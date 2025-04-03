Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Fire Bird

review star

No reviews yet

14067 Noblewood Plaza

Potomac Mills, VA 22193

Order Again

Little Fire Bird Boxes🐔

The OG Little Fire Bird Box

The OG Little Fire Bird Box

$16.00Out of stock

2 OG LFB Sliders, Chopped Cheese, Fire Bird Sauce, Homemade Pickles & Fries

LFB Sandwich Box

LFB Sandwich Box

$14.00Out of stock

Hot Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Homemade Pickles, Fire Bird Sauce, Provolone, & Fries

Slizzy Sliders Box

Slizzy Sliders Box

$14.00Out of stock

2 Sliders, Fire Bird Sauce, Pickles & Fries.

Jumbo Tenders Box

Jumbo Tenders Box

$12.00Out of stock

2 Jumbo Tenders, White Bread, Homemade Pickles, Choice of dipping sauce, Fries

Fire Bird Fries Box

Fire Bird Fries Box

$14.00Out of stock

French fries, chopped chicken, cheese sauce, buttermilk ranch, mumbo sauce, fire bird sauce, homemade pickles, green onions

Mac N Cheese Bowl

Mac N Cheese Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

baked mac, chopped chicken, buttermilk ranch, fire bird sauce, green onion, cheese sauce

Wings 🍗

Fire Bird Wings

$10.00+

Choose your heat level, count, & sauces. All served with bread and pickles.

Big Bird Boxes 🐤

Big Bird Box for 2

Big Bird Box for 2

$35.00Out of stock

1 lfb sandwich, 2 jumbo tenders, 2 slizzy sliders, 1 order of fries, 2 sodas & choice of 2 sauces.

Big Bird Box for 4

Big Bird Box for 4

$60.00Out of stock

2 lfb sandwich, 4 jumbo tenders, 2 slizzy sliders, 2 order of fries, 1 coleslaw, 4 sodas & choice of 4 sauces

Sides 🍟

Fries

Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Extra Jumbo Tender

$4.50Out of stock

Single Slider

$5.50Out of stock

Single LFB Slider

$6.50Out of stock

Chopped with Cheese, Fire Bird Sauce, Homemade Pickles

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.00
Sour Cream & Onion Chips

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.75

North Fork Chips. Rich-tasting, sweet-sour cream swirled with not too much onion and bits of parsley.

Barbecue Chips

Barbecue Chips

$2.75

North Fork Chips. Onion and garlic, vinegar, and paprika, with a touch of molasses, sugar, and tomato.

Salt & Vingar Chips

Salt & Vingar Chips

$2.75

North Fork Chips. Tangy pure vinegar and raw all-natural salt complement each other perfectly.

Housemade Pickles

Housemade Pickles

$2.00Out of stock
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$2.00Out of stock
Fire Bird Sauce

Fire Bird Sauce

$1.00
Mumbo Sauce

Mumbo Sauce

$1.00
Buttermilk Ranch

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00
Baked Mac N Cheese

Baked Mac N Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks 🥤

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50
Ting Sparkling Grapefruit

Ting Sparkling Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

Merch 👕

Red T-Shirt

$30.00

Black T-Shirt

$30.00

White T-Shirt

$30.00
Website

Location

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Potomac Mills, VA 22193

Directions

