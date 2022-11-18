Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway

review star

No reviews yet

2300 N. Causeway Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70001

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi Rice
Crunchy Roll
Metairie Roll

Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

$8.50

Baked Green Mussles

$7.50

Baked Sa Roll

$11.95

Baked Sal App

$12.95

Baked Scallop

$13.50

Beef Asparagus

$11.95

Beef Negimaki

$11.95

Beef Tataki

$11.95

Chicken Karaage

$8.95

Edamame

$5.25

Enoki Mushroom

$8.50

Gyoza

$7.95

Hamachi Kama

$13.75

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai

$9.95

Mixed Mushroom

$10.95

Ricepaper Vegetable Roll

$7.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Seaweed/Squid Salad

$7.50

Shrimp Spring Roll

$9.50

Smoked Salmon Spring Roll

$9.50

Snow Crab Salad

$9.50

Spicy Edamame

$6.25

Squid Salad

$6.50

Squid Steak

$13.50

Tofu Steak

$8.95

Vegetable Spring Roll

$6.95

Takoyaki

$7.95

Soup

Clear Soup

$2.95

Gyoza Soup

$6.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Mixed Mushroom Soup

$6.50

Seafood & Vegetable Soup

$13.00

Vegetable Soup

$7.95

Entree Salads

Broccoli Salad

$5.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Cucumber Seafood Salad

$13.50

Eel Salad

$13.50

Half Seaweed Half Squid

$7.50

House Salad

$4.50

Seared Garlic Tuna Salad

$13.95

Seared Tuna w/Avocado Salad

$13.95

Seasoned Baby Octopus Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Skin Salad

$8.95

Snow Crab Salad

$9.50
Special Chef Salad

Special Chef Salad

$14.50

Spicy Tuna Salad

$13.95

Tokyo Salad

$6.00

Tuna Poke Salad

$13.95

Tuna Tataki Salad

$13.95

Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$12.00

Chicken Hibachi A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$17.50

Filet Mignon A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.

Hibachi Rice

$8.95

Hibachi Vegetables

$8.95

Hibachi vegetable A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.

Scallop Hibachi

$14.50

Scallop hibachi A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.

Shrimp Hibachi

$13.50

Shrimp Hibachi A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.

Strip Loin Hibachi

$13.50

Strip Loin A la Carte. It doesn't come with any other items.

Noodle & Rice

Beef Bowl

$13.95

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$13.95

Chicken Bowl

$12.95
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$12.50

Chicken Udon

$12.50

Eel Bowl

$19.95

Nabeyaki Udon

$13.95

Niku Udon

$12.95

Poke Bowl

$15.95

Tempura Udon

$12.95
YakiSoba

YakiSoba

$12.95

YakiUdon

$12.95

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$12.95

Tempura

Asparagus Tempura

$8.25

Brussel Sprout Tempura

$7.00

Chicken Tempura

$9.00

Crabstick Tempura

$9.75

Ebi Fry

$9.00

Green BeanTempura

$7.00

Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$9.50

Kaki Oyster Fry

$11.00

Salmon CreamCheese Tempura

$9.50

Scallop Fry

$13.50

Shrimp & Veg Tempura

$9.95

Squid Fry

$13.95

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

Zucchini Fry

$6.00

Baby Octopus fry

$10.00

Ramen

Served with chashu pork, green onion, spinach, fish cake, bamboo shoot, black funfus, boiled egg

Miso Ramen

$13.50

Served with chashu pork, green onion, spinach, fish cake, bamboo shoot, black funfus, boiled egg

Shoyu Ramen

$13.50

Served with chashu pork, green onion, spinach, fish cake, bamboo shoot, black funfus, boiled egg

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.50

Served with chashu pork, green onion, spinach, fish cake, bamboo shoot, black funfus, boiled egg

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.50

Served with chashu pork, green onion, spinach, fish cake, bamboo shoot, black funfus, boiled egg

Tonkotsu Black

$14.50

App Sushi Bar

Assort Sushi Special

$30.00

Rice Paper Roll

$10.00

Rice Paper Veggie Roll

$7.50
Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$17.00

Sushi Appetizer

$15.00

Tri Color Sushi

$16.00

Tuna Sandwich

$17.25

Tuna TarTar

$16.25

Sashimi

Cucumber Rolled Sashimi

$16.95
Fresh Salmon Sashimi

Fresh Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Octopus Sashimi

$17.50

Tricolor Sashimi

$17.00

Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$16.00

Whitefish Sashimi

$16.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.00

Crabstick Sashimi

$13.50

Jellyfish Sashimi

$16.00

Special Rolls

Big Easy Roll

$13.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snowcrab, tempura batter and asparagus wrapped with soybean sheet & eel sauce

Black Jack Roll

$16.00

Fresh salmon, spicy tuna, tuna and avocado inside, and snowcrab on top with eel sauce.

Boston Handroll

$6.50

Buddha Roll

$14.00

Eel, salmon, crabstick, avocado, cream cheese and smelt roe wrapped in seaweed and peeled cucumber

Burning Man Roll

Burning Man Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna and crunchy pieces inside, with pepper tuna and avocado on top with ponzu and eel sauce.

Burning Woman Roll

$15.00

Snowcrab inside with pepper tuna and avocado on top with eel sauce.

ByeBye Katrina Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Eel Avocado Cucumber & Smelt roe inside, snowcrab on top w/eel sauce

Causeway Roll

$13.00

Soft shell crab, asparagus, snowcrab and cucumber inside, and wasabi roe outside with eel sauce.

Chef's Special Roll

$11.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus, avocado and smelt roe with seaweed outside and chef sauce on the side.

Chocolate City Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, snowcrab and avocado wrapped with soy sheets, with tuna and crunchy pieces on top with chef's sauce.

DOM Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Bbq eel, shrimp tempura and snowcrab inside wrapped with soy paper, avocado on top

FEMA Roll

$15.00

Fresh salmon, snowcrab, asparagus and avocado inside, and spicy tuna on top with chef's special sauce.

Funky Margarita Roll

$16.00

Spicy crawfish and snowcrab inside, topped with pepper tuna, avocado and crunchy pieces with chef sauce.

Geisha Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, sweet egg cake, snowcrab, smelt roe, avocado and cucumber wrapped in soybean sheet with eel sauce.No rice

Gustav Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and cream cheese wrapped with soy sheet, with salmon and mango on top with chili sauce.

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

Spicy Crabstick, Cucumber inside, tuna on top with chili sauce

House Special Roll

$12.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snowcrab, tempura batter wrapped with soybean sheet, served with chef sauce on the side.

Little Tokyo Roll

Little Tokyo Roll

$13.00

Fresh salmon, tuna, snowcrab, asparagus and smelt roe, and Japanese rice seasoning on top with eel sauce.

Mystery Roll

$14.50

Snowcrab, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside, with boiled shrimp and avocado on top with chef's sauce.

Poboy Roll

Poboy Roll

$16.00

Fried soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, crawfish and lettuce wrapped with soy sheet, with chef's sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado on top of snowcrab roll.

Rock & Roll

$11.00

Snowcrab, shrimp tempura with smelt roe outside with eel sauce.

Saints Kick Roll

$15.00

Crabstick tempura, cream cheese and spicy tuna inside, and snowcrab on top with eel sauce.

Salmon & Salmon Roll

$16.00

Salmon tempura, cream cheese and snow crab inside, and fresh salmon and thinly-sliced lemons on top with spicy mayo.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside with smelt roe on outside with eel sauce

Softshell Crab Roll

$11.00

Deep fried softshell crab, smelt roe, green onion and cucumber inside, with smelt roe outside and eel sauce

Special Crunchy Roll

$10.00

Snowcrab, BBQ eel and tempura batter with eel sauce.

SpicyTuna Rainbow

$16.00

Spicy tuna, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside, with tuna, yellowtail and salmon outside.

Super Crunchy Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Snowcrab, and Spicy tuna

Tiger Roll

$16.00

Dynamite roll with topped with tuna, salmon BBQ eel.

Tropical Roll

$15.50

Salmon and mango on the outside, with avocado and snowcrab inside, with Thai chili sauce.

Tuna & Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna inside wrapped with soy sheet, and seared tuna outside with spicy mayo sauce.

Utah Roll

Utah Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside with snowcrab, tuna and avocado on top with eel sauce.

Yami Yami Eel Roll

$19.00

Snowcrab roll with soybean sheet topped with BBQ eel.

Happy family

$17.00

Sushi

Amberjack Sushi

$6.00

Crabstick Sushi

$5.00

Eel Sushi

$7.00

Egg Sushi

$4.75

Escolor Sushi

$6.00

Flounder Sushi

$6.00
Fresh Salmon Sushi

Fresh Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Fresh Scallop Sushi

$7.50

Grouper Sushi

$6.00

King Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Mackerel Sushi

$6.00

Octopus Sushi

$6.00

Red Snapper Sushi

$6.00

Salmon Roe Sushi

$7.00

Shrimp Sushi

$4.75

Shrimp Tempura Sushi

$5.75

Smelt Roe Sushi

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Softshell Crab Sushi

$8.75

Squid Sushi

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$8.00

Toro Sushi

$11.00
Tuna Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$6.00

Tuna Tataki Sushi

$6.00

Wasabi Roe Sushi

$6.00

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.00

Jellyfish Sushi

$6.50

Rolls

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$6.00

Asparagus tempura inside, with eel sauce on top.

BBQ Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Cooked yellowtail, smelt roe, cucumber and eel sauce.

Box Sushi

$16.00

Sushi pressed into square box with snow crab in the middle, topped with your choice of BBQ eel, salmon, shrimp, tuna and yellowtail.

Box Sushi Special

$18.00

Sushi pressed into square box with snow crab in the middle, assorted fresh fish on top.

California Roll

$6.00

Crabstick, smelt roe, avocado and cucumber

Crawfish Roll

$6.00

Crawfish tails mixed with spicy mayo sauce.

Crunchy Dynamite Roll

$6.25

Chopped tuna, salmon, white fish mixed with spicy mayo, crunchy pieces and asparagus.

Crunchy Roll

$6.00

Snowcrab, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside.

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Cucumber strips inside, seaweed outside

Dynamite Roll

$6.25

Chopped tuna, salmon, white fish mixed with spicy mayo

Fresh Salmon Roll

$6.25

Fresh salmon, avocado and smelt roe.

Louisiana Roll

$6.25

Pickled okra and crawfish tails.

Mackerel & Ginger Roll

$6.00

Pickled ginger and mackerel.

Metairie Roll

$6.50

Tuna, snow crab, avocado and eel sauce on top.

Midcity Roll

$6.50

Fresh salmon, snow crab, avocado and eel sauce on top.

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese.

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Smoked salmon skin, smelt roe, bonito flakes and cucumber.

Scallop Roll

$7.00

Chopped and mixed with mayo sauce, asparagus and smelt roe.

Smoked Salmon Roll

$6.50

Smoked salmon and avocado

Snow Crab Roll

Snow Crab Roll

$6.00

Snow crab, asparagus and avocado.

Sp.Eel Roll

$6.75

BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado inside with smelt roe outside and eel sauce on top.

Spicy Crunchy Roll

$6.50

Snow crab, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside, with spicy sauce on top.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Fresh salmon, crunchy pieces and spicy sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Chopped tuna in a spicy mayo sauce.

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.75

Tuna and avocado inside with smelt roe outside.

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Fresh tuna inside, and seaweed outside.

Uptown Roll

$6.75

Yellowtail, snow crab and avocado inside, with eel sauce on top.

Vegetale Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, carrot and lettuce.

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail, avocado and smelt roe.

Rice paper veg.roll

$7.50

Dinner Special

Assorted Sashimi Dinner

$24.00

Assorted Sushi Dinner

$23.00

Assorted Tempura Dinner

$18.00

Beef Teriyaki Dinner

$19.50

Beef Yakiniku Dinner

$20.00

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$18.00

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$17.00

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$16.75

Chirashi Dinner

$23.50

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$20.00

TriColor Sashimi Dinner

$21.00

Tuna Steak Teriyaki Dinner

$21.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Little Tokyo Causeway has been the BEST Japanese Restaurant to many locals & tourists since 1986. Located in Metairie on Causeway Blvd. Open LATE!! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70001

Directions

Gallery
Little Tokyo Causeway image
Little Tokyo Causeway image
Little Tokyo Causeway image

Map
