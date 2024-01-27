Little Branch Cafe
1251 S Prairie Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
BREAKFAST
a la cart
- Two Eggs$4.25
Cooked to order (Add cheese +$0.75
- Order of Toast$3.75
Marble rye, english muffin, multigrain, white (glutten free +$1.00
- 1 piece of toast only$1.65
Marble rye, english muffin, multigrain, white (glutten free +$1.00
- Home pot$4.25
Herbs roasted with garlic
- Oder of Meat$3.00+
Bacon,ham off the bone, turkey or chicken sausage
- 1 strip of bacon only$1.35
- Hash Browns$4.25
cooked with olive oil
- Egg sandwich only$5.95
scrambled eggs on multigrain, marbled rye, or white
- Half order of french toast$5.15
Top with powder sugar and butter
- One pancake only$4.50
Buttermilk batter, powder sugar and butter
- Delux hush browns$6.10
hush browns with onions, green peppers and cheddar
- 1 egg only$1.85
single egg cooked to order
- 1 taco only$4.75
Choice of steak or chicken topped w/lettuce, tomato, cilantro & onions
- Cup of Yogurt$3.25
Vanilla light yogurt
- side of salsa$1.50
Homemade salsa
- side of corn chips$3.15
- side of potato chips$2.25
- Side of Fries$4.00
- Side of beans$2.95
- Side of Guacamole$5.00
- Side of tortillas (4)$1.00
- SIDE SALAD small$5.85
- Side Salad Large$8.25
Breakfast sandwich
- Frittata Sandwich$15.25
Egg, bacon,cheddar, tomato,onions,arugula,aioli on ciabatta
- Bagel sandwich$14.25
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, your choice of meat, your choice of bagel
- Spanish sandwich$14.25
Egg, ham, onions, tomato, jalapeno, and american cheese on french roll
- Chorizo and egg$14.25
Scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, and chorizo on french roll
- Pepper and egg$11.25
Sauteed bell peppers and scrambled egg
- Little Branch bagel$12.85
Hash browns, eggs , cheddar on bagel
french toast
Little Branch Basics
- Breakfast Burrito$13.25
Scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce. Served with fruit and salsa
- Lalo's breakfast burrito$14.75
Your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, onions, tomato, hush browns and cheddar
- * Breakfast Platter$10.50
Two eggs cooked to order, home potatoes, fruit and toast. sub panacakes or french toast +$1.50
- * Meat and Eggs$14.50
Two eggs cooked to order, home potatoes, meat and toast. Sub pancakes or french toast +$1.50
- Quiche of the day$11.95
Served with salad. Ask your server for details
- Chorizo breakfast$14.45
Scrambled eggs w/chorizo,onios & tomato, served w/home potatoes, side of tortillas and salsa
Omelets
- Vegeterian Omelet$15.25
Mushrooms, spinachn onions, cheddar
- Omnivorous$15.25
Ham, onions,mushrooms, cheddar
- Snow White$15.25
Egg whites, mushrooms,red pepper,tomato, avocado, swiss
- Denver$15.25
Onions, red and green peppers,ham,bacon, pepper jack
- Feta$15.25
Bacon, onions, spinach, tomato,feta
- Alaskan$16.85
Smoked salmon, spinach, tomato,onions, cheddar
- Western$16.25
Chicken, black beans,red peppers, jalapeno, onions, cheddar
- On omelet$8.00
Build your own Omelet
Other breakfast options
- Avocado toast$12.75
Avocado spred, eggs cooked to order top with tomatoes and arugela on wheat bread
- Fruit salad $8.50$8.50
watermelon, cantalope, pineapple, strawberry
- fruit bowl $4.95$4.95
same as fruit salad
- friuit cup $3.75$3.75
same as fruit salad
- Lox Platter$17.05
Smocked salmon,cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, pickle onions, capers,
- Oatmeal$7.35
Steal cut rolled oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, dried fruits
- Yogurt parfait$9.05
Strawberry, blueberry & bananas with vanilla yogurt and homemade granola.
Pancakes
- Strawberry pancakes$12.55
Strawberry batter, fresh strawberries, powder sugar and butter
- Blueberry pancakes$12.55
fresh blueberries, powder sugar, butter
- Banana Nutella pancakes$12.55
Banana batter, fresh bananas, nutella, powder sugar
- Buttermilk pancakes$10.45
Buttermilk batter, powder sugar. Add berries + $2.00
- Short stack pancakes$7.50
Buttermilk batter, powder sugar and butter. Add toppins +$2.00
- Chocolate chips pancakes$12.50
- Red velvet pancakes$12.55
Pastries
Waffles
Extras $
- ADD BACON$3.00
- ADD HAM$3.00
- ADD TURKEY SAUSAGE$3.00
- ADD TURKEY BACON$3.00
- ADD CHICKEN SAUSAGE$3.00
- ADD CHORIZO$3.00
- ADD CHICKEN BREAST$4.00
- ADD STEAK$6.00
- ADD AVOCADO 1/4$1.75
- ADD AVOCADO 1/2$2.25
- ADD DRESSIN$1.00
- SIDE OF BBQ$1.00
- XTRA CHEESE$1.00
- ADD RED PEPPERS$0.80
- ADD GREEN PEPPERS$0.80
- ADD LETTUCE$0.80
- ADD MUSHROOMS$0.80
- SIDE OF CHIPOTLE MAYO$1.00
- ADD ONIOS$0.50
- ADD TOMATO$0.80
- ADD BROCCOLI$0.80
- ADD JALAPENOS$0.35
- SIDE OF LEMON$1.00
- GIARDINIERA$2.00
- SOUR CREAM$1.50
- TZATZIKY SAUCE$1.50
- SIDE OF OLIVE OIL$2.00
- SIDE OF SALSA$1.00
LUNCH
Salads
- Chicken pecan$16.00
Mix greens, chicken,bacon, grape tomatoes,avocado, side of dijon mustard.
- Southwestern$16.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, corn and pepper jack cheese.
- Greek salad$11.50
romaine, tomoto, cucumber, red and green peppers, red onios, olives and feta cheese. (add chicken + $4.5)
- Greek salad w/chicken$16.00
romaine, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, black olives and fera cheese
- Caprese$14.75
Arugula, grape tomotes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto.
- Chicken Caesars$16.00
Grilled chicken, romain, crotons, hard boiled aggs, parmesan cheese
- Strawberry arugula$16.00
Crispy prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, almonds
Soups
Burgers
- Blackened chicken sandwich$14.85
Blackened chicken, letuce, tomato and red onios on Brioch bun
- Little Branch Burgeer$14.25
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, roasted mushrooms, garlic mayo
- Hamburger$13.60
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato red onions ketchup & mustard. Add cheese +$1.00
- Turkey Burger$14.25
Turkey patty, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onions. Add cheese +$1.00
- Black Bean burger$12.10
- Plantbase burger$14.35
Pananis
- Turkey Reuben$13.75
Turkey deli, swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island on marble rye toast
- BLT$12.85
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on itlian bread
- Ham and swiss$12.35
Ham, swiss, mustard seed on white italian
- Turkey club$15.70
Turkey deli, bacon, lettuce,tomato and mayo on wheat
- HLT$12.95
Ham of the bone, lettuce, tomato mayo on white italian
- Grilled cheese$9.75
Cheddar, provolone, tomato on white italian
- Crab Cake Po'Boy$17.05
Homemade crab cakes, lettuce, giardiniera peppers and garlic mayo on ciabatta
- Prosciutto mozzarella$13.90
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato on white italisn
- Prosciutto fig jam$13.90
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato on white italisn
- Vegeterin panini$13.60
Portobello mushroom, cheddar, avocado, carrots, tomato, spinach, bell peppers on marble rye.
- Smoked salmon$15.25
Smoked salmon, cooked spinach, tomato, swiss on white italian
- Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on white italian
- Tuna salad sandwich$14.45
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce & tomato on multigrain.
