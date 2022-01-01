  • Home
  • Raleigh
  • Little Blue Bakehouse - Little Blue Bakehouse
Little Blue Bakehouse Little Blue Bakehouse

2116 New Bern Avenue

Unit H

Raleigh, NC 27610

Order Again

Espresso Shot

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

Espresso Latte

Espresso Latte (Hot)

$4.00+

Espresso Latte (Iced)

$5.00

Cold Brew

Tempo Cold Brew

$5.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

Cold Brew Concentrate

$17.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chai Latte

Chai Latte (Hot)

$4.75+

Merchandise

T-SHIRT

$22.00

Cake Slices

Caramel Apple Cake Slice

$6.00

Birthday Cake Slice

$6.00

white-almond cake with sprinkles, layered with almond buttercream

Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

$6.00

Coconut Carrot Cake Slice

$6.00

Pumpkin Streusel

$6.00

Banana Mocha

$6.00

Chocolate Nutella

$6.00

Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Pop Tart

Pop Tart

$5.00

Hand Pie

Caramel Apple

$6.00

Blueberry

$6.00

Vegan Blueberry

$6.00

Cherry

$6.00

Mini Cakes

Chocolate Mini Cakes

$20.00

Vanilla Mini Cake

$20.00

Scone

Lemon Mousse, Raspberries, Vanilla Cake, covered with a white chocolate shell

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$5.00

Bacon Cheddar

$5.00

Spinach Feta

$5.00

Vegan Cheddar Chive

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Little Blue Bakehouse is a coffee cafe and baked goods retail shop. It houses Little Blue Macaron with four additional small baking/sweets businesses, and serve as an incubator membership bakery for those local operations to grow and sell their products. Current Bakery Members are - Bold Batch Creamery, Bites of Sam, Medicine Mama, and Boozie Bakes.

2116 New Bern Avenue, Unit H, Raleigh, NC 27610

Directions

