Little J's Pizza

402 East Washington Street

La Grange, NC 28551

Little J's Subs & Pizza

Appetizers

(7) Boneless wings

$6.75

(14) Boneless wings

$10.55

Mozzerella Cheese Sticks

$6.49

(6)Chicken Wings

$7.25

(12) Chicken Wings

$12.95

Chicken Tender Combo

$8.95

French Fries

$1.99

Onion RIngs (10 piece)

$3.59

Chicken Tender Strip

$1.85

6 Hot Wings

$7.25

7 Hot Boneless Wings

$6.75

Pasta

Lasagna

$7.75

Spaghetti

$7.25

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.75

Child's Spaghetti

$5.25

Child's Spaghetti with Meatballs

$6.25

Extra Meatballs

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Side Spaghetti sauce (12oz)

$3.99

Light Sauce

Light Cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.65

Cheeseburger

$4.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.75

Mushroom Burger

$5.75

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$5.95

Double Burger

$5.95

Double Cheeseburger

$6.65

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.65

Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.65

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$6.65

BLT Sandwich

$6.65

Pizza

Small BYO Pizza

$8.00

Large BYO Pizza

$12.50

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Small House Special Pizza

$13.00

Large House Special Pizza

$18.50

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.00

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.50

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$11.00

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$15.50

Small Extra Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.35

Chef's Salad

$7.89

Small Subs

Small Steak Sub

$7.89

Small Super Sub

$7.89

Small Hamburger Sub

$7.89

Small Sausage Sub

$7.89

Small Italian Sub

$7.89

Small Veggie Sub

$7.35

Small Ham and Cheese Sub

$7.89

Small Turkey and Cheese sub

$7.89

Small Ham & Turkey Sub

$7.89

Small Chicken Sub

$7.89

Small Chicken Ranch Parmesan Cheese Sub

$7.89

Small Meatball Sub

$7.89

Small Pizza Sub

$7.89

Small Roast Beef Sub

$7.89

Small BLT Sub

$7.89

Large Subs

Large Steak Sub

$9.69

Large Super Sub

$9.69

Large Hamburger Sub

$9.69

Large Sausage Sub

$9.69

Large Veggie Sub

$9.15

Large Italian Sub

$9.69

Large Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.69

Large Turkey and Cheese sub

$9.69

Large Ham & Turkey Sub

$9.69

Large Chicken Sub

$9.69

Large Chicken Ranch Parmesan Cheese Sub

$9.69

Large Meatball Sub

$9.69

Large Pizza Sub

$9.69

Large Roast Beef

$9.69

Large BLT Sub

$9.69

Other Specials

Happy Wing Box

$8.75

Steak Dilla Special

$7.89

Chicken Dilla Special

$7.89

Ham Dilla Special

$7.89

Turkey Dilla Special

$7.89

Dessert

Pecan Pie

$2.59

Chocolate Banana Cake

$2.59

Coffee Cake

$2.59

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Pepsi

$2.19

Diet Pepsi

$2.19

Dr. Pepper

$2.19

Mt. Dew

$2.19

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.19

Sunkist

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Sierra Mist

$2.19

Reg.Sweet Tea

$2.19

Reg.Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Reg.Pepsi

$2.19

Reg.Diet Pepsi

$2.19

Reg.Dr. Pepper

$2.19

Reg.Mt. Dew

$2.19

Reg.Diet Mt. Dew

$2.19

Reg.Sunkist

$2.19

Reg.Diet Sunkist

$2.19

Reg.Lemonade

$2.19

Large Sweet Tea

$2.59

Large Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Large Pepsi

$2.59

Large Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Large Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Large Mt. Dew

$2.59

Large Diet Mt. Dew

$2.59

Large Sunkist

$2.59

Large Diet Sunkist

$2.59

Large Lemonade

$2.59

Friday Special

Friday Special

$8.99

Turkey sub, fries & drink

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizzas, subs and more!

Website

Location

402 East Washington Street, La Grange, NC 28551

Directions

