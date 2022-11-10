  • Home
  • /
  • Easley
  • /
  • Little Sprout Ridge Bakery and Country Store - 838 Powdersville Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Sprout Ridge Bakery and Country Store 838 Powdersville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

838 Powdersville Road

Easley, SC 29642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

The Ridge Meal

$13.79

Turkey with Crisp bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and housemade cranberry pecan mayonnaise Served with choice of side and a drink.

The Southern Belle Meal

$15.49

Roast Beef with Goat Cheese, lettuce, thinly sliced sweet pears, pickled red onions, and blueberry balsamic glaze Served with choice of side and a drink

All American Meal

$12.39

Ham and Turkey with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise, and mustard Served with choice of side and a drink

Southern Ham

$14.29

Ham with candied bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, pickled red onion, honey garlic aioli Served with choice of side and a drink.

Little Sprout Tomato Sandwich Meal

$10.49

Thick tomato slices, swiss cheese, lettuce, pickled red onion, honey garlic aioli, salt, and pepper Served with choice of side and a drink.

The Colonel

$13.89

Housemade Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese Served with choice of side and a drink

Grab and Go Sides

Grape Salad

$3.59

Broccoli Salad

$3.59

Chips

$2.00

Kids

Turkey Slider Meal

$7.50

Ham Slider Meal

$7.50

Soups

Soup of The Day

$7.00

Soup of the Day and Side Salad

$11.00

Baked Goods

Muffin

$3.97

Lg Cookie

$3.59

Croissant

$4.89

Brownie

$5.97

Pound Cake

$3.25

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Spooky Cake

$5.00

Cake Pop

$3.75

Cupcake

$3.25

Truffle

$1.25

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Honey Butter Cornbread

$2.15

Sugar Donut

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

"When you have eaten and been satisfied, praise the Lord your God for the good land He has given you." Deuteronomy 8:10

Location

838 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flock Shop Easley
orange starNo Reviews
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - WT Easley
orange starNo Reviews
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640 Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
GINZA CAFE - Easley
orange starNo Reviews
5155 Calhoun Memorial Hwy O Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz Easley - 125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F
orange starNo Reviews
125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express - Easley, SC
orange starNo Reviews
225 ROLLING HILLS CIRCLE EASLEY, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Coyote Coffee Cafe - Easley
orange starNo Reviews
1035 a south pendleton st Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Easley
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston