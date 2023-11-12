Little Coyote
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3950 Tennessee Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37409
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chattanooga
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurant
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurant
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern
4.6 • 1,301
201 W Main Street, Ste 101 Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurant
More near Chattanooga