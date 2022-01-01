Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Little Essie Mae's Sweet Shoppe

16 West Main Street

Hummelstown, PA 17036

Beverages

Cider- small

$2.75

Cider-large

$3.75

Coffee - Large

$2.45

Coffee - Small

$1.95

Cold Brew Bottle

$4.25

Hot Chocolate - Large

$3.75

Hot Chocolate - Small

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk - Large

$3.25

Milk - small

$2.25

Soda - Bottle

$2.00

Water

$1.25

Bread

Brioche Loaf

$7.25

Corn bread

$7.00

Dinner Rolls - 4 pack

$4.00

Dinner Rolls - single

$1.25

Focaccia

$7.25

Hamburger Slider Buns (4pack)

$4.75

Pepperoni Roll

$15.95

Raisin Bread

$9.00

White Loaf

$7.00

Wicked Parmesan Loaf (2)

$4.00

Zucchini Bread Loaf

$12.00

Zucchini Bread Slice

$1.75

Cake Pops

Birthday Cake Cake Pop

$3.00

Brownie Cake Pop

$3.00

Cake Pops-Misc

$3.00

Carrot Cake Pop

$3.00

Choc Cake Pop

$2.75

Chocolate Almond Cake Pop

$3.00

Chocolate Banana Cake Pop

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cake Pop

$3.00

Chocolate PB Banana Cake Pop

$3.00

Chocolate PB Cake Pop

$3.00

Chocolate Raz Cake Pop

$3.00

Chocolate Strawberry Cake Pop

$3.00

Coconut Cake Pop

$3.00

Cookies & cream cake pop

$3.00

Lemon Cake Pop

$3.00

Pistachio

$3.00

Puff Pops for LD

$3.00

Red Velvet Cake Pop

$3.00

S'mores Cake Pop

$3.00

Strawberry Cake Pop

$3.00

Vanilla Cake Pop

$2.75

Pumpkin Cake Pop

$3.00

Cookies

BIG ONES Reeses PB Cookie

$2.00

Cookies

$1.15

Cookies-Specialty

$1.60

Dutch Sugar Cookie

$1.75

Gingerbread Bread Cookie

$1.75

Halloween - decorated

$3.25

Madeleines

$1.15

Meringue Cookies - bag

$3.00

PB Blossoms

$1.65

PB Surprise

$1.65

PS Cookie

$1.25

Snickerdoodles

$1.65

Sugar cookies

$1.25

Take & Bake Cookie Dough- GS White Chocolate Cranberry

$20.00

Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Chocolate Chip

$14.85

Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Oatmeal Raisin

$14.85

Take & Bake Cookie Dough-PB Blossom with Hershey Kisses

$20.00

Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Peanut Butter

$14.85

Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Snickerdoodle

$14.85

Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Sugar

$14.85

White Chocolate Cranberry - GS

$1.75

Cupcakes

Apple w/walnuts Cupcake

$3.00

Apple with salted caramel Cupcake

$3.00

Birthday Cake Cupcake

$3.00

Black Joe Cupcake

$3.15

Boston Cream Cupcake

$3.25

Car Bomb Cupcake

$3.50

Carrot Cupcake

$3.00

Choc Cupcake

$2.75

Choc PB Cupcake

$3.00

Citrus Cupcake

$3.00

Coconut Cupcake

$3.00

Cookie Monster Cupcake

$3.00

Gluten Sensitive Cupcake

$3.25

Lemon Cupcake

$3.00

Marble Cupcake

$3.00

Pistachio Cupcake

$3.25

Pumpkin Cupcake

$3.00

Raspberry Cupcake

$3.00

Raspberry filled Cupcake

$3.25

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.00

S'mores Cupcake

$3.25

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.00

Strawberry Cupcake straw filled/icing

$3.25

Van Cupcake

$2.75

Van PB Cupcake

$3.00

Gluten Free/Sensitive

Cupcake, GF Choc

$3.00

Cupcake, GF Van

$3.00

Cookie, GF White Chocolate Cranberry

$1.50

G.F Peanutbutter pie

$3.95

GF Apple Pie

$25.00

GF Pecan pie

$30.00

Miscellaneous

24 Oz Bag Wick Snack Mix

$5.00

Brownie in a Jar

$14.00

Buttermilk Pancakes in a Jar - 16 oz

$8.00

Buttermilk Pancakes in a Jar-32 oz

$12.00

Maple Syrup-1/2 Pint

$6.50

Maple Syrup-Pint

$9.00

Maple Syrup-Quart

$16.00

Soup -Sunday Bowl

$5.00

Soup- Sunday Cup

$3.00

LEM T-Shirt (xl & 2xl)

$20.00

LEM T-Shirt (sm, med, lg)

$18.00

Soup- Sunday Quart

$18.00

Employee L.E.M Shirt (s,m,lg)

$9.00

Employee L.E.M Shirt (XL, XXL, +)

$10.00

Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pecans - candied

$7.00

Pies & Cheesecakes

8" Carrot Cake

$55.00

8" pumpkin cheesecake

$50.00

Boston Cream Pie

$22.00

Cherry crumb mini

$9.00

Cherry Pie

$25.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$22.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$20.00

Mile High Apple Pie

$25.00

Mini pumpkin cheesecake

$8.75

PB Pie - Log

$26.00

PB Pie - Round

$20.00

Peach Pie

$25.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Personal Bday Cake

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Raisin Pie

$20.00

Shoofly Pie

$25.00

Snowman Cake

$16.00

Strawberry Pie

$25.00

Strawberry- Rhubarb Tart mini

$9.00

Sugar Free Apple Pie

$30.00

Sugar Free Shoefly Pie

$35.00

Mini Almond Joy

$8.00

Mini Boston Cream

$8.00

Mini Cheesecake - Blueberry

$8.00

Mini Cheesecake - Cherry

$8.00

Mini Cheesecake - Chocolate Chip

$8.00

Mini Cheesecake - Plain

$7.50

Mini Cheesecake - Pumpkin

$8.00

Mini Cheesecake - Roman Apple

$8.00

Mini Chocolate Cream

$8.25

Mini Coconut Cream

$7.50

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Sweet Treats

Apple Brown Betty

$7.50

Apple Cheese Danish

$5.50

Apple Walnut Bar

$2.75

Asiago Potatoes - 1-5 potatoes`

$1.40

Asiago Potatoes - 1/2 doz to 11

$1.20

Asiago Potatoes - 12 or more $1 each

$1.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Blondie

$3.00

Bread & Butter pudding w/ vanilla sauce

$9.00

Brownie

$3.00

Butter Cake

$2.35

Cannoli - Large

$4.25

Cannoli - Small

$2.95

Carrot cake - Slice

$7.25

Carrot Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Cheese Danish

$4.75

Cheesecake, chocolate chip slice

$6.50

Cheesecake, mini - blueberry

$8.75

Cheesecake, mini - Blueberry

$9.00

Cheesecake, mini - Peach

$9.00

Cheesecake, mini - PEANUTBUTTER

$9.00

Cheesecake, mini - plain

$8.00

Cheesecake, mini - Roman Apple

$9.00

Cheesecake, mini - toffee

$8.50

Cherry - Almond Coffee Cake

$2.75

Cherry Cheese Danish

$5.50

Choc Chip Cookie Sandwich

$3.60

Chocolate "Bag of Bark"

$5.00

Chocolate Almond Bar

$3.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.45

Chocolate PB Cake

$7.45

Chocolate Torte

$7.25

Cocoa Bombs

$5.00

Coconut Cake Slice

$7.25

Creme Brûlée

$9.00

Croissant - Chocolate

$2.50

Croissant - Plain

$2.25

Eclair

$5.25

Elephant Ear

$3.15

Essie Cakes

$3.75

Fresh Fruit Tart (whole)

$25.00

Fried Apple Pie - NO ice cream

$2.50

Fried Apple Pie with ice cream

$5.00

Fruit Tart

$8.00

Fudge

$2.00

G.F. Blueberry cheesecake cups

$3.50

GF PEANUTBUTTER Pie

$8.50

Granola - Big bag

$4.00

Granola- small bag

$2.50

Halloween Cookie Boxes

$18.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.25

Lemon- Blueberry Cream cup

$4.00

Lunch Special

$9.00

Macaron - 1/2 dozen

$9.60

Macaron - dozen

$18.00

Macaron - single

$1.75

Mini Boston Cream Pie

$8.00

Mini Choc Cream Pie

$8.25

Mini Coconut Cream Pie

$7.50

Moon pies

$7.00

Mousse Cups

$4.00

Muffin - Apple

$2.00

Muffin - Banana Nut

$2.00

Muffin - Blueberry

$2.00

Muffin - Carrot Raisin

$2.00

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Muffin - Orange Cranberry

$2.15

Muffin - Peach Blueberry

$2.00

Muffin - Pineapple

$2.00

Muffin - Pumpkin

$2.00

Muffin - Ugly

$2.15

Mushroom Wellington

$11.00

Nutterbutter Pudding cup

$3.25

PB (nutter-butter) mousse cup

$4.75

PB Bar

$3.50

PB Pie Slice

$3.95

pecans candied

$8.00

Pie-caken Pecan/ Chocolate

$7.50

Pistachio Pinwheel

$3.25

Port poached pear Pastry

$5.25

Portabella Wellington

$11.00

Pound Cake - Mini

$3.35

Pound Cake, LEMON

$3.55

Pumpkin - nut slice

$3.00

Pumpkin Fluff Cup - 1 only

$2.85

Pumpkin Fluff Cups - 2 per order

$5.00

Pumpkin Fluff Cups - 3 per order

$6.75

Pumpkin pie Cheesecaken

$7.50

Pumpkin Roll

$15.00

Quiche Florentine

$8.00

Quiche Lorraine

$8.75

Raspberry Mousse Cake (van or chocolate)

$7.45

Raspberry Mousse Cups

$4.50

Raspberry sauce

$0.50

Raspberry Velvet Tart

$9.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.50

Rice Krispie treats w/chocolate

$3.00

Scone

$2.75

Smores Bar

$3.50

Snack Mix - Bag

$7.00

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$3.00

Sour Cream Coffee Cake - Whole

$9.00

Sticky Bun - Plain

$4.75

Sticky Bun with Pecan

$5.00

Sticky Wicky

$3.25

Strawberry Cream Cake

$7.45

Strawberry- Chocolate Covered

$3.00

Strawberry- Rhubarb Bear claw

$5.25

Supreme Chocolate Almond Torte

$6.25

Tapioca pudding

$2.75

Tiramisu - Traditional

$8.00

Tiramisu Tart

$7.25

Walnut Diamonds

$3.25

White Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.45

Whoopie Pie (1)

$2.00

Whoopie Pies (2 for $3.30)

$3.30

Zuchinni loaf mini

$3.55

WICK DESSERTS

Apple Pie - Whole - WICK

$20.00

Cheesecake, Whole - WICK

$45.00

Cherry Pie, whole - WICK

$30.00

Key Lime, Whole - WICK

$40.00

PB Pie Log - WICK

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie, Whole - WICK

$18.00

Easter

Egg, Easter - 1/2 doz

$16.00

Egg, Easter - dozen

$30.00

Egg, Easter- single

$2.75

Archive

Cornbread

$7.00

Fastnacht, Gluten Sensitive - DOZ

$17.00

Fastnacht, Gluten Sensitive - HALF DOZ

$11.00

Fastnacht, traditional - DOZ

$13.00

Fastnacht, traditional - HALF DOZ

$8.00

Sticky Buns-Pecan-3pk

$14.25

Sticky Buns - with Pecans

$4.75

Sticky Buns-Plain-3pk

$13.50

6 pk Baked Cookies-Chocolate Chip

$6.00

6 pk Baked Cookies-Dutch Sugar Cookies (Soft)

$9.00

6 pk Baked Cookies-Peanut Butter

$6.00

V-day Items

V-day, choc covered strawberries

$3.00

V-Day, choc fudge cake for two

$14.00

V-day, Love Bugs

$3.25

V-day, Love Bugs -buy 5 get 1 free

$16.25

V-day, Strawberry cake for 2

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Directions

Gallery
Little Essie Mae's Sweet Shoppe image
Little Essie Mae's Sweet Shoppe image
Little Essie Mae's Sweet Shoppe image

