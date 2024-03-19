- Home
Little Venice - 49 E Main St,
Little Venice 49 E Main St,
49 E Main St,
Trumansburg, NY 14886
FOOD
APPS
- WINGS$5.90+
Bone in or Boneless Wings served with Homemade Bleu Cheese and tossed in your choice of sauce
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.00
Deep Fried(5) Mozzarella Sticks served with Homemade Marinara. (breaded item)
- CALAMARI$14.90
Fresh Calamari Hand Breaded and Fried Golden Brown with Hot Peppers, Topped with Parmesan Cheese and served with Homemade Marinara. (Breaded Item)
- BUFFALO EGGROLLS$10.50
Roasted Chicken, NYS Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cream Cheese, Our Classic Wing Sauce all Wrapped up in a Crispy Eggroll served with Homemade Bleu Cheese
- BADA BING SHRIMP$10.90
Tender Crispy Shrimp tossed in Bada Bing Sauce and topped with Scallions. (Breaded Item)
- MUSSELS$11.50
Savory Mussels Steamed in a Broth of White Wine, Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Sweet Cream and a Hint of Butter served with Garlic Bread Points for Dipping
- POUTINE$9.50Out of stock
Hand Cut Fries tossed with Fresh Mozzarella Balls, Savory Beef Gravy, a Sunny Side Up Egg and Scallions
- TATER SKINS$10.50
Potato Skins Filled with BBQ Pulled Pork and Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Homemade Ranch and Scallions.
- TOASTED RAVIOLI$10.50
Homemade Cheese Ravioli Lightly Breaded and Fried Golden Brown, topped with Parmesan Cheese and served with Homemade Blush Sauce
- BOWL O MEATBALLS$9.90
Four Homemade Meatballs (include breading) topped with Homemade Marinara and Fresh Shredded Parmesan Cheese served with Toasted Garlic Points.
- CHICKEN FINGERS$12.90
Four Breaded Chicken Fingers Deep Fried and served with French Fries and your choice of Dipping Sauce
- BUFFALO FINGERS$12.90
Four Crispy Chicken Fingers tossed in your choice of Sauce served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- LOADED FRIES BASKET$10.90
Fresh Cut French Fries topped with NYS XSharp Cheese Sauce, Bacon and Scallions served with a side of Sour Cream add Jalapenos on us
SALADS
- GREEK SALAD$13.50
Mixed Greens topped with Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese served with Italian Dressing
- CEASAR SALAD$12.50
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with Fresh Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons served with Caesar Dressing Add Chicken $4.90 Add Shrimp $6.50
- SIDE CEASAR$6.50
Chopped Romaine topped with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons Add Grilled Chicken $4.90 Add Shrimp $6.50
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$14.50
Crispy Spicy Buffalo Chicken on a Bed of Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Crumbly Bleu Cheese, Tortilla Strips served with Homemade Ranch Dressing
- VIENNA SALAD$17.90
Herb Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncini's served with Homemade Ranch
- SALAD BAR$14.90
Over 50 Items Including Homemade Soups and Chili, and LV's Famous Garlic Knots. Unlimited Trips!!
- GARDEN SALAD$12.90
Large Garden Salad- Mixed Greens topped with Shredded Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Cheddar Jack Cheese and your choice of Dressing
- SIDE GARDEN$5.90
Side Garden Salad Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pepperoncini and Cheddar Jack Cheese served with your choice of dressing
FLATBREADS
- MARGARITA FB$9.50
Crispy Flatbread topped with Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Bruschetta Tomato
- SHRIMP FB$12.50
Crispy Flatbread topped with White Garlic Sauce, Shrimp, Mozzarella, Spinach, Garlic, Scallions, Roasted Red Peppers and Bruschetta Tomatoes
- MAIN STREET FB$10.50
Crispy Flatbread topped with White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Garlic and Spices served with a side of Marinara
- TUSCAN FB$13.50
Crispy Flatbread topped with White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Herb Grilled Chicken, Marinated Artichokes, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Parmesan Cream Sauce and Balsamic Reduction
- ROMAN FB$11.50
Crispy Flatbread topped with Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Oregano
- BLACK AND BLEU FB$11.90
Crispy Flatbread topped with White Garlic Sauce, Shaved Prime Rib, Cajun Spices, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Scallions and Balsamic Reduction
- RONI FB$9.00
Crispy Flatbread topped with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni
BURGERS
- BRUNCH BURGER$13.90
1/3 LB Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hashbrown, Sunny Side Up Egg and Ketchup on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- STEAKHOUSE BURGER$14.50
1/3Lb Angus Burger topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Homemade Steak Sauce served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- BBQ BURGER$15.50
10oz Angus Burger topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon and BBQ Sauce served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- T.F.D BURGER$14.50
1/3Lb Burger topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Mayo, Our Signature Garbage Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- BUILD YOUR OWN$11.50
1/3LB Angus Burger topped with your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Mayo served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
SANDWICH
- GRILLED CHICKEN SAND$12.50
Herb Grilled Chicken Sandwich topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- FRIED CHICKEN SAND$12.50
Breaded and Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- BLACKENED CHICKEN SAND$12.50
Blackened Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- FRIED FISH SAND$14.90
Panko Breaded Haddock Filet topped with Tarter Sauce, Lettuce and a Lemon Wedge served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- BROILED FISH SAND$14.90
Broiled Fish Seasoned with White Wine and Old Bay topped with Tarter Sauce, Lettuce and a Lemon Wedge served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- BLACKENED FISH SAND$14.90
Haddock Filet Broiled and Seasoned with White Wine, Old Bay and Cajun Seasoning, topped with Tarter Sauce, Lettuce and a Lemon Wedge served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- BUFF CHICKEN SAND$13.50
Hand Breaded All Natural Chicken Breast tossed in Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce and topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing served on a Brioche Bun with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- MEMPHIS$11.50
Hand Pulled Slow Roasted Pork tossed in our Smokey BBQ Sauce and piled high on a Brioche Bun served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips and a side of Coleslaw
SUBS
- PHILLY SUB$14.90
8" Hoagie with House Shaved NY Strip Steak Grilled with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and topped with American Cheese served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- MEATBALL SUB$11.50
8" Hoagie with Homemade Meatballs topped with Homemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella and served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- GODFATHER$17.50
8" Hoagie with LV's Slow Roasted Prime Rib Sliced Thin and Piled Hight with Grilled Onions and Melted Sharp Provolone Cheese served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips and a Side of Au Jus and Horseradish Sauce
- CHICKEN PARM SUB$13.90
8" Hoagie with Hand Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Homemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- EGGPLANT PARM SUB$11.90
8" Hoagie with Breaded Eggplant Cutlets topped with Homemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS$11.90
8" Hoagie with LV's Homemade Italian Sausage topped with Sauteed Peppers and Onions served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
WRAPS
- PHILLY WRAP$11.50Out of stock
House Shaved NY Strip with Sauteed Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Jack Cheese served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- BUFFALO WRAP$11.50
Spicy Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack and LV's Homemade Ranch served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- GREEK WRAP$13.90Out of stock
Herb Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, and Caesar Dressing served with Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
CALZONE
STROMBOLI
ST PATTYS
KIDS
KIDS DINNER
- KIDS PIZZA$5.90
Homemade Pizza Dough with your choice of toppings
- GRILLED CHEESE$5.90
Grilled Cheese made with American Cheese Grilled on Sour Dough Bread and served with your choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Homemade Chips
- KIDS MAC$5.90
Homemade Penne Pasta tossed with Our Homemade XSharp NYS Cheddar Sauce
- KIDS SPAG$5.90
Spaghetti tossed with Homemade Marinara and topped with a Homemade Meatball
- KIDS BURGER$6.50
4oz Hand Ground Angus Burger topped with American Cheese and Pickles served with Fresh Cut Fries or Apple Sauce
- KIDS FINGERS$6.90
Two Crispy Chicken Fingers served with your choice of Dipping Sauce and Fresh Cut Fries or Apple Sauce
- KIDS ALFREDO$6.90
Homemade Fettucine tossed with Homemade Alfredo Sauce and topped with Broccoli and Chicken
- KIDS SHELL$5.90
SIDE SAUCES
SIDE ITEMS
- 1PC FRIED CHICKEN$4.90
1 Piece of Hand Trimmed Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Deep Fried
- 2PC FRIED CHICKEN$9.50
- 1PC GRILLED CHICKEN$4.90
1PC Herb Grilled Chicken Breast
- 2PC GRILLED CHICKEN$9.50
- 1PC BLACKENED CHICKEN$4.90
- 2PC BLACKENED CHICKEN$9.50
- TOASTED POINTS$3.00
- LOADED TOTS SIDE$6.90
Deep Fried Tater Tots topped with NYS XSharp Cheddar Sauce, Bacon and Scallions served with a side of Sour Cream
- 1PC FRIED FISH$5.90
1pc of Panko Breaded Fried Fish
- 2PC FRIED FISH$11.00
- 1PC BROILED FISH$5.90
- 2PC BROILED FISH$11.00
- 1PC BLACKENED FISH$5.90
- 2PC BLACKENED FISH$11.00
- SMASHED POTATO$4.00
- FRIES$3.50
Hand Cut Deep Fried French Fries
- SPICY FRIES$3.50
- CHEESE FRIES$4.00
- GRAVY FRIES$4.00Out of stock
- LOADED FRIES SIDE$5.90
Side of Fresh Cut Fries topped with Homemade XSharp NYS Cheddar Sauce, Bacon and Scallions served with a side of Sour Cream
- LOADED FRIES WITH JAPS SIDE$5.90
- TATER TOTS$4.50
- ONION RINGS$5.75
- POTATO CHIPS$2.50
Homemade Deep Fried Potatoes Chips
- APPLE SAUCE$2.00
- GARLIC KNOTS$6.50
8 Hand Tied Garlic Knots topped with Homemade White Garlic Sauce and Romano Cheese served with a Side of Homemade Marinara for Dipping
- GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE$7.50
- ZUCCHETTI$3.50
- BROCCOLI$3.50
- COLESLAW$3.50
Homemade Coleslaw made with Fresh Shredded Cabbage and Carrots with Homemade Slaw Dressing
- SIDE MEATBALLS$4.50
Three Homemade Meatballs with Marinara Sauce
- SIDE SAUSAGE$4.50
- SIDE FRIED SHRIMP$6.50
- SIDE BROILED SHRIMP$6.50
- SIDE MAC SALAD$3.50
Homemade Pasta Salad Chefs Choice
- SIDE BROCC SALAD$3.50
Homemade Broccoli Salad Made with Craisins, Red Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon and a Sweet Dressing
- SIDE POTATO SALAD$3.50
Homemade Potato Salad of Chefs Choice
PIZZA
PERSONAL
- PERSONAL WHITE GARLIC$11.90
Homemade Pizza Dough with Homemade White Garlic Sauce and Fresh Shredded Mozzarella
- PERSONAL PLAIN$11.50
Homemade Pizza Dough with Homemade Red Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with Your Choice of Toppings
- PERSONAL CARNIVOROUS$13.25
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Homemade Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Ham and Bacon
- PERSONAL VEGGIE$13.25
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Breaded Eggplant and Broccoli
- PERSONAL HAWAIIAN$13.25
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Sliced Ham and Pineapples. Add Jalapenos for an extra Kick!
- PERSONAL STEVE'S$13.25
Homemade Dough topped with Cayenne, Sharp Provolone, Homemade Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Italian Sausage, Mushrooms and Parmesan
- PERSONAL BUFFALO$13.25
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Wing Sauce, Breaded Chicken and Shredded Mozzarella served with Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing
- PERSONAL RANCHER$13.25
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Homemade Ranch, Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar-Jack Cheese and Shredded Mozzarella
- PERSONAL MARGARITA$13.25
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Bruschetta Tomatoes
- PERSONAL SUPREME$13.25
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms and Green Peppers
MEDIUM
- MEDIUM WHITE GARLIC$13.50
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Homemade White Garlic Sauce and Fresh Shredded Mozzarella
- MEDIUM PLAIN$12.90
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce and Fresh Shredded Mozzarella with your choice of toppings
- MEDIUM CARNIVOROUS$18.90
Homemade Pizza Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Homemade Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Ham and Bacon
- MEDIUM VEGETARIAN$18.90
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Breaded Eggplant and Broccoli
- MEDIUM HAWAIIAN$14.65
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Sliced Ham and Pineapples
- MEDIUM STEVE'S SPECIAL$18.90
Homemade Dough topped with Cayenne, Sharp Provolone, Homemade Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Parmesan
- MEDIUM BUFFALO CHICKEN$18.90
Homemade Dough topped with Wing Sauce, Breaded Chicken and Mozzarella and served with Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing
- MEDIUM CHICKEN RANCHER$18.90
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Ranch, Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar-Jack and Fresh Shredded Mozzarella
- MEDIUM MARGARITA$14.65
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Bruschetta Tomatoes and Olive Oil
- MEDIUM SUPREME$18.90
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Mushroom
LARGE
- LG WHITE GARLIC$17.50
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade White Garlic Sauce and Fresh Shredded Mozzarella
- LG PLAIN$16.90
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Pizza and Fresh Shredded Mozzarella with your choice of Toppings
- LG CARNIVOROUS$24.90
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Homemade Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Ham and Bacon
- LG VEGETARIAN$24.90
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Breaded Eggplant, and Broccoli
- LG HAWAIIAN$18.65
Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Sliced Ham and Pineapples
- LG STEVE'S SPECIAL$24.90
Homemade Dough topped with Cayenne, Sharp Provolone, Homemade Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Italian Sausage, Mushrooms and Parmesan
- LG BUFFALO CHICKEN$24.90
Homemade Dough topped with Wing Sauce, Breaded Chicken and Fresh Shredded Mozzarella served with Homemade Bleu Cheese