, bean sprout, garlic, and sesame oil. No served with rice. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)

Ginger

$15.50

Ginger, Cauliflower, Bell pepper, Mushroom, Scallion and Onion.

Entree

Crispy Cashew nut

$16.50

Battered fried chicken, onion, sweet pepper, roasted cashew nut, pineapple, scallion, and sauteed in prik pao sauce. No serve with rice. (CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN FREE AND CANNOT DO WITHOUT SHELLFISH) **RECOMMENDED TO HAVE WITH RICE**

Crispy Chicken Mango

$16.50

Battered fried chicken with ginger, sweet chili sauce, onion, mango, red pepper and side of steamed broccoli. (CAN MAKE WITH GLUTEN FREE WITH REGULAR CHICKEN) ** recommended to have with rice **

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$19.50

Stir-fried shrimp with garlic, broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage top with scallions and cilantro. (RECOMMENDED TO HAVE WITH RICE)

Spicy Duck

$22.95

Duck, mushroom, red pepper, onion and jalapeño, stir-fried with spicy chili garlic and Prik pao sauce top with crispy Thai basil

Seafood Madness

$21.95

Seafood (shrimp, calamari, scallop, mussel), baby corn, red pepper, onion, carrot, bamboo, and Thai basil stir-fried with spicy chili garlic and shrimp paste

Haddock Black & Pepper

$20.95

Battered Fried haddock, sweet pepper, black pepper, Jalapeño, five spices, peppercorn, onion, scallion with brown sauce.

Salmon Choo Chee

$25.95

Grilled Salmon, Broccoli, green pea, sweet pepper, Kaffir lime leaf with red curry choo chee sauce

Stir Fried Tomyum Seafood

$21.95

Seafood(shrimp, calamari, scallop, mussel), stir-fried with Tom Yum paste, with onion sweet pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, scallion and cilantro

Stir Fried Tomyum Salmon

$26.95

Grilled Salmon, stir-fried with Tom Yum paste, with onion sweet pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, scallion and cilantro

Vegetarian Lover

(V) St Tofu Mixed Vegetable Stir Fried

$15.50

Steamed Tofu, bean sprout and assorted vegetable. No served with rice.

(V) Rama Garden

$15.50

Steamed Tofu, assorted vegetable and peanut sauce.

(V) Steamed Tofu Avocado Curry

$16.50

Steamed tofu, Assorted vegetable, and avocado. No Served with rice.

(V) St Tofu Eggplant Basil

$15.50

Steamed tofu, onion, carrot, mushroom, napa cabbage, eggplant, red pepper and Thai basil. No served with rice.

Side order

Jasmine White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Steamed Rice Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Vegetable

$5.50

Fried Egg

$2.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce (Togo)

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

Poland Spring

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Homemade Limeade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lychee Black Tea

$5.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea To Go

$4.00

Lime Thai Tea To Go

$4.00

Dessert

Fried Banana Rolls

$7.95

Chilled Lychee

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Chocolate Mousse

$7.95

Mango sticky rice (Season)

$9.95Out of stock

Utensil

Fork

Spoon

Chopstick

Open Drink

Open

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

952 Great Plain Avenue, Needham, MA 02492

Little Spoon Thai Kitcken image
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken image

