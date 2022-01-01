Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Tao 1153 Commonwealth Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1153 Commonwealth Ave

Allston, MA 02134

Popular Items

濤濤麵 Tao Tao Noodle
🥬 麻婆豆腐 Ma Po Tofu 
四川辣子雞 Sichuan Spicy Chicken

特色小吃 Appetizer

🥬 茶葉蛋 Tea Flavored Egg

🥬 茶葉蛋 Tea Flavored Egg

$2.00

🥬 脆口小黃瓜 Crispy Cucumber in Mashed Garlic

$10.95
🥬 搗椒茄子 Eggplant in Mashed Chili

🥬 搗椒茄子 Eggplant in Mashed Chili

$10.95
紅油炒手 Wonton in Chili Sauce

紅油炒手 Wonton in Chili Sauce

$11.95
雞湯炒手 Wonton in Chicken Broth

雞湯炒手 Wonton in Chicken Broth

$11.95
傷心涼粉 Chengdu Cold Skin Noodle

傷心涼粉 Chengdu Cold Skin Noodle

$9.95
棒棒雞絲 Bang Bang Chicken in Sesame & Chili Sauce

棒棒雞絲 Bang Bang Chicken in Sesame & Chili Sauce

$13.95
五香醬牛肉 Five Spices Braised Beef

五香醬牛肉 Five Spices Braised Beef

$14.95
夫妻肺片 Spicy Beef Tendon & Tripe

夫妻肺片 Spicy Beef Tendon & Tripe

$14.95
蒜泥白肉 Pork Belly w Garlic

蒜泥白肉 Pork Belly w Garlic

$14.95
自貢冷吃牛肉 Spicy Beef Jerky

自貢冷吃牛肉 Spicy Beef Jerky

$14.95

湯 Soup

酸辣湯  Hot & Sour Soup

$11.95
海鮮豆腐羹 Seafood & Tofu Soup 

海鮮豆腐羹 Seafood & Tofu Soup 

$12.95
西湖牛肉羹 Beef, Mushroom & Cilantro Soup  

西湖牛肉羹 Beef, Mushroom & Cilantro Soup  

$12.95
老媽蹄花湯 Pork Trotter Soup

老媽蹄花湯 Pork Trotter Soup

$15.95

成都冒菜 Chengdu Mini Pot

特色牛肉 Special Beef

特色牛肉 Special Beef

$22.95
肥腸 Pork Intestine 

肥腸 Pork Intestine 

$22.95

肥牛 Beef 

$22.95

雙脆 Pork Kidney & Ox Tripe

$22.95

豬肉 Pork

粉蒸排骨 Steam Pork Ribs

粉蒸排骨 Steam Pork Ribs

$18.95
鹹燒白 Sichuan Stewed Pork

鹹燒白 Sichuan Stewed Pork

$18.95

隆江豬手 Braised Pork Trotter

$18.95
蒜苗炒臘肉 Chinese Bacon w Garlic Sprout

蒜苗炒臘肉 Chinese Bacon w Garlic Sprout

$19.95
四川回鍋肉 Sichuan Twice Cooked Pork Belly

四川回鍋肉 Sichuan Twice Cooked Pork Belly

$18.95
嗆鍋腰花 Sauteed Pork Kidney

嗆鍋腰花 Sauteed Pork Kidney

$20.95

豆花肥腸 Soft Tofu Pork Intestine in Chili Sauce

$20.95

乾鍋肥腸  Stir-Fried Pork intestine with Dry Chili 

$22.95
毛血旺 Sichuan Signature Stew

毛血旺 Sichuan Signature Stew

$29.95

雞鴨類 Poultry

宮保雞丁 Signature Kung Po Chicken

$18.95
四川辣子雞 Sichuan Spicy Chicken

四川辣子雞 Sichuan Spicy Chicken

$19.95

左宗雞 General Tso's Chicken

$18.95
肥腸柴火雞 Braised Chicken w Pork Intestine

肥腸柴火雞 Braised Chicken w Pork Intestine

$22.95

啤酒燒鴨 Braised Beer Duck

$22.95
樟茶鴨 Smoky Tea Flavored Duck (Half)

樟茶鴨 Smoky Tea Flavored Duck (Half)

$24.95

牛肉類 Beef

芥蘭牛 Beef Broccoli 

$20.95
水煮牛肉 Sichuan Boiled Beef

水煮牛肉 Sichuan Boiled Beef

$21.95
香辣孜然牛肉 Spicy Cumin Beef

香辣孜然牛肉 Spicy Cumin Beef

$22.95
土豆燒牛腩 Braised Beef Brisket with Potato

土豆燒牛腩 Braised Beef Brisket with Potato

$22.95

金湯肥牛 Golden Beef Soup

$22.95

海鮮 Seafood

豆花魚片 Soft Tofu Fish fillet in Chili Sauce

豆花魚片 Soft Tofu Fish fillet in Chili Sauce

$21.95
酸菜魚片 Pickle Fish Fillet in Broth

酸菜魚片 Pickle Fish Fillet in Broth

$23.95

乾鍋魚片  Stir-Fried Fish Fillet with Dry Chili 

$23.95
乾鍋大蝦  Dry Chili Tiger Shrimp

乾鍋大蝦  Dry Chili Tiger Shrimp

$26.95
經典烤魚  Signature Grill Fish

經典烤魚  Signature Grill Fish

$37.95

沸騰魚  Sichuan Boiled Fish

$34.95

Chef's Special

冷鍋饞嘴蛙 Sauteed Bullfrog in Chili Sauce

$33.95

蔬菜類 Veggie

🥬 麻婆豆腐 Ma Po Tofu 

🥬 麻婆豆腐 Ma Po Tofu 

$15.95
🥬 魚香茄子 Eggplant w Garlic and Chili

🥬 魚香茄子 Eggplant w Garlic and Chili

$15.95
🥬 小椒土豆絲 Stir Fried Potato

🥬 小椒土豆絲 Stir Fried Potato

$15.95
🥬 乾鍋手撕包菜 Stir Fried Cabbage with Dry Chili

🥬 乾鍋手撕包菜 Stir Fried Cabbage with Dry Chili

$15.95
🥬 九層塔茄子 Basil Eggplant

🥬 九層塔茄子 Basil Eggplant

$15.95

🥬 清炒時蔬 Stir Fried Daily Veggies

$15.95

四川麵食 Sichuan Special Noodle

濤濤麵 Tao Tao Noodle

濤濤麵 Tao Tao Noodle

$14.95

Pork Mince, Beans in Special Chili Sauce

成都小麵 Chengdu Little Noodle

成都小麵 Chengdu Little Noodle

$14.95
川味牛肉麵 Sichuan Beef Noodle Soup

川味牛肉麵 Sichuan Beef Noodle Soup

$16.95
成都炸醬面 Chengdu Soy Bean Paste Noodle

成都炸醬面 Chengdu Soy Bean Paste Noodle

$14.95
🥬西紅柿煎蛋麵 Tomato Fried Egg Noodle Soup

🥬西紅柿煎蛋麵 Tomato Fried Egg Noodle Soup

$14.95
回鍋肉麵 Twice Cooked Pork Belly Noodle

回鍋肉麵 Twice Cooked Pork Belly Noodle

$15.95
辣子雞麵 Spicy Chicken Noodle

辣子雞麵 Spicy Chicken Noodle

$15.95
肥腸酸辣粉 Hot & Sour Vermicelli w Pork Intestine

肥腸酸辣粉 Hot & Sour Vermicelli w Pork Intestine

$15.95

飯＆麵 Side Order

米飯 White Rice

$2.50

牛肉炒飯/麵 Beef Fried Rice or Noodle (please specify)

$15.95

揚州炒飯 Yang Zhow Fried Rice

$15.95

🥬素炒飯/麵  Veggie Fried Rice or Noodle (please specify)

$14.95

甜點 Dessert

紅糖冰粉Brown Sugar Cold Jelly

$6.95

Beverages

礦泉水 Mineral Water

$1.95

可樂 Coke

$2.95

雪碧 Sprite

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

薑汁汽水 Ginger Ale

$2.95

芬達 Fanta Orange

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.95

冰紅茶 Ice Tea

$3.95

王老吉 Chinese Herbal Tea

$3.95

豆奶 Soy Milk

$3.95

酸梅汁Plum Juice (Glass)

$4.50

進口飲料 Imported Drinks

$3.95

其他 others

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Little Tao is a Sichuan Chinese restaurant by Tao Liu, a 30+ year master chef from Chengdu, Sichuan Province. We offer a wide variety of Sichuan cuisine.

1153 Commonwealth Ave, Allston, MA 02134

