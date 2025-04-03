Little Fire Bird
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Potomac Mills, VA 22193
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stacks - Stacks 14067 Noblewood Plaza
No Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurant
Bonfire Chicken - Bonfire Chicken 14067 Noblewood Plaza
1.0 • 1
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurant
Southern Flare - Southern Flare 14067 Noblewood Plaza
No Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Potomac Mills
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
More near Potomac Mills