Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Thief & Papalito

review star

No reviews yet

3017 University Avenue

San Diego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Rustler
The Buccaneer
The Bandito

Bubbles

Furlani 2021 Macerato Frizzante

$16.00+Out of stock

Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy. Pinot Grigio. Alpine meadow herbaceous, pink citrus, earthy mineral.

Lambert de Seyssel NV Petit Royal Brut

$12.00+

Savoie, France. Molette and Altesse. Toasty, white flowers, green apple.

White

Karthauserhof 2020 Bruno Riesling Kabinett Feinherb

$12.00+

Mosel, Germany. Yellow peach, tropical, stony minerality.

Pazo de Rubianes 2019 Albariño

$15.00+

Rías Baixas, Galicia, Spain. Lemon zest, briny minerality, peach, brisk.

Pollerhof 2021 Gruner Veltliner

$9.00+

Weinwiertel, Austria. Spring garden, ripe pear, pinch of white pepper.

Raft Wines 2021 Et Al Picpoul

$14.00+

El Dorado County, California. Green apple, Meyer lemon, crisp and clean.

Santei 2019 Zelen

$12.00+

Vipava Valley, Slovenia. Lavender, honeysuckle, wet stone.

Scribe 2021 Chardonnay Sonoma Coast

$13.00+

Sonoma Valley, California. Lemon oil, curd, vanilla.

Orange

Markus Altenburger 2021 Gruner Veltliner Joiser Reben

$15.00+Out of stock

Burgenland, Austria. Orange zest, peach, lemongrass.

Giornata 2021 Falanghina Amphora

$18.00+

Paso Robles, California. Falanghina. Orange blossom, apricot, thyme.

Raft Wines 2021 Cavaillon Skin Fermented Viognier

$14.00+

Rose

Domaine de Dauliac 2021 Nu Cot Rose

$11.00+

Cahors, France. Malbec. Blueberry, tart cherry, black tea.

Schmitt Rose

$10.00+

Dunnigan Hills AVA, Yolo County. Barbera/ Mourvedre/Greco di Tufo++ Strawberry, citrus, crisp and zesty.

Raft Wines 2021 'Fleur Pour Ma Mere' Rosé

$12.00+

Red

Jeux Vins Pinot Noir

$12.00+Out of stock

Alsace, France. Bramble, black fruits, spice.

Agricola Luyt 2022 El Mismo Pais

$10.00+

Maule Valley, Chile. Mission. Sage, tart red fruits, wood smoke.

Grochau 2021 Commuter Cuvee Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Piedmont, Italy. Black cherry, cacao, anise seed.

Luuma 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

Calistoga AVA, Napa Valley. Blackberry, tobacco, wood spice.

Martin Texier 2021 La Boutanche Cinsault

$11.00+

Rhône, France. Hibiscus, cranberry, cola spice.

Pascal Janvier 2021 Coteaux du Loir Rouge Cuvee du Rosier

$12.00+Out of stock

Loire Valley, France. Pineau d’Aunis. Light and bright, red currant, pepper.

Paterna 2020 Chianti Colli Aretini

$11.00+

Tuscany, IT. Sangiovese. Bright red cherry, spice, zippy, light tannin.

Raft Wines 2017 Sangiovese

$14.00+

Raft Wines 2021 Pinot Noir Sears Point Vineyard

$16.00+

Little Trouble 2021 Carbonic Zinfandel

$16.00+

Dessert

Niepoort 10 year Tawny (3 oz.)

$11.00

Douro, Portugal. Tinta Amarela, Tinta Francisca, Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz. Toffee, candied plum, light chocolate.

Not Sandwiches

Totopos

$8.00

Chiltepin Salsa, Aged Cotija, Shallot, Cilantro, Lime

Hatch Chili Hush Puppies

$9.00

Served with Coconut Honey Butter

Cheese Crisp

$15.00

Braised Farmers Market Swiss Chard Cheese Crisp with Guaca Salsa

Smoked Tomato Toast

Smoked Tomato Toast

$10.00

Six-Hour Smoked Tomatoes, Seasonal Gratin, Herbs, Lemon

Charred Farmers Market Broccolini

$12.00

Almond Cream Sauce, Morita Macha Salsa, Lime, Herbs

Farmers Market Roasted Carrots

$13.00

Peanut Mole, Creme Fraiche, Sesame Seed, Radish, Carrot Top Salad

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$16.00+

2 PCS Boozy Cherry Morita BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pecans, Housemade Cornbread, Pickle Slaw

Beef Short Rib

Beef Short Rib

$45.00

Smoked Whole Bone-In Beef Short Rib, Meyer Lemon Herb Salsa Verde, Saffron Rice, Smoky Beans, Chiltepin Tomato Salsa, Jalapeno Toreado, Flour Tortilla

Duck Wings

$15.00

5 pc. Almond morita macha salsa, white bbq sauce, shallot and cilantro.

Sonoran Spiced Trail Mix

$6.00

Cashews, Smoked Pecans, Almonds, Dried Cherries, Sunflower Seeds tossed in Sonoran spices.

Boards

BBQuterie Board

BBQuterie Board

$20.00+

Housemade Meats, Assortment of Cheeses, Farmers Market Pickles, House Condiments & Sauces

Chicken Liver Pate

Chicken Liver Pate

$13.00

Smoked Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Liver Paté, Dijon, Buttered Sourdough, Pickles, Seasonal Fruit

Sandwiches

The Klepto

The Klepto

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Heirloom Tomato, Pickled Cucumber, Fermented Black Bean Habanero Aioli, Hokkaido Milk Bun

The Rustler

The Rustler

$15.00

Smoked Beef Brisket, Chimichurri, Arugula, Brie Cheese, Escabeche, Lemon Aioli, Buttered Sourdough

The Buccaneer

The Buccaneer

$15.00

Citrus Cured Seared Local Tuna, Miso Morita Mayo, Pickled Cucumbers, Butter Lettuce, Hokkaido Milk Bun

The Bandito

$14.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder, Farmers Market Pear, Melted Fontina, Dijon, Pickles, Mostarda, Buttered Sourdough

The Swindler (Vegan)

$14.00

Smoked Mushroom, Melted Leek & Hatch Chili, Hatch Chile “Queso”, Buttered Sourdough

The Launderer

The Launderer

$14.00Out of stock

Herb Smoked Turkey Breast, Ginger Aioli, Heirloom Tomato, Butter Lettuce, Almond Morita Salsa, Buttered Sourdough

The Ponzi

$15.00

Smoked Beef Birria, Fontina, Charred Farmers Market Broccolini

Desserts

The Crumble

The Crumble

$12.00

Seasonal Farmers Market Apple Crumble with Stella Jean's Rosemary Citrus Ice Cream

The Magma

$12.00

Warm Dark Chocolate Hatch Chili Cookie Sandwich with Stella Jean’s Toasted Marshmallow Ice Cream

Warm Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

"Barely" whipped cream, duckfat macadamia crust.

Brunch

Cactus Fruit Yogurt

$9.00

Smoked Pecans, Drunken Cherries, Sunflower Seeds, Farmers Market Fruits

Hatch Chili Wild Sage Sausage Sando

$10.00

Dippy Egg, Smoked Tomato, Fontina, Hokkaido Milk Bun

Smoked Bacon Sando

$10.00

Dippy Egg, Heirloom Tomato, Melted Jack Cheese, Chimichurri, Hokkaido Milk Bun

Cheesecrisp Enchilada

$16.00

Our Beloved Cheesecrisp Topped with Red Chile Enchilada Sauce and a Dippy Egg -- Add Seasonal Vegetables $5 -- -- Add Smoked Carnitas $6 --

Breakfast Bandito

$15.00

Smoked Carnitas, Fontina, Dijon, Caramelized Onions, Charred Hatch Bechamel, Dippy Egg, Hokkaido Sourdough

