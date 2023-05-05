Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Bean Coffee Company

345 Reviews

$$

395 Lake Street

Antioch, IL 60002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chai Latte

$4.73+

Tea latte with spices and milk

Build It - BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$7.31

Customize your perfect breakfast sandwich! Choose your bread and add cheese, meat, veggies.

Latte

Latte

$3.72+

Espresso with steamed milk, a dash of foam. Add flavor or change milk to customize

DRINKS

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.26+

Drip coffee from Anodyne Coffee Roasters. House blend avialable everyday or rotating origin

Cafe Au Lait

$3.01+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.40+

16 hour brewed cold brew

Espresso

$2.07+

Single, or double shot of espresso

Americano

$2.61+

Espresso with hot water

Latte

Latte

$3.72+

Espresso with steamed milk, a dash of foam. Add flavor or change milk to customize

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.67+

Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam

Cafe Caramel

$4.83+

Espresso, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, steamed milk and whipped cream

Mocha

$4.83+

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream. Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, or Tuxedo

Honey Oat Latte

$5.07+

Honey, vanilla, espresso and oat milk

Bouquet Latte

$5.07+

Rose and Lavender Latte with Oat Milk

Tea

Tea

Tea

$2.46

Selection of tea from Rishi

Iced Tea

$2.51+

Freshly brewed Iced Tea

Chai Latte

$4.73+

Tea latte with spices and milk

Matcha

Matcha

$4.62+

Green tea latte made with milk. Try it hot or iced

London Fog

London Fog

$3.56+

Earl grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup

Beverage

Hot Chocolate

$3.27+

Hot Chocolate made with milk and topped with whipped cream

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk with flavoring

Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.50

Real fruit smoothies. #basic banana - yogurt, milk, strawberry, banana Green Goddess - yogurt, milk, apple, banana, spinach Island Matcha- apple, strawberry, matcha, coconut milk Chunky Monkey - peanut butter, oat milk, banana

Frappe

$5.23+

Blended coffee and milk

Soda

$2.94

Smart Water

$1.61

Juice Box

$1.87

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.46+

Blended hot chocolate with milk, ice, and topped with whipped cream

Apple Cider

$2.19+

Fairlife Milk

$1.87

Little Cold Brew Jug

$7.49Out of stock

Aura Bora

$2.29Out of stock

Juice

$2.51

Aha Bubbly Water

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.20Out of stock

Rishi Sparkling Tea

$3.50

Drink Specials

Feelin' Peachy

$4.95+

Peach Vanilla Chai

Flower Garden

$4.85+

White Chocolate Cold Brew with Rose Cold Foam

Honey Bun

$4.64+

toasted marshmallow, vanilla, and oat milk latte

Lavender Haze

$4.95+

Lavender and Honey Latte

Lemonade

$2.99+

Peach Arnold

$3.06+

Iced Tea, Lemonade, and Peach

Spring Awakening

$3.62+

Drip Coffee With Espresso

Sweet Pea

$4.74+

Matcha Lemonade Try adding blackberry or peach!

Turtle Mocha

$4.85+

Rose White Mocha

Morning on the Moors

Morning on the Moors

$4.25+

Earl grey tea, steamed oat milk, and lavender syrup

Happily Ever After

$4.85+

Dark Chocolate and Caramel Mocha

Enemies to Lovers

$4.95+

Oat milk latte with honey and cayenne

Cerulean Sea Lemonade

$3.06+

Mint and Lavender Lemonade

Suriel

$2.51+

Peach Iced Tea

Taylor Jenkins Coffee

$4.64+

Hazelnut and cinnamon latte

Pemberley Gardens

$4.55+

Where's Waldo

$4.70+

Blended coffee and milk

FOOD

Breakfast

Build It - BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$7.31

Customize your perfect breakfast sandwich! Choose your bread and add cheese, meat, veggies.

Popeye Sammie

$7.70

Breakfast sandwich with egg, spinach, provolone, and house made pesto - served on your choice of bread

Heartstopper Sammie

Heartstopper Sammie

$10.91

Breakfast sandwich loaded with bacon, bacon, bacon, american cheese, giardinera mayo, and egg on your choice of bread

Thriller Sammie

$7.82

Breakfast sandwich with egg, mushrooms, and house made spinach & artichoke spread. Served on your choice of bread

Southwest Breakfast Sammie

$8.15

Sausage, egg, chipotle sauce, cheddar, and roasted red peppers

Classic Breakfast Burrito

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$7.82

Breakfast burrito with roasted potatoes, your choice of cheese, and egg. Add veggies, or meat

Monteray Breakfast Burrito

$11.53

Breakfast burrito packed with bacon, cheddar, tomato, green onion, bbq sauce, roasted potatoes, and egg.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$9.39

Breakfast burrito with house made chickpea patty, tomatoes, artichokes, greens, red pepper spread, and roasted potatoes. Completely Vegan!

Westerner Breakfast Burrito

Westerner Breakfast Burrito

$11.08

Breakfast burrito loaded with ham, red pepper, red onion, american cheese, potatoes, egg

Little Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Little Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$11.53

Not so little breakfast burrito packed with sausage, roasted potatoes, egg, spinach, red pepper spread, and provolone. Staff and customer favorite!

Bagel

$2.82

Toast

$2.25

Lunch

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.11

House made with roasted chicken, grapes, green onion, and a creamy tarragon balsamic dressing served with greens on a croissant.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.97

Housemade tuna salad with albacore tuna, green onions, dill pickles, and lemon aioli served with greens on your choice of bread.

Egg Salad

$9.72Out of stock

Sandwich served on your choice of bread with lemon aioli, whole grain mustard, hard boiled egg, and served with greens

Vegetable Wrap

$13.10

Vegetable wrap rolled with greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes, mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers, herbed vinaigrette. Vegetarian and Vegan

Chickpea Toscana Panini

$13.10Out of stock

Vegan panini with house made chickpea patty, sun-dried tomato, artichoke, red pepper spread, vegan pesto, and dressed spinach

Southwest Turkey

$13.99

Hand carved turkey with smoked gouda, sun-dried tomato, red onion, house made chipotle sauce, and greens. Choose your bread and panini or cold sandwich

Spinach & Artichoke Turkey Situation

$13.99

Panini with house made spinach and artichoke spread, with hand carved turkey, smoked gouda, and spinach pressed on your choice of bread

Pesto Turkey Melt

Pesto Turkey Melt

$13.44

Melt with hand carved turkey, house made pesto, tomato, red onion, and provolone on your choice of bread.

Ham & Dill Pickler

Ham & Dill Pickler

$12.31

Panini with hand carved ham, with cream cheese, dill pickles, and swiss cheese pressed on your choice of bread.

Havana

$13.67

Panini with hand carved ham, dill pickles, bacon, swiss, and dijon mustard on your choice of bread

Tuscan Ham

$12.65

Melt with hand carved ham, house made pesto, provolone, and roasted red peppers on your choice of bread

Ham and Swiss

$13.10

Melt with hand carved ham, honey poppyseed vinaigrette, swiss on a savory roll

Picnic Wrap

$12.29

Mary Meltdown

$13.32

Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, Gouda, Ranch, Chipotle Mayo

Side Salad

$7.09
Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$12.20

Greens, walnuts, feta, grapes, and poppyseed dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.44

Mixed greens, tomato, green onion, mushroom, ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard boiled egg, croutons with choiceof dressing

Salad Trio

$11.97

Mixed greens with a scoop of our house made chicken salad, house made tuna salad, and egg salad

Salty Vegan Salad

$12.20

Mary Meltdown

$13.32

Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, Gouda, Ranch, Chipotle Mayo

Extra/Munchkin

PB & Jelly

$5.24

Turkey & Cheese

$7.44

Turkey and cheese sandwich, hot or cold

Ham & Cheese

$7.44

Ham and cheese sandwich, hot or cold

Grilled Cheese

$6.45

Raaka Mini

$1.09Out of stock

Raaka Bar

$6.60

Rice Krispie - Sweet Street

$2.76

Gluten Free Rice Krispie Treat From Sweet Street

Cookie- Sweet Street

$2.76

Salted Caramel Cookie

Bobs Oat Bar

$3.31

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.83Out of stock

Chips

$2.21

Side Salad

$7.09

Fruit

$2.15

Stroopwafel

$3.86Out of stock

Hammond Chocolate Bar

$4.01

Mayana Mini

$4.50

Parfait

$3.50Out of stock

Bakery

Muffin

$3.86

Scone

$3.86

Apple Fritter

$4.14

Brownie

$2.76Out of stock

Cookie

$2.21Out of stock

Danish

$4.68Out of stock

Pastry

$2.90+Out of stock

Quiche

$5.24Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Donut

$4.14

Coffee Cake

$2.76Out of stock

Mini Cookie

$0.10Out of stock

Gf Muffin

$4.80Out of stock

GF Brownie Bar

$5.00Out of stock

GF Cookie

$3.82Out of stock

Food Specials

Meat Lvr Burrito

$11.85

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Eggs, and Potatoes, with your choice of cheese

Greek Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Bananas 4 U

$7.25Out of stock

Bananas, honey, peanut butter, and cinnamon toastie

Berry Gouda

$7.50Out of stock

Grilled cheese with gouda, ham, and strawberry jelly

Spice Up Your Life

$9.25Out of stock

Bacon, egg, chipotle mayo, mozzarella, gouda

Thriplet

$7.20Out of stock

Asiago bagel, egg, giardinera cream cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese

SPECIALS

Drink Specials

Feelin' Peachy

$4.95+

Peach Vanilla Chai

Flower Garden

$4.85+

White Chocolate Cold Brew with Rose Cold Foam

Honey Bun

$4.64+

toasted marshmallow, vanilla, and oat milk latte

Lavender Haze

$4.95+

Lavender and Honey Latte

Peach Arnold

$3.06+

Iced Tea, Lemonade, and Peach

Spring Awakening

$3.62+

Drip Coffee With Espresso

Sweet Pea

$4.74+

Matcha Lemonade Try adding blackberry or peach!

Turtle Mocha

$4.85+

Rose White Mocha

Happily Ever After

$4.85+

Dark Chocolate and Caramel Mocha

Morning on the Moors

Morning on the Moors

$4.25+

Earl grey tea, steamed oat milk, and lavender syrup

Enemies to Lovers

$4.95+

Oat milk latte with honey and cayenne

Cerulean Sea Lemonade

$3.06+

Mint and Lavender Lemonade

Suriel

$2.51+

Peach Iced Tea

Taylor Jenkins Coffee

$4.64+

Hazelnut and cinnamon latte

Pemberley Gardens

$4.55+

Where's Waldo

$4.70+

Blended coffee and milk

ICE CREAM

Junior Scoop

$3.05

Single Scoop

$3.60

Double Scoop

$4.75

Pint

$5.89

Milkshake

$5.70

Float

$4.80

Flight

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:20 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:20 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee shop and cafe, perfect blend of coffee, food, and friends. Come in and say hello!

Website

Location

395 Lake Street, Antioch, IL 60002

Directions

Gallery
Little Bean Coffee Company image
Little Bean Coffee Company image
Little Bean Coffee Company image
Little Bean Coffee Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rivalry Alehouse - 945 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
945 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch
orange starNo Reviews
950 Hillside Ave Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Corniciones
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Main St Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Antioch Pizza Shop - Antioch, IL
orange starNo Reviews
994 Rt. 59 Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Snack Shop
orange star4.6 • 792
1500 Main St Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Fire Pitt Restaurant - 12417 Antioch Rd
orange star4.5 • 184
12417 Antioch Rd TREVOR, WI 53179
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Antioch

Johnny's Snack Shop
orange star4.6 • 792
1500 Main St Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Choppers Bar and Grill - 26375 W. Rt. 173
orange star4.8 • 247
26375 W. Rt. 173 Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Sunset Grill, Antioch IL
orange star4.2 • 68
25276 W Grass Lake Rd Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Antioch
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Kenosha
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston