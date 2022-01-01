- Home
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Little Essie Mae's Sweet Shoppe
No reviews yet
16 West Main Street
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Beverages
Bread
Cake Pops
Birthday Cake Cake Pop
$3.00
Brownie Cake Pop
$3.00
Cake Pops-Misc
$3.00
Carrot Cake Pop
$3.00
Choc Cake Pop
$2.75
Chocolate Almond Cake Pop
$3.00
Chocolate Banana Cake Pop
$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cake Pop
$3.00
Chocolate PB Banana Cake Pop
$3.00
Chocolate PB Cake Pop
$3.00
Chocolate Raz Cake Pop
$3.00
Chocolate Strawberry Cake Pop
$3.00
Coconut Cake Pop
$3.00
Cookies & cream cake pop
$3.00
Lemon Cake Pop
$3.00
Pistachio
$3.00
Puff Pops for LD
$3.00
Red Velvet Cake Pop
$3.00
S'mores Cake Pop
$3.00
Strawberry Cake Pop
$3.00
Vanilla Cake Pop
$2.75
Pumpkin Cake Pop
$3.00
Cookies
BIG ONES Reeses PB Cookie
$2.00
Cookies
$1.15
Cookies-Specialty
$1.60
Dutch Sugar Cookie
$1.75
Gingerbread Bread Cookie
$1.75
Halloween - decorated
$3.25
Madeleines
$1.15
Meringue Cookies - bag
$3.00
PB Blossoms
$1.65
PB Surprise
$1.65
PS Cookie
$1.25
Snickerdoodles
$1.65
Sugar cookies
$1.25
Take & Bake Cookie Dough- GS White Chocolate Cranberry
$20.00
Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Chocolate Chip
$14.85
Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Oatmeal Raisin
$14.85
Take & Bake Cookie Dough-PB Blossom with Hershey Kisses
$20.00
Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Peanut Butter
$14.85
Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Snickerdoodle
$14.85
Take & Bake Cookie Dough-Sugar
$14.85
White Chocolate Cranberry - GS
$1.75
Cupcakes
Apple w/walnuts Cupcake
$3.00
Apple with salted caramel Cupcake
$3.00
Birthday Cake Cupcake
$3.00
Black Joe Cupcake
$3.15
Boston Cream Cupcake
$3.25
Car Bomb Cupcake
$3.50
Carrot Cupcake
$3.00
Choc Cupcake
$2.75
Choc PB Cupcake
$3.00
Citrus Cupcake
$3.00
Coconut Cupcake
$3.00
Cookie Monster Cupcake
$3.00
Gluten Sensitive Cupcake
$3.25
Lemon Cupcake
$3.00
Marble Cupcake
$3.00
Pistachio Cupcake
$3.25
Pumpkin Cupcake
$3.00
Raspberry Cupcake
$3.00
Raspberry filled Cupcake
$3.25
Red Velvet Cupcake
$3.00
S'mores Cupcake
$3.25
Strawberry Cupcake
$3.00
Strawberry Cupcake straw filled/icing
$3.25
Van Cupcake
$2.75
Van PB Cupcake
$3.00
Gluten Free/Sensitive
Miscellaneous
24 Oz Bag Wick Snack Mix
$5.00
Brownie in a Jar
$14.00
Buttermilk Pancakes in a Jar - 16 oz
$8.00
Buttermilk Pancakes in a Jar-32 oz
$12.00
Maple Syrup-1/2 Pint
$6.50
Maple Syrup-Pint
$9.00
Maple Syrup-Quart
$16.00
Soup -Sunday Bowl
$5.00
Soup- Sunday Cup
$3.00
LEM T-Shirt (xl & 2xl)
$20.00
LEM T-Shirt (sm, med, lg)
$18.00
Soup- Sunday Quart
$18.00
Employee L.E.M Shirt (s,m,lg)
$9.00
Employee L.E.M Shirt (XL, XXL, +)
$10.00
Pork Sandwich
$9.00
Pecans - candied
$7.00
Pies & Cheesecakes
8" Carrot Cake
$55.00
8" pumpkin cheesecake
$50.00
Boston Cream Pie
$22.00
Cherry crumb mini
$9.00
Cherry Pie
$25.00
Chocolate Cream Pie
$22.00
Coconut Cream Pie
$20.00
Mile High Apple Pie
$25.00
Mini pumpkin cheesecake
$8.75
PB Pie - Log
$26.00
PB Pie - Round
$20.00
Peach Pie
$25.00
Pecan Pie
$25.00
Personal Bday Cake
$12.00
Pumpkin Pie
$25.00
Raisin Pie
$20.00
Shoofly Pie
$25.00
Snowman Cake
$16.00
Strawberry Pie
$25.00
Strawberry- Rhubarb Tart mini
$9.00
Sugar Free Apple Pie
$30.00
Sugar Free Shoefly Pie
$35.00
Mini Almond Joy
$8.00
Mini Boston Cream
$8.00
Mini Cheesecake - Blueberry
$8.00
Mini Cheesecake - Cherry
$8.00
Mini Cheesecake - Chocolate Chip
$8.00
Mini Cheesecake - Plain
$7.50
Mini Cheesecake - Pumpkin
$8.00
Mini Cheesecake - Roman Apple
$8.00
Mini Chocolate Cream
$8.25
Mini Coconut Cream
$7.50
Mini Pumpkin Pie
$8.00
Sweet Treats
Apple Brown Betty
$7.50
Apple Cheese Danish
$5.50
Apple Walnut Bar
$2.75
Asiago Potatoes - 1-5 potatoes`
$1.40
Asiago Potatoes - 1/2 doz to 11
$1.20
Asiago Potatoes - 12 or more $1 each
$1.00
Biscotti
$2.00
Blondie
$3.00
Bread & Butter pudding w/ vanilla sauce
$9.00
Brownie
$3.00
Butter Cake
$2.35
Cannoli - Large
$4.25
Cannoli - Small
$2.95
Carrot cake - Slice
$7.25
Carrot Whoopie Pie
$3.50
Cheese Danish
$4.75
Cheesecake, chocolate chip slice
$6.50
Cheesecake, mini - blueberry
$8.75
Cheesecake, mini - Blueberry
$9.00
Cheesecake, mini - Peach
$9.00
Cheesecake, mini - PEANUTBUTTER
$9.00
Cheesecake, mini - plain
$8.00
Cheesecake, mini - Roman Apple
$9.00
Cheesecake, mini - toffee
$8.50
Cherry - Almond Coffee Cake
$2.75
Cherry Cheese Danish
$5.50
Choc Chip Cookie Sandwich
$3.60
Chocolate "Bag of Bark"
$5.00
Chocolate Almond Bar
$3.00
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$7.45
Chocolate PB Cake
$7.45
Chocolate Torte
$7.25
Cocoa Bombs
$5.00
Coconut Cake Slice
$7.25
Creme Brûlée
$9.00
Croissant - Chocolate
$2.50
Croissant - Plain
$2.25
Eclair
$5.25
Elephant Ear
$3.15
Essie Cakes
$3.75
Fresh Fruit Tart (whole)
$25.00
Fried Apple Pie - NO ice cream
$2.50
Fried Apple Pie with ice cream
$5.00
Fruit Tart
$8.00
Fudge
$2.00
G.F. Blueberry cheesecake cups
$3.50
GF PEANUTBUTTER Pie
$8.50
Granola - Big bag
$4.00
Granola- small bag
$2.50
Halloween Cookie Boxes
$18.50
Key Lime Pie
$7.25
Lemon- Blueberry Cream cup
$4.00
Lunch Special
$9.00
Macaron - 1/2 dozen
$9.60
Macaron - dozen
$18.00
Macaron - single
$1.75
Mini Boston Cream Pie
$8.00
Mini Choc Cream Pie
$8.25
Mini Coconut Cream Pie
$7.50
Moon pies
$7.00
Mousse Cups
$4.00
Muffin - Apple
$2.00
Muffin - Banana Nut
$2.00
Muffin - Blueberry
$2.00
Muffin - Carrot Raisin
$2.00
Muffin - Chocolate Chip
$2.00
Muffin - Orange Cranberry
$2.15
Muffin - Peach Blueberry
$2.00
Muffin - Pineapple
$2.00
Muffin - Pumpkin
$2.00
Muffin - Ugly
$2.15
Mushroom Wellington
$11.00
Nutterbutter Pudding cup
$3.25
PB (nutter-butter) mousse cup
$4.75
PB Bar
$3.50
PB Pie Slice
$3.95
pecans candied
$8.00
Pie-caken Pecan/ Chocolate
$7.50
Pistachio Pinwheel
$3.25
Port poached pear Pastry
$5.25
Portabella Wellington
$11.00
Pound Cake - Mini
$3.35
Pound Cake, LEMON
$3.55
Pumpkin - nut slice
$3.00
Pumpkin Fluff Cup - 1 only
$2.85
Pumpkin Fluff Cups - 2 per order
$5.00
Pumpkin Fluff Cups - 3 per order
$6.75
Pumpkin pie Cheesecaken
$7.50
Pumpkin Roll
$15.00
Quiche Florentine
$8.00
Quiche Lorraine
$8.75
Raspberry Mousse Cake (van or chocolate)
$7.45
Raspberry Mousse Cups
$4.50
Raspberry sauce
$0.50
Raspberry Velvet Tart
$9.00
Red Velvet Cake
$7.50
Rice Krispie treats w/chocolate
$3.00
Scone
$2.75
Smores Bar
$3.50
Snack Mix - Bag
$7.00
Sour Cream Coffee Cake
$3.00
Sour Cream Coffee Cake - Whole
$9.00
Sticky Bun - Plain
$4.75
Sticky Bun with Pecan
$5.00
Sticky Wicky
$3.25
Strawberry Cream Cake
$7.45
Strawberry- Chocolate Covered
$3.00
Strawberry- Rhubarb Bear claw
$5.25
Supreme Chocolate Almond Torte
$6.25
Tapioca pudding
$2.75
Tiramisu - Traditional
$8.00
Tiramisu Tart
$7.25
Walnut Diamonds
$3.25
White Chocolate Mousse Cake
$7.45
Whoopie Pie (1)
$2.00
Whoopie Pies (2 for $3.30)
$3.30
Zuchinni loaf mini
$3.55
WICK DESSERTS
Archive
Cornbread
$7.00
Fastnacht, Gluten Sensitive - DOZ
$17.00
Fastnacht, Gluten Sensitive - HALF DOZ
$11.00
Fastnacht, traditional - DOZ
$13.00
Fastnacht, traditional - HALF DOZ
$8.00
Sticky Buns-Pecan-3pk
$14.25
Sticky Buns - with Pecans
$4.75
Sticky Buns-Plain-3pk
$13.50
6 pk Baked Cookies-Chocolate Chip
$6.00
6 pk Baked Cookies-Dutch Sugar Cookies (Soft)
$9.00
6 pk Baked Cookies-Peanut Butter
$6.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036
Gallery
