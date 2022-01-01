Little Tokyo Hibachi Express imageView gallery

Little Tokyo Hibachi Express





2904 Columbus avenue

Anderson, IN 46262

hibachi entree

vegetable

$8.99

chicken

$9.99

steak

$12.99

sukiyaki steak

$11.99

shirmp

$10.99

scallops

$13.99

salmon

$12.99

lobster

$29.99

appetizers

edamame

$4.99

gyoza

$5.99

shumai

$5.99

spring rolls

$4.99

crab wonton

$4.99

hibachi combo

chicken/steak

$14.99

steak/shrimp

$15.99

shrimp/scallops

$16.99

chicken/shirmp

$14.99

chicken/steak/shirmp

$18.99

fried rice

vegetable

$7.99

chicken

$8.99

beef

$9.99

shirmp

$9.99

kids meal

chicken

$6.99

steak

$9.99

shirmp

$7.99

nuggets

$5.99

extra

yum-yum

$0.50

ginger

$0.50

salad dressing

$0.50

big sauce

$8.00

zucchini

$1.00

mushrooms

$1.00

onions

$1.00

broccoli

$1.00

cabbage

$1.00

fried rice

$2.59

noodle

$3.99

chicken

$5.99

shirmp

$6.99

steak

$7.99

salmon

$8.99

lobster

$14.99

coke product

coke

$2.59

sweet tea/ unsweetea

$2.99

bubble tea

mango bubble tea

$5.99

bubble tea

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
we offering authentic japanese food !!!

2904 Columbus avenue, Anderson, IN 46262

