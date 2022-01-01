Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Little Fluffy Head Cafe
1,119 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Little Fluffy Head Cafe is one of the first cheese tea boba shops in Los Angeles of its kind, giving customers the familiar taste of deeply adored boba drinks-but with an added twist. We specialize in creating high-quality cheese tea drinks, pairing a refreshing tea base with a rich, creamy cheese foam topping.
203 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
