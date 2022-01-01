Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Burgers

Little Beast Slider Company

review star

No reviews yet

3901 Promontory Point Drive

Austin, TX 78744

Order Again

Sliders

Angus Beef Slider

Angus Beef Slider

$3.99

Fresh ground angus beef with pickles & beast sauce

Angus Beef Slider W/ Cheese

Angus Beef Slider W/ Cheese

$4.49

fresh ground angus beef, with cheese, pickles and our beast sauce.

Grilled Chicken Slider

Grilled Chicken Slider

$4.49

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & beast sauce

Crispy Chicken Sliders

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$4.49

Breaded crispy chicken with pickles, & beast sauce

Black Bean & Veggie Slider

Black Bean & Veggie Slider

$3.99

Black Bean and Veggie Burger with pickles, & beast sauce

Slider or Nugget Combo Meals with fries

Angus Beef Slider Combo

Angus Beef Slider Combo

$6.99

Fresh ground beef , pickles, and beast sauce

Crispy Chicken Slider Combo

Crispy Chicken Slider Combo

$6.99

Breaded crispy chicken, pickles, and beast sauce

Grilled Chicken Slider Combo

Grilled Chicken Slider Combo

$6.99

Grilled Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ands beast sauce

Black Bean & Veggie Slider Combo

Black Bean & Veggie Slider Combo

$6.99

Black bean and veggie slider with pickles and beast sauce

8 Count Chicken Nugget Combo

8 Count Chicken Nugget Combo

$6.99

8 count nuggets with choice of two sauces and fries * Add an additional slider or 8 - count nugget for $3.00

Chicken Nuggets

Cut from fresh All Natural Chicken Breast everyday then brined for 24 hours and breaded and cooked to order.
8 Count Chicken Nuggets

8 Count Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

All Natural 100% Whole Muscle Chicken Breast Nuggets.

12 Count Chicken Nuggets

12 Count Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

All Natural 100% Whole Muscle Chicken Breast Nuggets

24 Count Chicken Nuggets

24 Count Chicken Nuggets

$13.99

All Natural 100% Whole Muscle Chicken Breast Nuggets

Hot Honey Nuggets

Hot Honey Nuggets

$5.99

8 Count w/ goat cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

8 Count w/ gorgonzola cream sauce

Beast Bundles

6 Pack Sliders

6 Pack Sliders

$19.99

6 pack of any one type of slider. Must be 6 of same sliders.

12 Pack Sliders

12 Pack Sliders

$39.00Out of stock

Pick a combination of two 6 packs or 12 of the same slider.

24 Pack Sliders

24 Pack Sliders

$79.99

Pick any combination of sliders in packs of 6, 12, or 24 of the same kind.

Sides

Crinkle Cut Seasoned Fries

Crinkle Cut Seasoned Fries

$3.49+

Crinkle Cut Fries Seasoned with our Secret Beast spices.

Green Chili Queso

Green Chili Queso

$3.99+

Made from scratch every day our white green chili Little Beast queso will have you scrapping the bottom of the bowl and wishing you had more.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Fresh cooked chips cooked every day paired with our irresistible queso.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Fresh made Guacamole paired with our fresh cooked chips made daily.

Jalapeno Bottle Caps

Jalapeno Bottle Caps

$3.99Out of stock

Fresh cut jalapenos dipped in our homemade batter and fried to perfection. Served with Ranch to put the flavor into overload.

Extra Sauces

Buffalo

Buffalo

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.25
Beast Sauce

Beast Sauce

$0.25

Our signature Little Beast sauce made from scratch in our kitchens.

BBQ

BBQ

$0.25
Ketchup

Ketchup

$0.25
Yellow Mustard

Yellow Mustard

$0.25
Mayo

Mayo

$0.25

Drinks

Sweet Leaf Iced Tea

Sweet Leaf Iced Tea

$2.99
Jarrito Orange Mandarin

Jarrito Orange Mandarin

$2.99
Main Root Mexican Cola

Main Root Mexican Cola

$2.99
Main Root Mexican Root Beer

Main Root Mexican Root Beer

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.49
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.49
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49
Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Little Beast serves Austin's most crave worthy sliders, fries, queso, nuggets and jalapeño bottle caps.

Website

Location

3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin, TX 78744

Directions

Gallery
Little Beast Slider Company image
Little Beast Slider Company image
Little Beast Slider Company image

