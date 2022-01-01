Little Blue Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Beep Beep! Our food truck will be traveling throughout the Twin Cities Metro area serving up the craveable flavors from our collection of Blue Plate Restaurants.
Location
901 North 3rd Street Suite 117, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backstory Coffee Roasters - North Loop - MPLS
No Reviews
528 N. Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurant