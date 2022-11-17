Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Little Bear

428 Reviews

$

71 Georgia Avenue SE, Unit A

Atlanta, GA 30312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wine by the Glass

Bulli 'Julius' Malvasia Pet Nat

$13.00

Podere Cipolla 'Denny Bini' Lambrusco

$11.00

Bilo Idro 'Marina Cuvée' Blanc

$9.00

Celler Credo Xarel-lo

$13.00

Division 'Periodic' Chardonnay

$13.00

Forlorn Hope 'Queen of the Sierra' Amber

$13.00

Gustavo Riffo 'Loma de Llahuen' Pipeño

$8.00

Early Mountain 'Young Red'

$12.00

Matias Michelini Montesco Parral

$12.00

Chateau Soucherie Anjou Blanc

$14.00

Antonelli Montefalco Rosso

$12.00

Aval Gold Cider (Draft)

$4.00

Aval Rosé Cider (Can)

$11.00

Proper Sake Junmai

$36.00

Beer, Etc

3 Taverns 'Bright Day Coming' IPA

$7.00
Coors Banquet

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Beer flavored beer.

Creature Comforts Athena Paradiso

$7.00

JuneShine Kombucha

$6.00

Aval Draft Gold Cider & Orpheus 'Do or Die' Milk Stout

Bottle List

1 BTL Corkage

$30.00

Andi Knauss, 2021 'La Boutanche' Trollinger (1L)

$74.00

Antonelli, 2019 'Montefalco Rosso' Sagrantino

$57.00

Benastra, 2020 'La Petite Soeur' Rouge

$66.00

Bilo Idro, 2020 'Marina Cuvée,' White Blend

$43.00

Bulli, NV 'Julius' Frizzante

$69.00

Cardedu, 2020 'Nuo' Vermentino, Sardignia

$52.00

Chateau du Petit Thouars, 2020 'Chinon Blanc'

$71.00

Chateau Soucherie, 2021 'Cuvée Les Rangs de Long' Anjou Blanc

$68.00

Col di Luna, NV 'Flora' Prosecco

$42.00

Dettori, NV 'Renosu Rosso' Cannonau

$80.00

Dirty & Rowdy, 2018 'Clothing Optional' White (Orange)

$175.00

Division, 2018 'Period Table for Two' Chardonnay

$66.00

Division, 2020 'Polka Dots' Gamay Noir Pet Nat, Oregon

$83.00

Division, 2021 'L'Orange' Skin Contact Blend

$77.00

Domaine du Joncier, 2019 'L'O' Cote du Rhone Rouge

$66.00

Early Mountain, 2021 'Young Wine' Red, Chambourcin

$56.00

Forlorn Hope, 2020 Amber 'Queen of the Sierra'

$66.00

Forlorn Hope, 2020 Rosé 'Queen of the Sierra'

$66.00

Fratelli Brovia, 2019 'Vignavillej' Dolcetto d'Alba

$71.00

Furlani 2020 'Maddie' Schiava

$66.00

Gomez Cruzado, 2019 '2 Año' Rioja Blanco

$60.00

Gustavo Riffo, 2021 'Lomas de Llauhen' Pipeño (1L)

$55.00

Jean-Paul Brun, 2020 'FRV100' Sparkling Rosé

$69.00

Lares, 2021 'Chimera' Sparkling Wine

$83.00

Lares, 2021 'Yamhill Carlton' Aligoté

$77.00

Martin Texier, 2021 'La Boutanche' Cinsault (1L)

$74.00

Mathias Michelini, 2020 'Montesco Parral' Blend

$56.00

Mirco Mariotti, NV 'Set e Mez' Rosato Fortana

$60.00

Old Westminster, 2021 'Main Squeeze' Rosé

$77.00

Podere Cipolla, NV 'Denny Bini' Lambrusco

$60.00

Škegro, 2021 'Krš' Zilavka

$69.00

Statera Cellars, 2020 'Cutis' Chardonnay

$94.00

Thierry Tissot, 2018 'Bugey' Sparkling Rosé

$68.00

Fortified/Amari

Bearmaro

$10.00

Bearmouth Rouge

$10.00

BP Handshake

Caffo Vecchio Amaro Del Capo

$9.00

Caffo Vecchio RISERVA (1 oz)

$12.00

Cappelletti Pasubio

$8.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

Casa Mariol 'Vermut Negre'

$8.00

Cocchi Americano Bianco

$6.00

Cocchi Vermouth Di Torino

$6.00

Dolin Dry

$6.00

El Maestro Sierra Oloroso Sherry

$11.00

El Maestro Sierra PX Sherry

$10.00

Fernando de Castilla Manzanilla Sherry

$8.00

Furlani Vermouth Bianco

$9.00

Handshake

$5.00

Hartley & Gibson Manzanilla

$6.00

Hartley & Gibson Oloroso

$6.00

Henriques Madeira

$14.00

High Wire Southern Amaro

$10.00

Izidro Rainwater

$8.00

Jägermeister

$7.00

La Cigarrera Amontillado VOR Sherry

$20.00

La Miraja La Ribota Ruche Chinato

$11.00

Mommenpop Blood Orange

$10.00

Oka Bermutto Japanese Vermouth

$8.00

Ottoz Ebo Lebo Amaro

$11.00

Quinta do Infantado RUBY Port

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Dealer's Choice Mocktail

$7.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Thirster Water

$1.00

This is a bottle of water.

Mineragua

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Little Bear ''Regular Dinners' in Summerhill, ATL Pickup Only | Holiday Hours: Tuesday - Sunday 5 - 9 pm Dec 1, 2020 - Jan 3, 2021

Website

Location

71 Georgia Avenue SE, Unit A, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

Gallery
Little Bear image
Little Bear image
Little Bear image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH Downtown
orange star4.4 • 910
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Maepole
orange star4.8 • 333
72 Georgia ave SE Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 14
30 decatur st se atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Restaurant 10
orange starNo Reviews
10 Northside Dr NW Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2075 Northlake Parkway Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Grant Park
orange starNo Reviews
275 Memorial Dr. Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston