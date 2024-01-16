Little Blue Bakehouse Little Blue Bakehouse
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Little Blue Bakehouse is an incubatory bakery and coffeeshop, known for our quick grab and go sweets plus the home of 5 local, small business bakers and sweet treat providers. Current Bakery Members are - Little Blue Macaron, Boozie Bakes, Gryffin Bakeshop, Yellow Garden Bake Shop, and Blue Ox Bakery.
2116 New Bern Avenue, Unit H, Raleigh, NC 27610
