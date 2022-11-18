Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Luna

75 Binney Street

Cambridge, MA 02142

Popular Items

Classic Bacon
Make Your Own
Real Vanilla Latte

Espresso

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00+

All organic pumpkin puree, warming fall spices, espresso and milk choice.

Real Vanilla Latte

Real Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Vanilla forward, a carefully crafted infusion w/ espresso & milk choice.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.75+

Real lavender flower infusion, lightly sweetened with espresso and milk choice.

NOLA Mocha Latte

NOLA Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Sweetened dark chocolate infused with chicory root, espresso, and milk choice.

Gold Spice & Honey Latte

Gold Spice & Honey Latte

$6.00+

Honey with turmeric, ginger and other fragrant spices, espresso and milk choice.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Double espresso and milk choice with a lite layer of foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double espresso & milk choice w/ a thick layer of foam served hot - 8oz.

Americano

$3.50+

Our double ristretto espresso in filtered water.

Espresso (Double Ristretto)

$3.25

A four-bean blend that offers a syrupy body, ripe red fruit, orange zest, and a sweet chocolate finish.

Cortado

$4.25

Double espresso, milk choice & a light layer of foam - 4.5oz.

Coconut Cardamom Latte

Coconut Cardamom Latte

$6.00+Out of stock

Caramelized coconut cream with organic cardamom spice, espresso and milk choice.

Coffee

We serve the finest selections of 40 Weight Coffee. Roasted in small batches in upstate New Work.
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Classic batch brew hot drip coffee.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Iced "New England Style" batch brewed drip coffee, flash chilled and served your way.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+

Your choice served chilled, with or without ice.

Joe 2 Go, 96oz

$25.00

Ninety-six ounces of fresh brewed goodness, usually serves 8.

Nitro Growler, 64oz

$26.00

Served chilled from the tap.

Nitro Growler, Refill

$21.00

Re-use your NOBL Growler, served chilled from the tap - 64oz.

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Black tea with a variety of fragrant and warming spices and milk choice.

London Fog

$5.00+

Prepared black earl gray tea with bergamot, real vanilla and milk choice.

Matcha Green Latte

$5.00+

Premium Japanese green matcha tea and milk choice.

Iced Tea

$3.85+

Selections brewed fresh daily.

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Loose leaf tea selections from MEM Tea, a Boston based company.

Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.25+Out of stock

All natural with no added sugar served with light ice.

Lemonade

$3.25+Out of stock

Natalie's squeezed from fresh served with light ice.

Hibiscus Punch

$3.85+

Other

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamer (Hot Milk)

$3.50+

Pastry

Bagel

$3.75

Baked daily from Wicked Bagels (Lexington, MA).

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Crispy, sweet and delicate filled w/ ground almonds.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Flaky, golden and moist - baked daily by Iggy's "bread of the world".

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Filled w/ semi-sweet valrhona dark French chocolate.

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.50

w/ pecans & wildflower honey.

Pistachio Macaroons (3)

$4.00

Gourmet Italian cookies w/ pistachio, and almond. Gluten and dairy free.

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50

w/ cinnamon & raisins.

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

w/ Reese's peanut butter cups.

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

w/ flaked sea salt & ghee.

Cider Donut

Cider Donut

$2.75
Lemon Scone

Lemon Scone

$3.50Out of stock

w/ icing and candied ginger pieces.

Cinnamon Hekla

Cinnamon Hekla

$4.00

Layered cinnamon croissant-style dough with icing.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Custard cake served w/ brown butter whipped cream.

Apple Croissant

Apple Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Bacon

$10.00

Thick-cut bacon, American cheese & scrambled eggs on an English muffin.

Corned Beef Hash BS

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash, cheddar cheese & scrambled eggs on a brioche bun.

Tomato & Avocado

$10.00

Grilled tomato, prepared avocado, provolone cheese & scrambled eggs on a brioche bun.

Ham & Cheddar

$10.00

Black forest ham, cheddar cheese & scrambled eggs on a brioche bun.

Fig & Prosciutto

$10.00

Fig Jam, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese & scrambled eggs on grilled sourdough.

Make Your Own

$8.00

Your choice made to order.

Breakfast Burritos

Steak & Cheese Burrito

$13.00

Grilled steak, eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & jalapeños in an oversized flour tortilla.

Chipotle Chicken

$12.00

Pulled chipotle chicken, eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado & pico de gallo in an oversized flour tortilla.

Black Bean Burrito

$10.00

Black beans, eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado & pico de gallo in an oversized flour tortilla.

Black Bean Burrito (Vegan)

$10.00

Black beans, avocado & pico de gallo in an oversized flour tortilla.

French Toast

Plain Cinnamon Swirl

$12.00

Cinnamon swirl bread dipped in vanilla custard, grilled and topped w/ whipped cream and a light dusting of powdered sugar. Side maple blend syrup.

Nutella Banana

$14.00

Layered with Nutella and fresh bananas. Choose strawberries if you prefer.

Mixed Fresh Berry FT

$14.00

Strawberries, blueberries & blackberries w/ whipped cream & light powdered sugar. Side maple blended syrup.

Omelets

Black Bean

$13.00

Black beans, avocado, pico de gallo & cheddar cheese served with a biscuit.

Classic Cheese

$12.00

Just cheese, add extras if you'd like.

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Corned beef hash, cheddar cheese & caramelized onions served with a biscuit.

Greek

$12.00

Spinach, feta, red onion, tomato, olives & red onion served with a biscuit.

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Nova smoked salmon, spinach, red onion & tomato served with a biscuit.

Breakfast Plates

Corned Beef Hash Plate

$15.00

Our specialty corned beef hash served w/ two eggs your way and a biscuit.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Toasted multigrain bread with prepared avocado.

Breakfast Sides

Side Breakfast Meat

$5.00

Chose thick-cut bacon, sausage (pork or turkey), black forest ham, corned beef hash, or pulled chipotle chicken.

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Served your way.

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Fresh strawberries, blueberries & blackberries.

Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

Greek yogurt w/ house blueberry compote and granola (strawberry, lemon & ginger).

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Salads

Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, olives & tomato.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Feta cheese, cucumber, olives, red onion & tomato over mixed greens.

Harvest Chopped Salad

$14.00

Roasted butternut squash, chipotle sweet potato, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, pecans & goat cheese over mixed greens.

Fiesta Chicken Taco Salad

$16.00

Pulled chipotle chicken, black beans, avocado, cheddar, corn, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion & pico de gallo.

Hot Lunch Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Black bean veggie burger w/ provolone, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles on a brioche bun,

Chicken Provolone

$11.00

Grilled chicken, provolone, pesto, roasted red peppers & sun-dried tomatoes on grilled sourdough.

Southwest Chicken

$12.00

Pulled chipotle chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun.

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Tuna salad, avocado, provolone & tomato on grilled sourdough.

Cold Lunch Sandwiches

Caprese

$10.00

Nut-free pesto, mozzarella, arugula & tomato on ciabatta. Prosciutto optional.

BBQ Roast Beef

$12.00

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta.

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.00

Falafel with avocado, hummus, carrots, onions, chopped olives & mixed greens in a wheat tortilla.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$13.00

Nova smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, lettuce, tomato and red onion on your bagel choice.

Tuna & Avocado Sandwich

$11.00

White meat albacore mixed w/ a little mayo, avocado, lettuce & tomato on sourdough or multigrain.

Turkey & Cheddar

$11.00

Fresh turkey, cheddar, mayo, lettuce & tomato on sourdough.

Turkey Gobbler

$12.00

Fresh turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mayo & lettuce on sourdough.

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lunch Sides

Side Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side Chicken Salad

$5.00

White meat chicken w/ cranberries and diced apple.

Lentil Soup

$8.00Out of stock

French Fries

$6.00Out of stock

w/ fresh rosemary.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Coffee, Breakfast & Lunch

Website

Location

75 Binney Street, Cambridge, MA 02142

Directions

