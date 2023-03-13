Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

little big burger - Prosperity

2,658 Reviews

$

10012 BENFIELD RD

Suite 306

Charlotte, NC 28269

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Food Charlotte

Maui Wowie - CLT

Maui Wowie - CLT

$7.25

1/4lb CERTIFIED ANGUS STEAKBURGER topped with caramelized pineapple, pepper jack cheese, teriyaki glaze, shredded lettuce, and mayo served on a freshly toasted brioche bun.

The Ringer (CLT)

The Ringer (CLT)

$7.50

1/4lb CERTIFIED ANGUS STEAKBURGER, topped with applewood smoked bacon, double cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, with supersauce, served on a toasted brioche bun. NOTE: burgers are cooked to traditional MEDIUM (pink in the center) unless otherwise requested.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

1/4lb certified angus beef burger, applewood smoked bacon, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles & camden's catsup and served on our fresh baked brioche bun. NOTE: our beef burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Double Down

Double Down

$9.00

TWO 1/4 lb. Certified Angus STEAKBURGER patties, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles & camden's catsup, served on our fresh baked brioche bun. with double meat & double cheese. this could get messy! NOTE: our beef burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Little Big Burger

Little Big Burger

$5.75

1/4lb CERTIFIED ANGUS STEAKBURGER, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles & camden's catsup , served on a freshly toasted brioche bun. NOTE: burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$8.00

plant based burger made without soy, gluten or GMOs - with lettuce, pickle, red onion and camden’s catsup on our brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

chicken breast fillets marinated in a flavorful blend then coated with a tender, flaky breading that brings the most popular chicken taste in the South, Topped with shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles & supersauce, & served on a freshly toasted brioche bun

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.25

A true crowd-pleaser with the classic, finger-licking flavor of Homestyle Chicken Fritters. Our tenders are made with white meat that makes a perfect meal. Served with Honey Mustard or BBQ

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$3.75

lightly tossed in white truffle oil, served perfectly crisp and delicious!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$3.75

Shoestring Fries dusted with a garlic-parmesan truffle seasoning

Basket Parm-Garlic Fries

Basket Parm-Garlic Fries

$6.75

A large order of Shoestring Fries dusted with a garlic-parmesan truffle seasoning.

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$4.75

two generous scoops of tillamook vanilla bean ice cream topped with barq's draft root beer. you'll need a spoon & a straw to enjoy this true classic!

Manifesto Sweets

Manifesto Sweets

$2.00

Manifesto® line of cookies, our passion to bake cleaner, more wholesome desserts. Every batch starts with all-butter, pure-cane-sugar and cage-free-egg cookie dough and promises ingredients that are GMO free, additive free and sustainable.

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

Tillamook Creamy Ice Cream Waffle Cone Sandwiches Three Treats in One Bite.. Smooth, delicious ice cream . On each crispy cookie, there's a rich dark chocolate coating.

Extras

Camden's Catsup Bottle

Camden's Catsup Bottle

$5.50

camden's award winning blue label catsup is made in portland, OR using only the highest quality, all natural ingredients. pure happiness in a bottle!

Camden's Fry Sauce

Camden's Fry Sauce

$5.50

creamy and delicious Fry Sauce for spreading, dipping, and dressing. made with camden's original award winning catsup.

Portland BBQ Sauce

Portland BBQ Sauce

$3.75Out of stock
LBB T-Shirt

LBB T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock
LBB Hat

LBB Hat

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb. of certified angus beef, tillamook cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup! please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Website

Location

10012 BENFIELD RD, Suite 306, Charlotte, NC 28269

Directions

Gallery
little big burger image
little big burger image
little big burger image
little big burger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ace No. 3 - Concord Mills
orange starNo Reviews
8520 Pit Stop Ct NW Unit 10 Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. - 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101
orange starNo Reviews
9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101 Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Blacow burger sushi bar - University
orange starNo Reviews
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Hello, Sailor
orange star4.3 • 4,855
20210 Henderson Rd. Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Harriet's Famous Hamburger Sandwiches | Hot & Fast
orange starNo Reviews
1115 N Brevard Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Moo & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston