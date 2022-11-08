Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Sushi Shop

review star

No reviews yet

200 harbor side plaza

food hall

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Rolls or Hand Roll
Edamame
Vegetable Tempura

Spring rolls

Phyllo wrapped cabbage, carrot and chef mix with plump sauce
Spring Roll Vegetable

Spring Roll Vegetable

$4.95Out of stock

Phyllo wrapped cabbage, carrot and chef mix with plump sauce

Spring Roll Chicken

$5.95Out of stock

Phyllo wrapped cabbage, carrot, chicken and chef mix with plump sauce

Spring Roll Shrimp

$6.95Out of stock

Phyllo wrapped cabbage, carrot, shrimp and chef mix with plump sauce

Edamame

Broiled soy bean and sea salt
Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Broiled soy bean and sea salt

Tempura Appetizer

Crispy ika(squid) Tempura

$9.00

Japanese bradded ika Tentacles to perfection

Tartar

Salmon Tartar

$8.00

W/ caviar, avacado, cucumber& leek in chef special sauce

Tuna Tartar

$10.00

W/ caviar, avacado, cucumber& leek in chef special sauce

Gyoza(6pieces)

Vegetables Gyoza

Vegetables Gyoza

$6.00

Pan fried vegetables dumplings with dipping sauce

Chicken Gyoza

$7.00

Pan fried chicken dumplings with dipping sauce

Shrimp Gyoza

$8.00

Pan fried shrimp dumplings with dipping sauce

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

Pan fried pork dumplings with dipping sauce

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Seasonal vegetables dipped in special Tempura mix Zucchini| Broccoli| Carrot| Leek

Chicken Tempura

Chicken Tempura

$8.95

Crispy chicken Tenders dipped in Tempura Bread

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

Jumbo Japanese breaded shrimp with Tempura mix

Soup (Copy)

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95

Soy bean broth with soft Tofu, scallions and dried seaweed

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup

$8.95

Calamari shrimp egg white fish broth

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Bak choice leek, bamboo shoot, scallions in spicy Tamarind broth

Gyoza soup

$6.95

3 dumpling, eggs and vegetables

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.95

W/ Asian seasame ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

W/ seasame seeds

Avocado & Aspargus

Avocado & Aspargus

$9.95

W/ cucumber and wasabi

Salmon/ spicy Tuna poke salad

Salmon/ spicy Tuna poke salad

$14.95

Baby field greens with cucumber, carrot, tomatoes your choice of fish, avacado and crispy fried onion roasted garlic with Asian seasame dressing

Kani(crab meat) salad

Kani(crab meat) salad

$6.95

Cucumber| bean sprout| Tobiko| spicy mayo

Green papaya and mango salad

Green papaya and mango salad

$7.95

Julienne sliced green papaya mango, carrot, Thai basil, bean sprouts in spicy chef sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Vegetarian rolls

Avacado rolls

$5.95

Peanut avacado rolls

$5.95

Cucumber rolls or Shitaki Roll

$5.95

Sweet potato rolls or Mango Avacado Roll

$5.95

Seaweed avacado &cucumber rolls

$5.95

Oshinko Roll

$5.95

Maki Rolls

California Rolls

California Rolls

$5.95

Imitation crabmeat avocado cucumber & masago

Tuna & Avocado Roll

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Rolls or Hand Roll

$6.95

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$6.95

Spicy Salmon Rolls or Hand Roll

$6.95

Blossom Roll

$6.95

Broiled salmon skin eel & cucumber

Alaskan Roll

$8.95

Raw Salmon,cucumber & Avocado

Boston Roll

Boston Roll

$9.95

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.95

Skin Salmon Roll w/cucumber or Blue Crab Avacado

$9.95
Chicken & Avacodo Roll

Chicken & Avacodo Roll

$8.95

Duck With Cucumber And Kapyo

$10.95

Calamari or Shrimp Tempura Roll & Avacodo

$10.95

Baked salmon with kapyo,cucumber

$10.95

Kimchi Roll with cucumber

$10.95

Tuna

Tuna

$3.50

White Tuna

$2.75

Yellowtail

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$3.75

Salmon

$3.00

Fluke

$3.00

Mackerel

$2.00

Octopus

$3.00

Eel

$3.25

Shrimp

$2.00

Crab Stick

$2.00

Avacodo

$2.00

Squid

$3.00

Special Rolls

Lover Roll

Lover Roll

$14.95

Salmon crabmeat avocado spicy tuna crunch & masago on top

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$14.95

CRAZY ROLL Spicy Tuna avocado wrapped with masago

Eshami

$14.95

Crab meat, shrimp and cucumber with spicy sauce Tobiko on top

Red Jumping Roll

$14.95

Spicy Salmon with tempura flake tuna avocado on top

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

Kani, cucumber, avacado inside, tuna, Salmon and white fish on top

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Eel roll wrapped w/ Avocado & masago on top

Sashmi Salmon Roll

Sashmi Salmon Roll

$12.95

Salmon, shrimp, cucumber and kanpyo

Salmon Tartar Roll

Salmon Tartar Roll

$12.95

Salmon Tartar, cucumber topped with special chef's sauce

Tuna Tartar Roll

$14.95

Tuna tartar with avacado, cucumber topped with special chef's sauce

California Gold

$14.95

Shrimp, cucumber, avacado wrapped with salmon

Combos/Deluxe

Combo A (Shitake, cucumber roll,Vegetable roll, Avocado Roll)

$14.95

A. Shitake cucumber roll, vegetable roll, Avocado roll

Combo B (Tuna roll,California roll,Salmon Roll)

$16.95

B. Tuna roll california roll salmon roll

Combo C (Spicy Tuna,Spicy Eel,Spicy Salmon Roll)

$19.95

C . Spicy tuna roll Spicy Eel cucumber crunchy spicy salmon roll

Combos/Deluxe

Sushi Shop Deluxe

$14.95

7 Piece of chef special asst of fish and a california roll

Sashimi Deluxe

$32.00

18 pieces Chef’s special assortment sashimi

Kokoro Deluxe

$24.95

3 Tuna sushi, 3 salmon sushi, 3 yellow tail sushi and spicy tuna

Ichiban Combo Deluxe

$26.00

3 piece sushi, 4 pieces sashimi, shrimp Tempura avacado roll and California roll

Salmon Paradise

$26.00

3 piece sushi, 6 piece salmon roll, 6 piece California roll

LUNCH & DINNER COMBO

CHK LUNCH & DINNER COMBO

$9.95

VEG LUNCH & DINNER COMBO

$9.95

Bento Box

Vegetble Bento box

$12.95

Chicken Bento box

$14.95

Seafood Bento box

$16.95

Deserts

Belgium chocolate mousse

Belgium chocolate mousse

$4.95
Green Tea Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.95
Banana with vanilla Ice Cream

Banana with vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

Fried Ice cream

$5.95

Drinks

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00
Green Tea Can or Arizona Green Tea

Green Tea Can or Arizona Green Tea

$3.00

Japanese Soda

$2.95
Mojo Coconut Water

Mojo Coconut Water

$3.00
ITO EN TEAS

ITO EN TEAS

$3.50
Poland spring water

Poland spring water

$2.00

Can sodas

Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet coke

Diet coke

$1.50
Ginger ale

Ginger ale

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 harbor side plaza, food hall, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
Little Sushi Shop image
Little Sushi Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buddy's JC
orange star4.3 • 1,556
247 Washington St JERSEY CITY, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Baonanas Harborside
orange starNo Reviews
210 Hudson St. Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
Wattle Cafe - NJ
orange starNo Reviews
351 Marin Boulevard Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
CAVANY FOODS
orange starNo Reviews
235 Grand Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Tony Boloney's - Jersey City
orange starNo Reviews
363 Grove Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
South House
orange starNo Reviews
149 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jersey City

Battello, Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 5,417
502 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
orange star4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Wurstbar
orange star4.6 • 1,854
516 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Step
orange star4.5 • 1,744
500 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jersey City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston