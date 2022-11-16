Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Little Trouble

21 Reviews

101 East San Antonio Street

Lockhart, TX 78644

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Bone Pork Chop
Shrimp avocado dip
Tartare

Appetizers

Crunchy Salad

$9.00

Crispy Cauliflower, cabbage, nuts & seeds, spicy vinegar, sundried tomato oil

Shrimp avocado dip

$15.00

Gulf Shrimp, avocado, parmesan, served with garlic toast

Tartare

$14.00

Raw Beef, smoked cheddar, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, fresh tortilla chips

"Chicken" Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Served with grape chipotle mustard

Chicken Skins

$9.00

Hot chicken skins with parmesan & lime aioli

Cheeseballs

$10.00

Fried Cheese, pickled okra, hot honey

Rotato

$7.00

Carnival-Style potato chips, parmesan, butter, vinegar & chive

Bang Bang Calamari

$15.00

Fried Calamari tossed in sweet chili & butter mayo with herbs

Extra bread

$1.00

Roti Bread

$2.00

Favorites

Crunchy Salad

$9.00

Crispy Cauliflower, cabbage, nuts & seeds, spicy vinegar, sundried tomato oil

Rotato

$7.00

Carnival-style potato chips, parm cheese, butter, vinegar & chive

Hot Chicken Skins

$9.00

fried chicken skins with parmesan & lime aioli

Cheese Balls

$10.00

Fried cheese, pickled okra, hot honey

Beef N Cheddar

$16.00

Challah bun, smoked brisket, smoked cheddar mornay, BBQ gravy, grilled onions

Lil Troub Burger

$16.00

Dry-Aged Beef Patty, smoked provolone, steak sauce aioli and pickles on a challah bun with hand cut Kennebec fries

Plates

Grilled Ribeye

$40.00

12 oz. cold smoked 44 farms beef, roasted sweet potato, cowboy butter, sesame caramel

2 Bone Pork Chop

$28.00

beer brined & grilled, fried & grilled potatoes and cabbage, sweet hot mustard

Local Chicken Experience

$38.00

Glazed half chicken, peanut slaw, cucumber salad, 2 sauces, roti bread

Party Rice

$24.00

Smoked Salmon & Kreuz sausage, veggies, garlic rice, jalapeno aioli

Lockhart Quail

$24.00

Grilled coca cola soy-brined quail with black bean chili noodles

Vegetables

$20.00

Lots of vegetables, sesame & tomato chile sauces, quinoa gremolata, Vegan

Mesquite Miso Salmon

$28.00

Roasted Salmon, lettuce, ginger chile aioli, sesame

Beef & Cheddar

$16.00

Sunday Burger

$12.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding Cake

$6.00

Flan

$8.00

Kids

KID Tendies

$8.00

KID burger

$8.00

KID fried rice

$6.00

KID pasta

$6.00

BEER

All to go beers must have food purchase as well

Miller Light

$4.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Firemans 4

$5.00

Alstadt Pils

$5.00

Live Oak Hefe

$5.00

Big Bark

$5.00

Hopadillo IPA

$5.00

Eastside Cider

$5.00

Oatmeal Stout

$5.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.75

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

WINE

Marques De Riscal Gran Reserva

$58.00Out of stock

Marc Bredif Chinon Bottle

$58.00

Serial Cab

$48.00

Mendal Malbec Bottle

$52.00

Louis Jadot Beaujolais Bottle

$52.00

Resonance Pinot Noir Bottle

$72.00

Stonestreet Cabernet Bottle

$80.00

Andre St Emilion Bottle

$55.00

Faustino Rioja

$52.00Out of stock

Dogliotti Barbera D'Asti

$36.00

House Red

$36.00

San Polo Rubio

$48.00

House White Oyster Bay Pinot Gris Bottle

$36.00

Grooner Gruner Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Villebois Sancerre Bottle

$43.00

Sun Sea Chard Bottle

$48.00

Gavi Botle

$45.00

J Lorh Riesling

$28.00

Bynum Chardonnay

$42.00

Paul Buisse SB

$40.00

Nepente Fiano Di Avellino

$36.00

House Rose Bottle

$36.00

Unshackled Bottle

$46.00

Faustino Cava

$45.00

Nicolas Champagne Bottle

$88.00

Benvoliio Prosecco

$33.00

Porsecco Rose

$38.00

Faire La Fete

$42.00

N/A Beverages

Juice

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Rambler

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke Refill

HOUSE COCKTAILS

LITTLE SISTER

$10.00

Tequila, fresh lemon juice, jalapeno and rosemary simple, fizz, chili lime salt

ITALIAN KISS

$10.00

Luxardo, prosecco, blackberry

THE DOLLY

$20.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, St. Germaine, Creme de cassis, whipped cream. Served frozen in your own take home mug.

66 ELECTRA

$9.00

Titos Vodka, lemon, ginger beer, blackberry

Mezcal Mule

$11.00

Mezcal, aperol, ginger beer, lime

The Ginger

$11.00

Reposado tequila, jalapeno, domaine de canton, lime, pineapple

Boulevardier

$11.00

Tequila, amaretto, fresh lime juice, orange

Michelada

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

101 East San Antonio Street, Lockhart, TX 78644

Directions

Gallery
Little Trouble image
Little Trouble image
Little Trouble image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ivar's River Pub - 701 cheatham st
orange star3.6 • 253
701 cheatham st San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Industry - San Marcos
orange star4.2 • 587
110 E MLK San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Waterloo Ice House Southpark Meadows
orange star3.8 • 449
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Cafe - South Congress
orange star3.7 • 12
1920 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
orange star4.5 • 1,600
5900 W Slaughter Ln Austin, TX 78749
View restaurantnext
Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE
orange starNo Reviews
603 W. Live oak St. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lockhart

Market Street Cafe
orange star4.8 • 533
1100 State Park Rd Lockhart, TX 78644
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lockhart
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
Bastrop
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston