Little Bean Coffee Company
345 Reviews
$$
395 Lake Street
Antioch, IL 60002
DRINKS
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Drip coffee from Anodyne Coffee Roasters. House blend avialable everyday or rotating origin
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Cold Brew
16 hour brewed cold brew
Espresso
Single, or double shot of espresso
Americano
Espresso with hot water
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk, a dash of foam. Add flavor or change milk to customize
Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam
Cafe Caramel
Espresso, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, steamed milk and whipped cream
Mocha
Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream. Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, or Tuxedo
Honey Oat Latte
Honey, vanilla, espresso and oat milk
Bouquet Latte
Rose and Lavender Latte with Oat Milk
Tea
Beverage
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate made with milk and topped with whipped cream
Steamer
Steamed milk with flavoring
Smoothie
Real fruit smoothies. #basic banana - yogurt, milk, strawberry, banana Green Goddess - yogurt, milk, apple, banana, spinach Island Matcha- apple, strawberry, matcha, coconut milk Chunky Monkey - peanut butter, oat milk, banana
Frappe
Blended coffee and milk
Soda
Smart Water
Juice Box
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Blended hot chocolate with milk, ice, and topped with whipped cream
Apple Cider
Fairlife Milk
Little Cold Brew Jug
Aura Bora
Juice
Aha Bubbly Water
Vitamin Water
Rishi Sparkling Tea
Drink Specials
Feelin' Peachy
Peach Vanilla Chai
Flower Garden
White Chocolate Cold Brew with Rose Cold Foam
Honey Bun
toasted marshmallow, vanilla, and oat milk latte
Lavender Haze
Lavender and Honey Latte
Lemonade
Peach Arnold
Iced Tea, Lemonade, and Peach
Spring Awakening
Drip Coffee With Espresso
Sweet Pea
Matcha Lemonade Try adding blackberry or peach!
Turtle Mocha
Rose White Mocha
Morning on the Moors
Earl grey tea, steamed oat milk, and lavender syrup
Happily Ever After
Dark Chocolate and Caramel Mocha
Enemies to Lovers
Oat milk latte with honey and cayenne
Cerulean Sea Lemonade
Mint and Lavender Lemonade
Suriel
Peach Iced Tea
Taylor Jenkins Coffee
Hazelnut and cinnamon latte
Pemberley Gardens
Where's Waldo
Blended coffee and milk
FOOD
Breakfast
Build It - BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Customize your perfect breakfast sandwich! Choose your bread and add cheese, meat, veggies.
Popeye Sammie
Breakfast sandwich with egg, spinach, provolone, and house made pesto - served on your choice of bread
Heartstopper Sammie
Breakfast sandwich loaded with bacon, bacon, bacon, american cheese, giardinera mayo, and egg on your choice of bread
Thriller Sammie
Breakfast sandwich with egg, mushrooms, and house made spinach & artichoke spread. Served on your choice of bread
Southwest Breakfast Sammie
Sausage, egg, chipotle sauce, cheddar, and roasted red peppers
Classic Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast burrito with roasted potatoes, your choice of cheese, and egg. Add veggies, or meat
Monteray Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast burrito packed with bacon, cheddar, tomato, green onion, bbq sauce, roasted potatoes, and egg.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast burrito with house made chickpea patty, tomatoes, artichokes, greens, red pepper spread, and roasted potatoes. Completely Vegan!
Westerner Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast burrito loaded with ham, red pepper, red onion, american cheese, potatoes, egg
Little Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Not so little breakfast burrito packed with sausage, roasted potatoes, egg, spinach, red pepper spread, and provolone. Staff and customer favorite!
Bagel
Toast
Lunch
Chicken Salad
House made with roasted chicken, grapes, green onion, and a creamy tarragon balsamic dressing served with greens on a croissant.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Housemade tuna salad with albacore tuna, green onions, dill pickles, and lemon aioli served with greens on your choice of bread.
Egg Salad
Sandwich served on your choice of bread with lemon aioli, whole grain mustard, hard boiled egg, and served with greens
Vegetable Wrap
Vegetable wrap rolled with greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes, mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers, herbed vinaigrette. Vegetarian and Vegan
Chickpea Toscana Panini
Vegan panini with house made chickpea patty, sun-dried tomato, artichoke, red pepper spread, vegan pesto, and dressed spinach
Southwest Turkey
Hand carved turkey with smoked gouda, sun-dried tomato, red onion, house made chipotle sauce, and greens. Choose your bread and panini or cold sandwich
Spinach & Artichoke Turkey Situation
Panini with house made spinach and artichoke spread, with hand carved turkey, smoked gouda, and spinach pressed on your choice of bread
Pesto Turkey Melt
Melt with hand carved turkey, house made pesto, tomato, red onion, and provolone on your choice of bread.
Ham & Dill Pickler
Panini with hand carved ham, with cream cheese, dill pickles, and swiss cheese pressed on your choice of bread.
Havana
Panini with hand carved ham, dill pickles, bacon, swiss, and dijon mustard on your choice of bread
Tuscan Ham
Melt with hand carved ham, house made pesto, provolone, and roasted red peppers on your choice of bread
Ham and Swiss
Melt with hand carved ham, honey poppyseed vinaigrette, swiss on a savory roll
Picnic Wrap
Side Salad
Signature Salad
Greens, walnuts, feta, grapes, and poppyseed dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, green onion, mushroom, ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard boiled egg, croutons with choiceof dressing
Salad Trio
Mixed greens with a scoop of our house made chicken salad, house made tuna salad, and egg salad
Salty Vegan Salad
Extra/Munchkin
PB & Jelly
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey and cheese sandwich, hot or cold
Ham & Cheese
Ham and cheese sandwich, hot or cold
Grilled Cheese
Raaka Mini
Raaka Bar
Rice Krispie - Sweet Street
Gluten Free Rice Krispie Treat From Sweet Street
Cookie- Sweet Street
Salted Caramel Cookie
Bobs Oat Bar
Hard Boiled Egg
Chips
Side Salad
Fruit
Stroopwafel
Hammond Chocolate Bar
Mayana Mini
Parfait
Bakery
Muffin
Scone
Apple Fritter
Brownie
Cookie
Danish
Pastry
Quiche
Cinnamon Roll Donut
Coffee Cake
Mini Cookie
Gf Muffin
GF Brownie Bar
GF Cookie
Food Specials
Meat Lvr Burrito
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Eggs, and Potatoes, with your choice of cheese
Greek Grilled Cheese
Bananas 4 U
Bananas, honey, peanut butter, and cinnamon toastie
Berry Gouda
Grilled cheese with gouda, ham, and strawberry jelly
Spice Up Your Life
Bacon, egg, chipotle mayo, mozzarella, gouda
Thriplet
Asiago bagel, egg, giardinera cream cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese
SPECIALS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:20 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:25 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:25 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:25 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:25 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:25 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:20 pm
Coffee shop and cafe, perfect blend of coffee, food, and friends. Come in and say hello!
395 Lake Street, Antioch, IL 60002