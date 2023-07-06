Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Vinny's To-Go - Warwick Blvd

12496 Warwick Blvd

Newport News, VA 23606

Popular Items

16" Plain Cheese

$14.99

12" Plain Cheese

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

FOOD ITEMS

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Loaded Fries

$6.49

Chicken Fingers w/ FF

$7.49

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.99

Fried Ravioli

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

1/2 Order Garlic Knots

$5.99

Garlic Knots

$8.49

Side of Meatballs

$4.50

Wings

6 Wings

$9.95

12 Wings

$19.50

18 Wings

$28.50

24 Wings

$38.50

6 Boneless Wings

$9.95

12 Boneless Wings

$19.50

18 Boneless Wings

$28.50

24 Boneless Wings

$38.50

Wing Combos

6 Wings

$9.95

12 Wings

$19.50

18 Wings

$28.50

24 Wings

$38.50

6 Boneless Wings

$9.95

12 Boneless Wings

$19.50

18 Boneless Wings

$28.50

24 Boneless Wings

$38.50

Children's Menu

Kids Chicken Finger w/ Fries

$4.99

Mac N Cheese w/ Fries

$4.99

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$4.99

Salads

SM Tossed Salad

$5.99

SM Vinny's Antipasto Salad

$10.99

SM Chef Salad

$8.99

SM Caesar salad

$7.99

SM Greek Salad

$9.49

LG Tossed Salad

$6.99

LG Vinny's Antipasto Salad

$11.99

LG Chef Salad

$9.99

LG Caesar salad

$9.00

LG Greek Salad

$10.49

Phil. Chs Steak & Chicken Steak

8" Cheesesteak

$7.99

8" Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.99

8" Little Vinny's Special

$8.99

8" Cheese Lover's

$8.99

8" Meat Lover's

$8.99

8" Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

12" Cheesesteak

$9.99

12" Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

12" Little Vinny's Special

$10.49

12" Cheese Lover's

$10.49

12" Meat Lover's

$10.49

12" Buffalo Chicken

$10.49

Phil. Chs Steak/Chk Steak Combos

8" Cheesesteak

$7.99

8" Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.99

8" Little Vinny's Special

$8.99

8" Cheese Lover's

$8.99

8" Meat Lover's

$8.99

12" Cheesesteak

$9.99

12" Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

12" Little Vinny's Special

$10.49

12" Cheese Lover's

$10.49

12" Meat Lover's

$10.49

Burgers & Chicken

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.99

Chicken Deluxe

$9.99

Burger & Chicken Combos

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.99

Chicken Deluxe

$9.99

Strombolis & Calzones

SM Stromboli

$11.95

SM Calzone

$11.95

SM Create-Your-Own

$12.95

SM Little Vinny's

$12.95

SM Meatlover's

$12.95

SM Cheesesteak

$12.95

SM Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.95

SM Vegetable

$12.95

SM Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

SM BBQ Chicken

$12.95

LG Stromboli

$15.95

LG Calzone

$15.95

LG Create-Your-Own

$16.95

LG Little Vinny's

$16.95

LG Meatlover's

$16.95

LG Cheesesteak

$16.95

LG Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.95

LG Vegetable

$16.95

LG Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

LG BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Cold Cut Subs

8" Italian

$8.99

8" Ham & Cheese

$8.99

8" Turkey & Cheese

$8.99

12" Italian

$9.99

12" Ham & Cheese

$9.99

12" Turkey & Cheese

$9.99

Cold Cut Subs Combos

8" Italian

$8.99

8" Ham & Cheese

$8.99

8" Turkey & Cheese

$8.99

12" Italian

$9.99

12" Ham & Cheese

$9.99

12" Turkey & Cheese

$9.99

Parmigiana Subs

8" Sausage Parmigiana

$9.49

8" Meatball Parmigiana

$9.49

8" Chicken Parmigiana

$10.49

12" Sausage Parmigiana

$10.49

12" Meatball Parmigiana

$10.49

12" Chicken Parmigiana

$11.49

Parmigiana Sub Combos

8" Sausage Parmigiana

$9.49

8" Meatball Parmigiana

$9.49

8" Chicken Parmigiana

$10.49

12" Sausage Parmigiana

$10.49

12" Meatball Parmigiana

$10.49

12" Chicken Parmigiana

$11.49

Wraps & Clubs

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

BLT Club

$9.99

Little Vinny's Club

$9.99

Wraps & Clubs Combos

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

BLT Club

$9.99

Little Vinny's Club

$9.99

Healthy Choice

Grilled Chicken & 1 Side

$8.95

Sauces & Dressings

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz Thousand Island

$0.50

2oz House (Balsamic Vinaigrette)

