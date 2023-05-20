Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Little Water Cantina

1,163 Reviews

$$

2865 Eastlake Ave E

Seattle, WA 98102

Popular Items

Taco Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, black beans, corn, queso fresco, pico de gallo, taco spice ranch dressing, and fried corn tortilla chips.

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$13.00

Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken with cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

$13.00

Traditional citrus, guajillo & garlic-braised pork, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.

Food

Weekly Food Specials

Cantina Burger

$9.00

4oz all beef patty, queso, spicy escabeche-relish, poblanos, onions and guacamole.

Hot Sauce Chicken Wings

Hot Sauce Chicken Wings

$12.00

Six chicken wings fired and dressed in a spicy Mexican hot sauce - served with our taco seasoning-spiked ranch dressing!

Smoked Pork Belly Tacos

Smoked Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Pastor-marinated pork belly that is smoked right here on the patio and served with a cabbage slaw dressed in a spicy habanero vinaigrette. Served on a corn tortilla covered in melted cheese!

Antojitos (Appetizers)

Callejero Salad

$14.00

Watermelon, cucumber, mango, and jicama dressed in our house hot sauce and lime and sprinkled with chile powder, queso fresco, candied pepitas, mint and cilantro. A classic street food favorite reimagined as a refreshing salad!

Brussels Sprouts in Salsa Macha

Brussels Sprouts in Salsa Macha

$14.00Out of stock

Fried brussels sprouts tossed in a soy sauce salsa macha (crispy garlic-chile oil) and topped with crispy fried onions and cotija cheese. *contains hazelnuts Contains: Soy, hazelnuts, dairy.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

House-made guacamole topped with pico de gallo.

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$7.00

House-made salsa topped with fresh cilantro and served with freshly fried corn chips.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$14.00

Tex-Mex cheese sauce great for sharing! Add chorizo for $3.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla with Monterrey jack cheese, grilled poblano chilies, onions, mushrooms, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cilantro.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla with Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cilantro.

Cantina Nachos

Cantina Nachos

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with a mix of queso fundido & Monterey jack cheese, Cantina beans(contains pork), pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole, and crema.

Tacos

Baja Style Fried Fish Tacos (2)

Baja Style Fried Fish Tacos (2)

$14.00

Beer-battered, spice-rubbed and deep-fired Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas.

Beef Barbacoa Tacos (2)

Beef Barbacoa Tacos (2)

$13.00
Carnitas Tacos (2)

Carnitas Tacos (2)

$13.00

Traditional citrus, guajillo & garlic-braised pork with caabbage, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.

Chicken Tinga Tacos (2)

Chicken Tinga Tacos (2)

$13.00

Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken, cabbage, avocado crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro in corn tortillas.

Grilled Fish Tacos (2)

Grilled Fish Tacos (2)

$14.00

Spice-rubbed and sauteed Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas.

Shrimp Tacos (2)

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$14.00

Shrimp sauteed in spicy coconut-chipotle sauce, smoked onions, cabbage, cotija, pico de gallo, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of coconut crema.

Steak Tacos (2)

$15.00

Marinated and grilled steak tacos served with grilled onions, poblano chilies, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.

Veggie Tacos (2)

$13.00

Grilled zuchinni, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, fried onions, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of 3-chile sauce.

Wild Boar Tacos (2)

$16.00

Spice-rubbed, smoked, and fried wild boar with grilled pineapple, fried onions, sour cream, and cilantro on corn tortillas with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.

Burritos & Chimichangas

Carne Asada Burrito

$15.00

Marinaded and grilled steak , charred onions, poblano chilies, cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, cilantro, Monterrey jack cheese, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.

Carne Asada Chimichanga

Carne Asada Chimichanga

$22.00

Carne asada burrito deep-fried and smothered with spicy red 3-chile & queso sauces.

Carnitas Burrito

$13.00

Traditional citrus, guajillo & garlic-braised pork, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.

Carnitas Chimichanga

Carnitas Chimichanga

$20.00

Carnitas burrito deep-fried and smothered with spicy red 3-chile & queso sauces.

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$13.00

Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken with cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla.

Chicken Tinga Chimichanga

Chicken Tinga Chimichanga

$20.00

Chicken tinga burrito deep-fried and smothered with spicy red 3-chile & queso sauces.

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

$14.00

Choice Idaho beef shoulder braised in a rich red chile broth and stock until it falls apart!

Beef Barbacoa Chimichanga

$21.00

Choice Idaho beef shoulder braised in a rich red chile broth and stock until it falls apart!

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Shrimp sauteed in spicy coconut-chipotle sauce, smoked onions, cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, Monterrey jack cheese, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla.

Shrimp Chimichanga

Shrimp Chimichanga

$20.00

Shrimp burrito deep-fried and smothered with spicy red 3-chile & queso sauces.

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Grilled zuchinni, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, onions, vegetarian black beans, red rice, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of 3-chile sauce.

Veggie Chimichanga

Veggie Chimichanga

$19.00

Veggie burrito deep-fried and smothered with spicy red 3-chile & queso sauces.

Wild Boar Burrito

$17.00

Spice-rubbed, smoked, and fried wild boar with grilled pineapple, onions, poblano chilies, cilantro, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.

Wild Boar Chimichanga

Wild Boar Chimichanga

$24.00

Wild boar burrito deep-fried and smothered with spicy red 3-chile & queso sauces.

Wild Mushroom Burrito

$14.00

Local Washington mushroom varieties with vegetarian black beans, Mexican rice, crema, Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Wild Mushroom Chimichanga

$21.00

Local Washington mushroom varieties with vegetarian black beans, Mexican rice, crema, Monterrey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Platos

Local Clams in Red Chile Broth

$12.00+

Local Manila Clams steamed open with tequila in a smokey tomato broth made from roasted chiles, tomatoes, and onions.

Skirt Steak Carne Asada

$25.00

Marinated & grilled Choice PNW skirt steak, roasted baby rainbow carrots and sautéed wild mushrooms with cantina beans (contains pork) and red rice. Served with 3-chile sauce and tortillas.

Taco Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, black beans, corn, queso fresco, pico de gallo, taco spice ranch dressing, and fried corn tortilla chips.

Kids Menu

Kids' Fried Fish Taco, Rice & Beans

$9.00

Plain fried fish taco, red rice topped with cilantro, and choice of beans topped with cotija cheese. (12 and under only.)

Kid's Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$8.00

Corn tortilla, Monterrey jack cheese, red rice topped with cilantro, and choice of beans (vegetarian black or cantina beans) topped with cotija cheese. (12 and under only.)

Kid's Rice, Beans & Avocado

$8.00

Red rice topped with cilantro, choice of beans (vegetarian black or cantina) topped with cotija cheese and half a fresh avocado. (12 and under only.)

Sides

Side of Guacamole

$8.50

Side of Salsa

$5.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Red Rice

$5.00

Side of Cantina Beans

$6.00

Side of Vegetarian Beans

$6.00

Side of Half Avocado

$2.50

Small Side of Salsa

$0.50

3 Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$10.00Out of stock

Our current flan special has a traditional vanilla custard with pecans and confetti sprinkles!

Retail

LWC 32oz Stainless Growler

$30.00
LWC Margarita Glass

LWC Margarita Glass

$3.00
LWC Red Aguita Retro Tecate T-Shirt

LWC Red Aguita Retro Tecate T-Shirt

$20.00

WA State Required Bag Fee

$0.08
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Little Water Cantina is an independent Mexican restaurant located in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle with a huge, tented and heated patio overlooking Lake Union. Going on our 10th year, we have won "Best Mexican," "Best Outdoor Dining," "Best Day Drinking" and "Best Margarita and Guacamole" from various publications including the readers of Seattle Magazine. Our menu is based in culinary traditions spanning all of Mexico from Baja to Oaxaca, but we like to have fun interpreting these dishes within the context of the Pacific Northwest. COVID: We have a heated tent on our patio with ample airflow; we also have tables that are outside of the tent. All employees and customers are required to wear masks. The restaurant is constantly sanitized and employees get regular Covid tests. None of our employees or regulars who visit several times a week have contracted Covid!

Website

Location

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

Gallery
Little Water Cantina image
Little Water Cantina image
Main pic

