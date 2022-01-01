Little House Cafe 339 State Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Vineyard Haven
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant
More near Vineyard Haven