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Caesar

$0.50

2oz Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$0.80

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.80

4oz Thousand Island

$0.80

4oz House (Balsamic Vinaigrette)

$0.80

4oz Honey Mustard

$0.80

4oz Caesar

$0.80

4oz Oil & Vinegar

$0.80

2oz Hot Sauce

$0.50

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2oz Mixed Sauce

$0.50

2oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

2oz Honey Hot

$0.50

2oz Tomato Sauce

$0.50

4oz Hot Sauce

$0.80

4oz BBQ Sauce

$0.80

4oz Mixed Sauce

$0.80

4oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.80

4oz Honey hot

$0.80

4oz Tomato Sauce

$0.80

Desserts

Cookies (Chocolate Chip)

$1.75

Brownie

$1.75

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$2.99

Milkshake 20oz

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.50

Chips

Doritos (Nacho Cheese)

$1.99

Doritos (Cool Ranch)

$1.99

Lays BBQ

$1.99

Classic Lays

$1.99

Flamin Hot Cheetos

$1.99

PIZZA

12" Pizza

12" Plain Cheese

$11.99

12" Meat Lover's

$13.99

12" Little Vinny's Special

$13.99

12" Veggie

$13.99

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

12" White Pizza

$13.99

12" White Capri

$13.99

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

12" Bruschetta Pizza

$13.99

12" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$13.99

16" Pizza

16" Plain Cheese

$14.99

16" Meat Lover's

$20.99

16" Little Vinny's Special

$20.99

16" Veggie

$20.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

16" White Pizza

$20.99

16" White Capri

$20.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" Bruschetta Pizza

$20.99

16" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$20.99

SLICES

Plain Cheese Slice

Plain Cheese

$2.45

Gourmet Pizza Slice

Meat Lover's Slice

$3.50

Little Vinny's Special Slice

$3.50

Veggie Slice

$3.50

Hawaiian Slice

$3.50

White Pizza Slice

$3.50

White Capri Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$3.75

BEVERAGES

20oz Fountain

20oz Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.75

20oz Starry

$2.75

20oz Lemonade

$2.75

20oz Dr.Pepper

$2.75

20oz Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.75

20oz Orange Crush

$2.75

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.75

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.75

20oz Half & Half Tea

$2.75

32oz Fountain

32oz Pepsi

$3.75

32oz Diet Pepsi

$3.75

32oz Mountain Dew

$3.75

32oz Sierra Mist

$3.75

32oz Lemonade

$3.75

32oz Dr.Pepper

$3.75

32oz Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.75

32oz Orange Crush

$3.75

32oz Sweet Tea

$3.75

32oz Unsweet Tea

$3.75

32oz Half & Half Tea

$3.75

20oz Bottle

20oz Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

20oz Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

20oz Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.50

20oz Aquafina Bottle

$2.50

20oz Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.50

20oz Pepsi Zero Bottle

$2.50

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.50

20oz Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.50

20oz Crush Orange Bottle

$2.50

2 Liters

2LPepsi

$4.00

2LDiet Pepsi

$4.00

2LSierra Mist

$4.00

2LMountain Dew

$4.00

2LDr.Pepper

$4.00

1/2 Gallons

1/2 Sweet Tea

$4.50

1/2 Unsweet Tea

$4.50

1/2 Lemonade

$4.50

Liquid Death 16oz Can

Liquid Death 16oz

$2.50

6-Pack Beers

Stella Artois (6pck)

$11.99

NR Hazy IPA (6pck)

$11.99

Mich Ultra (6pck)

$9.99

Bud Light (6pck)

$9.99

Bold Rock (6pck)

$11.99

Kona Big Wave (6pck)

$9.99

DB Vienna Lager (6pck)

$11.99

Mango Cart (6pck)

$11.99

Wine Bottles

Pinot Grigio Btl

$12.00

Moscato Btl

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
