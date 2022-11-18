- Home
Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
2300 N. Causeway Blvd.
Metairie, LA 70001
Popular Items
Appetizer
Agedashi Tofu
Baked Green Mussles
Baked Sa Roll
Baked Sal App
Baked Scallop
Beef Asparagus
Beef Negimaki
Beef Tataki
Chicken Karaage
Edamame
Enoki Mushroom
Gyoza
Hamachi Kama
Jumbo Shrimp Shumai
Mixed Mushroom
Ricepaper Vegetable Roll
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed/Squid Salad
Shrimp Spring Roll
Smoked Salmon Spring Roll
Snow Crab Salad
Spicy Edamame
Squid Salad
Squid Steak
Tofu Steak
Vegetable Spring Roll
Takoyaki
Soup
Entree Salads
Broccoli Salad
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber Seafood Salad
Eel Salad
Half Seaweed Half Squid
House Salad
Seared Garlic Tuna Salad
Seared Tuna w/Avocado Salad
Seasoned Baby Octopus Salad
Smoked Salmon Skin Salad
Snow Crab Salad
Special Chef Salad
Spicy Tuna Salad
Tokyo Salad
Tuna Poke Salad
Tuna Tataki Salad
Hibachi
Chicken Hibachi
Chicken Hibachi A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.
Filet Mignon Hibachi
Filet Mignon A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.
Hibachi Rice
Hibachi Vegetables
Hibachi vegetable A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.
Scallop Hibachi
Scallop hibachi A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.
Shrimp Hibachi
Shrimp Hibachi A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.
Strip Loin Hibachi
Strip Loin A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.
Noodle & Rice
Tempura
Asparagus Tempura
Brussel Sprout Tempura
Chicken Tempura
Crabstick Tempura
Ebi Fry
Green BeanTempura
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
Kaki Oyster Fry
Salmon CreamCheese Tempura
Scallop Fry
Shrimp & Veg Tempura
Squid Fry
Vegetable Tempura
Zucchini Fry
Baby Octopus fry
Ramen
Miso Ramen
Served with chashu pork, green onion, spinach, fish cake, bamboo shoot, black funfus, boiled egg
Shoyu Ramen
Served with chashu pork, green onion, spinach, fish cake, bamboo shoot, black funfus, boiled egg
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen
Served with chashu pork, green onion, spinach, fish cake, bamboo shoot, black funfus, boiled egg
Tonkotsu Ramen
Served with chashu pork, green onion, spinach, fish cake, bamboo shoot, black funfus, boiled egg
Tonkotsu Black
App Sushi Bar
Sashimi
Special Rolls
Big Easy Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snowcrab, tempura batter and asparagus wrapped with soybean sheet & eel sauce
Black Jack Roll
Fresh salmon, spicy tuna, tuna and avocado inside, and snowcrab on top with eel sauce.
Boston Handroll
Buddha Roll
Eel, salmon, crabstick, avocado, cream cheese and smelt roe wrapped in seaweed and peeled cucumber
Burning Man Roll
Spicy tuna and crunchy pieces inside, with pepper tuna and avocado on top with ponzu and eel sauce.
Burning Woman Roll
Snowcrab inside with pepper tuna and avocado on top with eel sauce.
ByeBye Katrina Roll
Shrimp Tempura Eel Avocado Cucumber & Smelt roe inside, snowcrab on top w/eel sauce
Causeway Roll
Soft shell crab, asparagus, snowcrab and cucumber inside, and wasabi roe outside with eel sauce.
Chef's Special Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus, avocado and smelt roe with seaweed outside and chef sauce on the side.
Chocolate City Roll
Spicy tuna, snowcrab and avocado wrapped with soy sheets, with tuna and crunchy pieces on top with chef's sauce.
DOM Roll
Dragon Roll
Bbq eel, shrimp tempura and snowcrab inside wrapped with soy paper, avocado on top
FEMA Roll
Fresh salmon, snowcrab, asparagus and avocado inside, and spicy tuna on top with chef's special sauce.
Funky Margarita Roll
Spicy crawfish and snowcrab inside, topped with pepper tuna, avocado and crunchy pieces with chef sauce.
Geisha Roll
Shrimp tempura, sweet egg cake, snowcrab, smelt roe, avocado and cucumber wrapped in soybean sheet with eel sauce.No rice
Gustav Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and cream cheese wrapped with soy sheet, with salmon and mango on top with chili sauce.
Hawaiian Roll
Spicy Crabstick, Cucumber inside, tuna on top with chili sauce
House Special Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snowcrab, tempura batter wrapped with soybean sheet, served with chef sauce on the side.
Little Tokyo Roll
Fresh salmon, tuna, snowcrab, asparagus and smelt roe, and Japanese rice seasoning on top with eel sauce.
Mystery Roll
Snowcrab, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside, with boiled shrimp and avocado on top with chef's sauce.
Poboy Roll
Fried soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, crawfish and lettuce wrapped with soy sheet, with chef's sauce.
Rainbow Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado on top of snowcrab roll.
Rock & Roll
Snowcrab, shrimp tempura with smelt roe outside with eel sauce.
Saints Kick Roll
Crabstick tempura, cream cheese and spicy tuna inside, and snowcrab on top with eel sauce.
Salmon & Salmon Roll
Salmon tempura, cream cheese and snow crab inside, and fresh salmon and thinly-sliced lemons on top with spicy mayo.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside with smelt roe on outside with eel sauce
Softshell Crab Roll
Deep fried softshell crab, smelt roe, green onion and cucumber inside, with smelt roe outside and eel sauce
Special Crunchy Roll
Snowcrab, BBQ eel and tempura batter with eel sauce.
SpicyTuna Rainbow
Spicy tuna, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside, with tuna, yellowtail and salmon outside.
Super Crunchy Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Snowcrab, and Spicy tuna
Tiger Roll
Dynamite roll with topped with tuna, salmon BBQ eel.
Tropical Roll
Salmon and mango on the outside, with avocado and snowcrab inside, with Thai chili sauce.
Tuna & Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna inside wrapped with soy sheet, and seared tuna outside with spicy mayo sauce.
Utah Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside with snowcrab, tuna and avocado on top with eel sauce.
Yami Yami Eel Roll
Snowcrab roll with soybean sheet topped with BBQ eel.
Happy family
Sushi
Amberjack Sushi
Crabstick Sushi
Eel Sushi
Egg Sushi
Escolor Sushi
Flounder Sushi
Fresh Salmon Sushi
Fresh Scallop Sushi
Grouper Sushi
King Salmon Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Red Snapper Sushi
Salmon Roe Sushi
Shrimp Sushi
Shrimp Tempura Sushi
Smelt Roe Sushi
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Softshell Crab Sushi
Squid Sushi
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Toro Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Tuna Tataki Sushi
Wasabi Roe Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
Jellyfish Sushi
Rolls
Asparagus Tempura Roll
Asparagus tempura inside, with eel sauce on top.
BBQ Yellowtail Roll
Cooked yellowtail, smelt roe, cucumber and eel sauce.
Box Sushi
Sushi pressed into square box with snow crab in the middle, topped with your choice of BBQ eel, salmon, shrimp, tuna and yellowtail.
Box Sushi Special
Sushi pressed into square box with snow crab in the middle, assorted fresh fish on top.
California Roll
Crabstick, smelt roe, avocado and cucumber
Crawfish Roll
Crawfish tails mixed with spicy mayo sauce.
Crunchy Dynamite Roll
Chopped tuna, salmon, white fish mixed with spicy mayo, crunchy pieces and asparagus.
Crunchy Roll
Snowcrab, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside.
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber strips inside, seaweed outside
Dynamite Roll
Chopped tuna, salmon, white fish mixed with spicy mayo
Fresh Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado and smelt roe.
Louisiana Roll
Pickled okra and crawfish tails.
Mackerel & Ginger Roll
Pickled ginger and mackerel.
Metairie Roll
Tuna, snow crab, avocado and eel sauce on top.
Midcity Roll
Fresh salmon, snow crab, avocado and eel sauce on top.
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese.
Salmon Skin Roll
Smoked salmon skin, smelt roe, bonito flakes and cucumber.
Scallop Roll
Chopped and mixed with mayo sauce, asparagus and smelt roe.
Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked salmon and avocado
Snow Crab Roll
Snow crab, asparagus and avocado.
Sp.Eel Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado inside with smelt roe outside and eel sauce on top.
Spicy Crunchy Roll
Snow crab, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside, with spicy sauce on top.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon, crunchy pieces and spicy sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chopped tuna in a spicy mayo sauce.
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna and avocado inside with smelt roe outside.
Tuna Roll
Fresh tuna inside, and seaweed outside.
Uptown Roll
Yellowtail, snow crab and avocado inside, with eel sauce on top.
Vegetale Roll
Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, carrot and lettuce.
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, avocado and smelt roe.
Rice paper veg.roll
Dinner Special
Assorted Sashimi Dinner
Assorted Sushi Dinner
Assorted Tempura Dinner
Beef Teriyaki Dinner
Beef Yakiniku Dinner
Chicken Katsu Dinner
Chicken Tempura Dinner
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Chirashi Dinner
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner
TriColor Sashimi Dinner
Tuna Steak Teriyaki Dinner
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Little Tokyo Causeway has been the BEST Japanese Restaurant to many locals & tourists since 1986. Located in Metairie on Causeway Blvd. Open LATE!! Come in and enjoy!
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70001