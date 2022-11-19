Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Little Crêpe Café

163 Reviews

$$

102 Oxford street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Order Again

Popular Items

Café Au Lait
Macchiato
Breakfast Crêpe

Savory

Breakfast Crêpe

$13.00

Second Breakfast

$13.00

Steak Bomb

$15.00

Steak Egg & Cheese

$14.00

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Florentine

$15.00

Veggie Delight

$13.00

Caprese

$12.00

House Special

$16.00

Stir Fry Hummus

$15.00

Plain Crêpe

$7.00

Sweet

Classic

$11.00

Smore's

$11.00

Cinnamon Bun

$10.00

PB&J

$10.00

Parisian

$10.00

Brie Delight

$12.00

Fluffer-Nutter Twist

$12.00

Tri-Berry Cheesecake

$11.00

Plain Crêpe

$7.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Café Au Lait

$3.50

Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$3.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Cortado

$4.25

Triple Espresso

$5.25

Quad Espresso

$7.00

Tea Latte, Milk, Hot Chocolate

Masala Chai latte

$4.75

Green Matcha latte

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Milk

$1.50

Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Yuzu Peach Green Tea

$3.00

Tangerine Ginger Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Peppermint Tea

$3.00

Matcha Super Green Tea

$3.00

Masala Chai Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Strawberry Tulsi Tea

$3.00

Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Jade Cloud Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Tumeric Ginger Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Medley Tea

$3.00

Other

Bottled Water

$1.25

Tap Water

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Small Ginger Beer 6 oz

$2.50

Large Ginger Beer 9 oz

$3.00

Sparkling Fever Tree

$3.00

Pink Grapefruit Fever Tree

$3.00

Orchard Apple Juice

$2.50

Apple & Eve Juice

$1.50

Small Pellegrino

$1.50

Big Pellegrino

$6.00

Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate Pellegrino

$2.25

Blood Orange & Black Raspberry Pellegrino

$2.25

Tangerine & Wild Strawberry Pellegrino

$2.25

Melograno & Arancia Pellegrino

$2.25

House Made Lemonade

$4.50

Medium Pellegrino

$2.50

Limonata Pellegrino

$2.25

Aranciata Pellegrino

$2.25

Strawberry & Kiwi Perrier

$2.50

Peach & Cherry Perrier

$2.50

Pineapple & Mango Perrier

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Raspberry Italian Soda

$3.50

Strawberry Italian Soda

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

100% pineapple juice, not from concentrate- Non GMO-

Smoothies

Fruit & Oat

$7.50

Tropical Blueberry

$7.50

Green Smoothie

$7.50

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$6.50

Dulce de Leche Waffle

$7.00

Assorted Fruits Waffle

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$7.00

Soup du Jour

Pea Soup

$8.00

Squash Soup

$8.00

Carrot Soup

$8.00

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Extras

Almond Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Sticky Bun

$4.50

Banana

$0.75

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Sea Salt Chips

$1.60

Sea Salt & Pepper Chips

$1.60

Jalapeno Chips

$1.60

Smokehouse BBQ chips

$1.60

Sea salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.60

Berry & Granola Parfait

$4.50

Sandwiches

Tuna

$7.50

Savory Panini

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

PB&J

$5.00

Salads

Greek

$8.50

Caesar

$7.50

Strawberry & Spinach

$8.00

Chef's Salad

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Little Crêpe Café is a Parisian style café and crêperie, now open in Cambridge's beautiful Agassiz-Baldwin Neighborhood. At the Little Crêpe Café, our mission is to provide quality food and drink, and quality service, all in a comfortable atmosphere. The Little Crêpe Café is a community oriented café, and we intend to serve to the best of our abilities. ​ We look forward to having you try our Sweet and Savory Crêpes, Soups, Salads, Belgian Waffles, Sandwiches, and Assorted Pastries. ​ We also have a feeling you will love our gourmet quality coffee and teas, as well as our fresh smoothies and juices.

Website

Location

102 Oxford street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

