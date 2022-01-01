Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Little Bangkok (Grand Rapids)

576 Reviews

$$

850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Dine in available. Beer & Wine Available for purchase to go.

850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

