Tiger Sugar - Little Tokyo 341 East 2nd Street

341 East 2nd Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order Again

Popular Items

1. Black Sugar Boba Milk Cream Mousse
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk
F1. Tiger Mango Sago

Black Sugar Milk Series

1. Black Sugar Boba Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

2. Black Sugar Boba Milk

$5.45+

3. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

4. Black Sugar Pearl Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

5. Black Sugar Pearl Milk

$5.45+

Tea Latte Series

6. Boba Black Tea Latte Cream Mousse

$4.45+

7. Boba Green Tea Latte Cream Mousse

$4.45+

8. Black Tea Latte Cream Mousse

$4.45+

9. Golden Oolong Tea Latte Cream Mousse

$4.45+

10. Green Tea Latte Cream Mousse

$4.45+

11. Vanilla Black Tea Latte Cream Mousse

$4.45+Out of stock

Tea Series

12. Oolong Tea

$3.25+

13. Vanilla Black Tea

$3.25+Out of stock

14. Black Tea

$3.25+

15. Green Tea

$3.25+

Tiger Featured Drinks Series

A1. Black Sugar Coffee Jelly Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

R1. Black Sugar Boba Red Bean Milk Cream Mousse

$5.75+

B1. Black Sugar Pudding Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

B4. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse

$5.75+

D1. Black Sugar Boba MILO Chocolate Malts

$5.45

E1. Black Sugar Boba TARO Milk Cream Mousse

$5.75+

Black Sugar Espresso Series

C1. Black Sugar Coffee Latte Cream Mousse

$4.95

C3. Black Sugar Oat Milk Espresso Cream Mousse

$5.25

Tiger MOCHI Series

M1. Black Sugar MOCHI Boba

$5.50

Fruits Drink Series

F1. Tiger Mango Sago

$6.75

T1. Mango Green Tea

$4.45+

T2. Lychee Boba Black Tea

$4.75+

S1. Strawberry Mochi Cream Mousse

$6.45

SNACKS

Popcorn

$2.50

Egg Roll

$1.75Out of stock
Egg Roll Deluxe Gift Box

Egg Roll Deluxe Gift Box

$17.00Out of stock

Black Sugar Milk Egg Roll x10 pcs.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

341 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

