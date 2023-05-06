Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Wild Things Farm

1309 5th St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Salad Menu

Salad

Mediterranean Frisee

$14.00

A base of Frisee lettuce and baby arugula with Za'atar Quinoa, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Olive Tapenade, Marinated Chickpeas, and Greek Feta Cheese. Topped with Borage Microgreens and Gluten Free Croutons. Suggested Dressing: Classic Vinaigrette.

Southwest Salanova Salad

$14.00

A base of Salanova Lettuce with Sunflower Shoots and Radish Microgreens mixed with Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Red and Poblano Pepper Salsa, Grape Tomatoes, Avocados, Queso Fresco, and Pickled Red Onions. Topped with our Southwest Microgreen blend and Gluten Free Croutons. Suggested Dressing: Tomatillo Lime.

Wedge Style Shoot Blend

$14.00

Wedge-style salad with a base of Sunflower and Pea Shoots with Buckwheat and Radish Microgreens and Popcorn Shoots, along with Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Crispy Prosciutto di Parma, Pickled Red Onions, and Gorgonzola Cheese. Topped with a Superfood Microgreen blend and Gluten Free Croutons. Suggested Dressing: Ranch Goddess.

Roasted Mushroom and Fennel

$14.00

A blend of Salanova and Frisee Lettuce along with Roasted Portobello and Cremini Mushrooms, Quinoa, Shaved Fennel, Shaved Grana Padano Cheese, and Candied Walnuts. Topped with Parsley Microgreens. Suggested Dressing: Pesto Vinaigrette.

Retail

Microgreens, Lettuces, and Flowers

Pea Shoots

$10.00

These hearty shoots are extremely versatile, often used in fresh salads or lightly stir-fried/blanched. They have a mild pea flavor and are excellent folded in warm pasta dishes or grain bowls.

Sunflower Shoots

$10.00

Sunflower Shoots are our bread and butter here at the farm! They have a nutty, sweet flavor and are high in protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins A, B complex, C, D and E.

Signature Shoot Salad

$12.00

This blend combines pea shoots, sunflower shoots, buckwheat shoots, radish microgreens, and a sprinkle of bright yellow popcorn microgreens.

Lettuce Blend

$10.00

Hydroponically grown lettuces that are perfect for any salad blends.

Farmer's Choice Microgreens

$6.00

Our Farmer’s Choice Microgreen Blend is a little bit of everything that we grow at the farm. It has a savory base of brassicas (broccoli, red cabbage, kale), an herbal components (parsley, chervil, celery, fennel), and a pop of color (amaranth, beets).

Spicy Microgreen Mix

$6.00

Our Spicy Microgreens are a blend of arugula, radish, and mustard microgreens.

Radish Microgreen Blend

$6.00

This blend highlights the spicy, peppery taste of radish while also providing a nice crunchy addition to any meal.

Smoothie Kit

$8.00

A mix of sunflower shoots, wheatgrass, and amaranth that's a perfect addition to any smoothie!

Arugula Microgreens

$8.00

Arugula microgreens have the strong, characteristic peppery flavor you know and love.

Borage Microgreens

$8.00

Borage Microgreens are some of the most unique greens here at Little Wild Things. They have thick, crunchy leaves similar to those of sunflower shoots but with a distinct cucumber taste.

Broccoli Microgreens

$8.00

Broccoli microgreens are extremely mild and feature deep green leaves with a bright white stem.

Cilantro Microgreens

$8.00

Cilantro microgreens are crisp and citrusy with a classic cilantro flavor finishing.

Kale Microgreens

$8.00

Our Kale Microgreens are long time favorite, with their iron rich, dark green leaves and nourishing, earthy flavor profile.

Superfood Microgreens

$8.00

Our superfood blend is a sweet mix of broccoli, red acre cabbage and kale microgreens, with lightly multi-colored stems (red, purple, and green).

Microgreen Sample Pack

$10.00

Not sure what microgreen to try first? This pack offers four different varieties of microgreens so that you can try a little bit of everything.

Garnish Kit

$12.00

Sour, bitter, floral, and spicy flavors + beautiful colors to garnish all your favorite drinks! Contains edible flowers (mild and floral), nasturtium leaves (spicy), and 3 varieties of microgreens, such as parsley or celery (savory), shiso (citrusy), red veined sorrel (sour), amaranth (earthy), or borage (citrusy).

Edible Flowers

$16.00

Curated seasonal selection of hydroponically grown edible flowers, great for garnishing, drying, and pressing.

Farm-In-A-Box Grow Kit

$8.00

Get a sneak peek into how we grow greens at the farm with your very own microgreen grow kit! The kit includes an instructional pamphlet, a compostable grow tray and humidity dome, a packet of microgreen seeds, and the very same soil that we use here at the farm.

Wheatgrass Oval Bowl

$5.00

Mini Circle Wheatgrass

$2.00

Half Tray

$18.00

Full Tray

$36.00

Drinks and Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Evian Water small

$2.50

Evian Water large

$5.50

Fiji Water small

$3.00

Roasted Chickpeas

$6.50

San Pellegrino Flavored

$3.00

Spindrift

$2.00

Specials

Toast

Toast

$7.00

Special toast

$9.00

Rolls

Summer roll

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