- Tuna melt$13.95
Homeamde tuna salad, provole cheese, grilled onions on marble rye
- Turkey sandwich$13.95
Turkey deli , dijon mstard, lettuce, tomato, swiss on multigrain.
- Half & Half$13.15
Half sandwich and cup of soup or side salad
More Delicious Choices
- Philli Cheese Streak$14.75
Sliced beef, onions, red and green peppers,mozzarella cheese on frech roll
- Italian Beef$14.75
Thin slice beef with sweet or hot peppers
- Veggie Wrap$12.75
Gilled mushrooms, red and grilled peppers, onions, spincah w/ avocado and feta cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.15
Grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce on flour tortilla. Served w/side of fruit sour cream and salsa
- Chicken on pita$14.15
Grilled chicken breast, mayo,lettuce, tomato, onios on pita bread.
- Mexican Burritos$12.70
Choice of steak or chicken; beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, chihuahua cheese. Served with homemade salsa and corn chips on the side
- Gucamole and chips$10.50
One and a half smashed avocado mixed w/tomoto, onios and cilatro. Served with corn chips on then side
- Taco Dinner$13.60
Choice of meat (steak or chicken) on corn tortilla, topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro and onios. Served with salsa and corn chips on the side
KIDS MEALS
- Kids pancakes (2 small)$4.75
2 small pancakes top with sugar and butter
- Kids 1 pancake, 1 egg, 1 bacon$6.75
1 small pancake, 1 egg (cook to order), 1 strip of bacon or 1 sausage link
- Oatmeal$3.75
Cup of oatmeal, side of sugar and dry fruits
- Kids grilled cheese$6.75
Half grilled cheese on white panini and side of fruit
TODAY'S SPECIALS
- Blackened chicken with soup or side salad$16.15
Blackened chicken witih mozzarella cheese and avocado
- Gyro with fries$14.75
Thin slice goat meat on pita bread
- Fat Tuesday special$11.25
2 chicago style hot dog and fries
- Steak and egg breakfast platter$18.15
Rybeye steak, 2 eggs cook to order. Seerved with potatoes and fruit
- Steak Salad$18.85
Romain lettuce, grape tomato, onions, cucumbers.
- Steak Sandwich$18.60
Ribeye steak, lettuce, tomato & onions on french bread
- Steak Omelete$18.60
3 egg omelete, ribeye steak, tomato, onios
- Fish Sandwich$18.35
Grilled white fish, lettuce, tomato and
- Avocado chicken wrap$16.15
Chicken breast, grilled onions
- Burger special$13.25
Beef patty cooked to order, lettuce, tomato, frilled onions, jalapeno pepper w/mozzarella cheese
- Today's Special$16.25
Changes daily. Ask server
- Chorizo Benedicts$16.05
Chorizo, poached eggs on englisch muffin top w/ hollandaise sauce
- Eggs benedicts$16.05
Canadian bacon, poahed eggs on english muffin top w/hollandaise sauce
- Smoked salmon benedicts$17.05
Smoked salmon over hush browns top w/hollandaise sauce
- Crab Cake Benedicts$19.75
Crab cakes on english muffin top w/ hollandaise
- Chilaquiles$13.25
Corn chips dipped in green tomatillo salsa, served w/ 2 eggs cooked to order
BEVERAGES
Coffee
- Affogato$6.15
Vanilla gelato w/2 espresso shots
- Affogato To Go$6.15
Vanilla gelato w/2 espresso shots
- Double Con Panna$3.35
espresso shots w/whipp crem
- Tripple Con Panna$3.85
- Double Con Panna To Go$3.35
espresso shots w/ whipp cream
- Double Cortado$3.55
espresso shots and steam milk
- Tripple Cortado$3.85
- Double Cortado To Go$3.55
espresso shots w/ steam milk
- Tripple Cortado To Go$3.85
- Double Espresso$3.25
- Tripple espresso$3.50
- Double Espresso To Go$3.25
- Tripple Espresso To Go$3.50
- Double Espresso Macciato$3.35
- Tripple Espresso Macciato$3.85
- Americano$3.85
- Americano To Go 20oz$4.05
- Americano To Go 16oz$3.85
- Americano To Go 12oz$3.65
- Cafe au lait$3.60
- Cafe au lait To Go 20oz$3.95
- Cafe au lait To Go 16oz$3.75
- Cafe au lait To Go 12oz$3.45
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Cappuccino To Go 20oz$4.85
- Cappuccino To Go 16oz$4.40
- Cappuccino To Go 12oz$3.60
- Coffee$3.35
- Coffee To Go 20oz$3.60
- Coffee To Go 16oz$3.35
- Coffee To Go 12oz$3.05
- Iced Coffee$3.35
- Iced Coffee To Go 20oz$3.60
- Iced Coffee To Go 16oz$3.35
- Iced Americano$3.85
- Iced Americano To Go 20oz$4.05
- Iced Americano To Go 16oz$3.85
- Latte$4.55
- Latte To Go 20oz$5.05
- Latte To Go 16oz$4.55
- Latte To Go 12oz$4.25
- Iced Latte$4.55
- Iced Latte To Go 20oz$5.05
- Iced Latte To Go 16oz$4.60
- Mocha$4.60
- Mocha To Go 20oz$5.60
- Mocha To Go 16oz$5.10
- Mocha To Go 12oz$4.60
- Iced Mocha$5.15
- Iced Mocha To Go 20oz$5.60
- Iced Mocha To Go 16oz$5.15
- One Espresso Shot$1.85
Hot Tea & Lattes
- Steamer$3.05
- Steamer To Go 20oz$3.50
- Steamer To Go 16oz$3.25
- Steamer To Go 12oz$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.85
- Hot Chocolate To Go 20oz$4.05
- Hot Chocolate To Go 16oz$3.85
- Hot Chocolate To Go 12oz$3.60
- Mexican Hot Chocolate$4.05
- Mexican Hot Chocolate To Go 20oz$4.40
- Mexican Hot Chocolate To Go 16oz$4.05
- Mexican Hot Chocolate To Go 12oz$3.85
- Green Tea Latte$4.60
- Green Tea Latte To Go 20oz$5.10
- Green Tea Latte To Go 16oz$4.60
- Green Tea Latte to Go 12oz$4.00
- Hot tea$3.00
- Hot Tea To Go$3.35
- Iced Tea$3.60
- Iced Tea To Go 20oz$4.05
- Iced Tea To Go 16oz$3.75
- Chai Tea Latte$4.60
- Chai Tea Latte To Go 20oz$5.10
- Chai Tea Latte To Go 16oz$4.60
- Chai Tea Latte To Go 12oz$4.00
- Iced Chai Tea$4.60
- Iced Chai To Go 20oa$5.10
- Iced Chai To Go 16oz$4.60
- Hot apple cider$4.10
- Hot apple cider To Go 20oz$4.60
- Hot apple cider To Go 16oz$4.10
- Hot apple cider To Go 12oz$3.60
- London Fog$4.45
- London Fog To Go$5.05
- French Soda$4.35
- French soda To Go 20oz$4.85
- French soda To Go 16oz$4.35
- Italian Soda$3.95
- Italian Soda To Go 20oz$4.35
- Italian Soda To Go 16oz$3.85
Beverages
- Sprin Water$2.00
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Fiji Water$2.75
- Orange Juice$3.35
- Pink Lemonade$3.75
- Kids OJ$2.00
- Milk
- Milk Shake$5.00
- Smoothie
- Can coke$2.55
- Coke Bottle$3.35
- Diet Coke$2.55
- Sprite$2.55
- Canada Dry$2.55
- Tropicana Juice$2.50
- Root Beer$3.35
- Gatorade$2.75
- Jarritos$3.35
- Bai$3.95
- Red Bull$3.95
- Dr Pepper$2.55
- Fresh OJ (16oz)$5.00
- Fresh OJ (20oz)$6.50
- Fresh vegetables juice$7.25
- San Pellegrino$2.50
- Arnol Palmer$3.75
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1251 S Prairie Ave, Chicago, IL 60605