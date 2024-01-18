LITTLE VALLE 2983 N Bend Road
2983 N Bend Road
Hebron, KY 41048
Appetizer
Tacos
- Chicken Taco$3.50
Corn Tortilla filled with Grilled Chicken, onions, and cilantro
- Steak Taco$3.99
Corn Tortilla filled with Steak, onions, and cilantro
- Carnitas Taco$3.50
Corn Tortilla filled with Carnitas, onions, and cilantro
- Pastor Taco$3.75
Corn Tortilla filled with Pastor meat, onions, and cilantro
- Chorizo Taco$3.50
Corn Tortilla filled with Chorizo meat, onions, and cilantro
- Birria Taco$4.25
Corn Tortilla filled with Birria meat, onions, and cilantro
- Veggie Taco$3.50
Corn tortilla filled with veggies, onion, cilantro & avocado.
- Shrimp Taco$4.50
Corn Tortilla filled with Shrimp, shredded cheese, tomato, and avocado
- Tijuana Style Taco$4.50
Corn Tortilla filled with steak, guacamole, onions, and cilantro
Burritos
- Chicken Burrito$9.75
Flour Tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa
- Steak Burrito$10.50
Flour Tortilla filled with steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa
- Carnitas Burrito$9.99
Flour Tortilla filled with Carnitas, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa
- Pastor Burrito$10.25
Flour Tortilla filled with Pastor meat, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa
- Chorizo Burrito$10.25
Flour Tortilla filled with Chorizo, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa
- Birria Burrito$12.50
Flour Tortilla filled with Birria, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa
- Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Flour Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, shredded cheese, potatoes, sour cream, beans, chipotle, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
- Burrito Ranchero$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled chicken, onions & pinto beans. Topped with cheese dip, chorizo, pineapple, and shrimp.
- Veggie Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa
- Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.99
Flour Tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bell peppers, onion, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa
- Steak Fajita Burrito$12.25
Flour Tortilla filled with steak, bell peppers, onion, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa
Bowls
- Chicken Bowl$9.75
Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.
- Steak Bowl$10.50
Steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.
- Carnitas Bowl$9.99
Carnitas, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.
- Pastor Bowl$10.25
Pastor meat, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.
- Birria Bowl$12.50
Birria, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.
- Veggie Bowl$9.99
Tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.
- Chicken Fajita Bowl$11.99
Chicken fajita style, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.
- Steak Fajita Bowl$12.25
Steak fajita style, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.
- Taco Salad$10.50
Your choice of chicken or steak, beans cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All served in a large crispy tortilla.
Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
- Steak Quesadilla$10.25
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
- Carnitas Quesadilla$9.99
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
- Pastor Quesadilla$9.75
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
- Chorizo Quesadilla$9.75
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
- Chicken & Chorizo Quesadilla$10.50
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
- Steak & Chorizo Quesadilla$11.25
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
- Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
Quesadilla is filled with tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, & mushrooms. Served with a side lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
- Steak Fajita Quesadilla$11.75
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$11.50
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
Tortas
- Chicken Torta$12.50
Torta bread filled with grilled chicken lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.
- Steak Torta$12.50
Torta bread filled with steak lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.
- Carnitas Torta$12.75
Torta bread filled with Carnitas, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.
- Pastor Torta$12.99
Torta bread filled with Pastor meat, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.
- Birria Torta$13.50
Torta bread filled with Birria meat, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.
- Chorizo Torta$12.50
Torta bread filled with chorizo, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.
- Milanesa Torta$13.50
Torta bread filled with Milasena meat, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.
- Torta Cubana$15.50
Torta bread filled with carnitas, fried egg, Milanesa meat, ham, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.
Nachos
- Chicken Nachos$10.50
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken and our famous cheese dip.
- Steak Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips topped with steak and our famous cheese dip.
- MIx Nachos$11.50
- Carnitas Nachos$10.50
Tortilla chips topped with Carnitas and our famous cheese dip.
- Pastor Nachos$10.75
Tortilla chips topped with Pastor meat and our famous cheese dip.
- Chorizo Nachos$10.50
Tortilla chips topped with chorizo and our famous cheese dip.
- Birria Nachos$12.25
Tortilla chips topped with Birria and our famous cheese dip.
- Veggie Nachos$10.75
Tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, & our famous cheese dip.
- Chicken Fajita Nachos$11.50
- Steak Fajita Nachos$11.75
- Mix Fajita Nachos$12.25
- Nachos Texanos$16.50
Tortilla chips topped with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and our famous cheese dip.
Tex-Mex Bites
- Sopes$8.75
Two handmade thick corn tortillas topped with beans, meat choice (Grilled chicken, Steak, Pastor, or Chorizo), lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & onions
- Pozole$10.75
Rich brothy soup made with hominy, and pork. Served in a bowl topped with cabbage, onions, avocado, radish, & limes.
- Carnitas$12.50
Slowly cooked pork served with rice, Charro beans, salad, & tortillas
- Mexican Paella$15.99
A bed of rice topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, bell pepper, onion, tomato & cheese dip
- Arroz con Pollo
A bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken & cheese dip.
- Chicken Fajitas$15.99
Chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$16.99
Steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas.
- Mix Fajita$17.50
Chicken & steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.99
Shrimps cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas$13.99
Tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas
- Fajitas Del Valle$19.99
Chicken, steak, carnitas, and chorizo cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas
- Esquites$6.50
An amazing combination of corn, mayo, cheese, lime juice, & chile.
- Quesa-Birria$14.50
Three corn tortillas filled with Birria, cheese, onions & cilantro, pan-fried until crispy and dipped in a Birria consome. Served with a side of rice and Birria consome
- Pizza-Birria$14.50
Two flour tortillas filled in the middle with Birria, onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of rice and Birria broth.
- Empanadas$8.99
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, and sour cream.
- Shrimp Ceviche Tostada$12.99
Two tostadas loaded with shrimp, lime juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, and avocado
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.99
Shrimp, fresh tomato, avocado, onion, and cilantro in a lightly spicy tomato-based sauce
Kids
- Chicken Tender$5.25
Chicken tenders and fries
- Kids Taco$5.75+
One Taco served with a side of rice and beans.
- Kids Quesadilla$5.25+
Once kids' Quesadilla served with a side of rice and beans.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.50
- Kids Arroz con Pollo$5.50
A bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken & cheese dip.
- Cheese Burger$5.99
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Using only Fresh ingredients...!
2983 N Bend Road, Hebron, KY 41048