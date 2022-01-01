Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little DippeRz

review star

No reviews yet

230 Pawling Avenue

Hartland, WI 53029

Order Again

Ice Cream

Cone Single

$4.00

Single scoop cake cone or dish

Cone Double

$5.00

Two scoops cake cone or cup

Cone Triple

$6.00

Waffle cone

Dish Single

$4.00

Dish Double

$5.00

Dish Triple

$6.00

Waffle Single

$5.00

Waffle Double

$6.00

Waffle Triple

$7.00

Pup Cup

$3.00

Pre Packed Pint

$7.00

Popcorn

Caramel

$4.00

Cheddar

$4.00

Drinks

H2O

$1.00

Root beer

$2.00

Pie

Apple

$5.00

Specialty Flavor Upcharge 1 scoop

$1.00

Blueberry

$5.00

Pecan

$5.00

Mixed Berry

$5.00

Sundae

Single

$6.00

Double

$7.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ice Cream and Treats

Location

230 Pawling Avenue, Hartland, WI 53029

Directions

