Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little House Cafe 339 State Rd

review star

No reviews yet

339 State Rd

Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Mocha Latte

Coffee, Tea and Granola

House Blend Coffee Retail

$13.00

French Roast Coffee Retail

$13.00

Decaf Coffee Retail

$13.00

Espresso Coffee Retail

$13.00

Housemade Granola Retail

$12.00

Tea

$10.00

Bread

Banana Nut Bread Loaf

$15.00

Cookies

Coconut Macaroons (GF)

$15.00

Coconut and chocolate coconut.

Pecan Bars (GF)

$14.00

GF.

Cakes

Carrot Cake Loaf

$13.00

Vanilla Caramel Cupcakes (GF)

$16.00

Nutella Chocolate Cupcakes

$16.00

Salads and Dressing

Curried Mango Chicken Salad Retail

$10.00

French Lentil Salad Retail

$9.00

Sesame Noodle Salad Retail

$8.00

House Dressing Retail

$13.00

LHC Mugs and T-shirts

Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Logo Mug

$40.00

Iced Beverages

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Two or three shots of espresso and milk served over ice.

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50

Two or three shots of espresso, dark chocolate syrup and milk served over ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

Matcha green tea powder frothed with milk served over ice.

Iced Masala Chai Latte

$5.00

Masala chai concentrate and milk served over ice.

Iced Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte

$5.00

Turmeric ginger chai concentrate and milk served over ice.

Iced Espresso

$3.50

Two shots of espresso over ice

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Two shots of espresso and water served over ice.

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cold milk and chocolate syrup.

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cold Beverages

Spindrift

$3.00

Izze

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Everybody Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mexi Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$2.75

Hot Beverages

House Blend

$3.00

Dark Roast

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

One or two shots of espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.50

One or two shots of espresso and foamed milk.

Mocha Latte

$4.50

One or two shots of espresso, dark chocolate syrup and steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Matcha green tea powder and steamed milk.

Masala Chai Latte

$4.50

Masala chai concentrate and steamed milk.

Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte

$4.50

Turmeric ginger chai concentrate and steamed milk.

Espresso

$3.50

Two shots of espresso.

Hot Tea

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Two shots of espresso mixed with hot water.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Dark chocolate syrup and steamed milk.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

House Blend Coffee and steamed milk.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Directions

Gallery
Little House Cafe image
Banner pic
Little House Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

COPPER WOK
orange starNo Reviews
9 MAIN STREET VINEYARD HAVEN, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Black Dog Bakery - Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 Water Street Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.1 • 274
22 Main St Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Beach Road
orange star4.5 • 2,439
79 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Pie Chicks
orange star5.0 • 1
395 State Rd. Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vineyard Haven

Beach Road
orange star4.5 • 2,439
79 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.1 • 274
22 Main St Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Pie Chicks
orange star5.0 • 1
395 State Rd. Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vineyard Haven
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston