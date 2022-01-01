Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Little Fluffy Head Cafe

1,119 Reviews

$

203 W 7th St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Popular Items

Grape Oolong
Jasmine Green

Classic Tea

Loose tealeaves are steeped in high temperature for a long period of time to maximize the flavor. These types of tea possess the slight bitterness associated with traditional tea and have a higher caffeine content than teabags. They are popular among people who enjoy the strong flavor of high-quality tea.
Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$4.50+

Traditional green tea with delicate floral notes

Dark Roasted Oolong

Dark Roasted Oolong

$4.50+

A more developed oolong tea with a light honey finish.

Classic Black

Classic Black

$4.50+

Smooth and mellow black tea

Brew Per Order

Tealeaves are packed in small triangular tea bags and the flavor is extracted under high speed brewing machine, allowing us to prepare the tea fresh per order. These blends of tea taste fruitier and sweeter than classic tea, perfect for people who are looking for a sweet refreshing drink.
Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$4.25+

Jasmine Tea with a hint of ginger taste

Ginger Jasmine

$4.25+
Rose Oolong

Rose Oolong

$4.25+

Medium roast oolong with savory rose accents

Peach Oolong

Peach Oolong

$4.25+

Light roast oolong with sweet peach notes

Lychee Oolong

Lychee Oolong

$4.25+

Light roast oolong with a fragrant lychee flavor

Earl Grey Rose Tea

Earl Grey Rose Tea

$4.25+

Medium roast oolong with savory rose accents

Mango White

Mango White

$4.25+

Mango blended with leafy white tea for a smooth, fruity, refreshing taste.

Grape Oolong

Grape Oolong

$4.25+

A luxurious flavored Oolong tea with hints of grape and champagne like.

Osmanthus Oolong

Osmanthus Oolong

$4.25+

Light roast oolong infused with rich, floral osmanthus

Buckwheat Tea (Non-Caffeinated)

Buckwheat Tea (Non-Caffeinated)

$4.25+

Roasted buckwheat tea gives a little nutty and earthy taste.

Black Tea Latte

Boba milk tea base
Black Tea Latte

Black Tea Latte

$4.25+

Our signature original Black Milk tea. One of our bestsellers.

Original Milk Tea

$5.00+

Dark Roasted Oolong Latte

Oolong milk tea base
Dark Roasted Oolong Latte

Dark Roasted Oolong Latte

$4.25+

Medium roasted oolong milk tea. One of our strongest teas in the store. Also one of our bestsellers.

Dark Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00+

Matcha

Camouflage

Camouflage

$5.00+

Ice blended matcha latte with creme brûlée cream.

Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Matcha tea latte with choice of milk.

Matcha Cheesecake

Matcha Cheesecake

$4.50+

Matcha latte topped with cheesecake cream and soybean dust.

Seasonal Fluffs

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.

Mango Cheesecake

Mango Cheesecake

$6.00

Fresh mangoes blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.

Blue Milk Tea

Blue Milk Tea

$5.25

Butterfly Pea tea infused with buckwheat milk tea with fluffy cheesecake cream and barley flakes.

Fluffy Ube

Fluffy Ube

$4.50+

Freshly blended Ube paste with fresh milk. Topped with cheesecake cream and soybean sesame dust.

Thai Milk Tea

Thai tea with choice of milk.
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50+

Sweet, creamy, and aromatic. Enjoy this Thai tea with choice of milk.

Cold Brew Latte

Cold Brew Latte

Cold Brew Latte

$4.75+

Our cold brew is mixed with dark chocolate flavor with a hint of cherries and honey.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Dark chocolate flavor with a hint of cherries and honey.

Chocolate Latte

Reinventing the classic dessert drink by pairing hot or iced chocolate with our cheesecake cream topping.
Chocolate Latte

Chocolate Latte

$4.75+

Reinventing the classic dessert drink by pairing hot or iced chocolate with our cheesecake cream topping.

Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Little Fluffy Head Cafe is one of the first cheese tea boba shops in Los Angeles of its kind, giving customers the familiar taste of deeply adored boba drinks-but with an added twist. We specialize in creating high-quality cheese tea drinks, pairing a refreshing tea base with a rich, creamy cheese foam topping.

203 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