Mushroom Leek Sando

$12.00

Hatch Chile, Caramelized Onion, Bechemella, Hokkaido Sourdough

Sage Butternut French Toast

$14.00

Smoked Pecans, Sage Maple, Thick Cut Hokkaido Sourdough

Two Eggs Plate

$15.00

Served with House Sourdough or Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Ranchero Sauce -- And Your Choice of: Carnitas, House-Smoked Bacon, Brisket, or Mushroom Leek Mix --

Smokey Beans

$4.00

Saffron Red Rice

$4.00

Cornbread W/ Citrus Butter

$5.00

Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Bubbles

Domaine Agrapart NV 'Les Sept Crus' Brut Champagne

$119.00

90% Chardonnay 10% Pinot Noir. Mostly Grand Cru fruit. Ripe and generous, fresh, zesty acidity and mineral salinity.

Autour de l'Anne 2020 Wonder Womanne Pet Nat Rose

$62.00Out of stock

Brigo 2021 Lambrusco di Sorbara Baracca

$39.00

Elvio Tintero 2021 Moscato d’Asti ‘Sorì Gramella’

$30.00

Folias de Baco 2021 Uivo Pet Nat

$47.00

J. Lassalle NV 1er Cru Brut Rosé

$123.00

Luuma 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

Calistoga AVA, Napa Valley. Blackberry, tobacco, wood spice.

Peter Wetzer 2020 ‘PetiNat’ Kekfrankos Rosé

$50.00Out of stock

Pierre Paillard NV ‘Les Parcelles XVIII’ Extra Brut Grand Cru (half bottle)

$55.00

Vadin Plateau Cuvee Intuition Champagne

$90.00

White

Arnot Roberts 2021 Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

Bichi 2021 Gorda Yori

$65.00

Didier Fornerol 2020 Cotes de Nuits Villages Blanc

$84.00

Domaine Castéra 2020 ‘Tauzy’ Jurançon Sec

$52.00

Domaine Gerard Duplessis 2018 Chablis 1er Cru Montmains

$95.00

Dominique Belluard 2019 ‘Les Alpes’ Gringet

$90.00

Dominique Lafon 2020 Bourgogne Aligote

$59.00

Gut Oggau 20201 Theodora Weiss

$90.00

Hors Champs 2021 La Femme Soleil Macabeu

$57.00

Ingrid Groiss 2020 Gemischter Satz Braitenpuechtorff

$49.00

Kemetner 2019 Gruner Veltliner Ried Karl

$36.00

Lingua Franca 2019 ‘Avni’ Chardonnay

$56.00

Martin Muthenthaler 2017 ‘Spitzer Graben’ Grüner Veltliner

$68.00Out of stock

Osa Major 2020 ‘Gold in the Hills’ Sémillon

$50.00

Partida Creus XL Massis Bonastre

$60.00

Peter Lauer 2021 Ayler Riesling No. 25

$50.00

Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey 2017 Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru Les Garennes

$292.00

Weingut Knoll 2015 Loibner Riesling Smaragd

$88.00

Punta Crena 2021 Lumassina

$40.00

Orange

Cantina Giardino 2019 ‘Tu Tu’

$70.00

Giornata 2021 Falanghina Amphora

$66.00

J Brix 2021 Island of Souls

$46.00

Jean-Marc Dreyer 2020 ‘Origin’ Muscat Macération

$72.00

Jumbo Time 2021 the Gift

$60.00

Rietsch 2021 Demoiselle Gewurztraminer

$65.00

Yetti & the Kokonut ‘Salsa Verde’

$68.00Out of stock

Rose

Ameztoi 2021 ‘Rubentis’ Txakolina (Hondarribi Beltza/Zuri)

$42.00

Clos Cibonne 2020 Cuvée Tradition

$85.00

Domaine Tempier 2021 Bandol Rose

$100.00

Fabien Jouves 2021 A Table VdF Rose MAGNUM

$95.00

Gut Oggau 20201 Theodora Weiss

$90.00

Sulauze 2021 ‘Pomponette’ Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence

$39.00

Weingut Emmerich Knoll 2019 Loibner Blauer Burgunder Federspiel

$65.00

Turley 2021 Zinfandel Rose

$40.00

Red

Andi Knauss 2021 Boutanche Trollinger

$40.00

Bichi 2021 Gordo Guapo

$56.00

Cascina Melognis Colline Saluzzesi 2019 Pelaverga

$50.00

Celler La Salada 2019 ‘Con Barbars y A Lo Loco’

$58.00

Ceritas 2020 Pinot Noir Elliott Vineyard Sonoma Coast

$125.00

Claudio Vio 2021 Runcu Brujau Rosso

$48.00

Clos Bateau 2020 ‘May Ga’ Gamay

$59.00Out of stock

Clos du Jaugueyron 2017 Haut-Médoc

$92.00

Didier Fornerol 2019 Cotes de Nuits Villages Rouge

$84.00

Envínate 2020 ‘Lousas’ Viñas de Aldea Mencía (1.5L)

$135.00

Guillaume Gilles 2019 Cornas ‘Les Rieux’

$146.00

Herrmann York 2021 Okneski Primitivo

$52.00

Herrmann York 2021 Secondo Rosso

$52.00

Hubert Lignier 2019 Pommard ‘En Brescul’

$192.00

Jean-Christophe Jezequel 2018 Pineau d'Aunis

$56.00Out of stock

Les Bottes Rouges 2018 Gibus Trousseau

$99.00

Olivier Minot 2021 Boutanche Gamay

$40.00

Oriol Artigas 2020 ’S.O.S #3 Sangenis i Vague’

$99.00

Partida Creus 2020 UL Catalunya Red

$70.00Out of stock

ROOM 2017 Pinot Noir

$64.00

Vins Contes 2020 ‘Cheville de Fer’ Côt (1.5L)

$110.00

Sasso di Sole 2020 Rosso di Montalcino

$50.00

COS 2021 Frappato

$50.00

Domaine Les Gryphées 2020 Fleurie

$44.00

Draft Beer & Cider

Thoughtfully curated craft beer
(5) Humble Sea “High Seas”

(5) Humble Sea “High Seas”

$8.00

DDH West Coast IPA, 6.5% ABV

(6) Sante Adairius "Happily So”

(6) Sante Adairius "Happily So”

$8.00

Hazy Pale Ale, 5.7% ABV

 (7) Harland “Rumbler”

(7) Harland “Rumbler”

$8.00

Pale Ale, 5.4% ABV

(8) Green Cheek 'Oh Yeah, No...Totally'

(8) Green Cheek 'Oh Yeah, No...Totally'

$7.00

Pilsner, 5.2% ABV

(9) Sante Adairius “Flowers at Dusk”

(9) Sante Adairius “Flowers at Dusk”

$8.00

Dark Lager, 4.7% ABV

(10) Art + Science "Gold Digger"

$8.00

Brut Nature

Vermouth

Silvio Carta Rosso

$11.00Out of stock

Bordiga 'Excelsior'

$15.00

Bordiga 'Extra Dry'

$8.00

Lustau 'Blanco'

$8.00

Cappelleti 'Apertivo'

$8.00

Abstinence Apertivo

$7.00

Scribe Vermouth

$11.00

Mommenpop Blood Orange

$8.00

Niepoort White Port & Tonic

$8.00

N/A

Boylan Cane Cola

$4.00Out of stock

Castle Rock Sparkling Water 500ML

$4.00

Weingut Leitz ‘Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling Riesling (250 ML)

$10.00

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Rose Can

$10.00

Topo Chico (12oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

Boyland Cherry Cola

$4.00

Service Fees

$10 Corkage For Event

$10.00

Corkage

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Wine Bar & Kitchen located in San Diego's North Park community. To go orders available by phone after 5pm til 9:30pm.

Location

3017 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wise Ox - TWO - North Park
orange starNo Reviews
2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1 San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,602
3077 North Park Way San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Lucha Libre - North Park
orange star4.1 • 1,776
3016 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
orange star4.3 • 222
3038 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
North Park Beer Co.
orange star4.4 • 385
3038 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
619 Spirits North Park - 3015 Lincoln Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Lincoln Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston