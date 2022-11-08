Little Sushi Shop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
200 harbor side plaza, food hall, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurant
More near Jersey City