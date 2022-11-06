Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Miss 5671 W Pico Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

5671 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mushroom Panini
Savory Bun
Little Miss Bagel

Breakfast

Savory Bun

$13.00

Brioche bun, softened onions, tomato jam, arugula, mayo, egg (scrambled, over easy, etc.)

Sweet Bun

$13.00Out of stock

Brioche bun, peanut butter, banana, blueberry jam drizzle, corn flake crumble

Breakfast Tostada

$17.00

House special black beans, sunny side egg, cilantro cream, pickled onions, radish

Overnight Oats

$11.00

soaked and blended oats, raspberries, blueberry jam swirl, hemp hearts, chia seeds, toasted almond slices and pumpkin seeds

Polenta and Egg

$18.00

Creamy polenta, soy chorizo, sunny side egg, welted kale and onion

Little Miss Bagel

$14.00

Cucumber & Dill Cream Cheese, Capers, Arugula, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions

Bagel

$6.00

toasted bagel with choice of cream cheese and toppings

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Bakers Kneaded Bread, Avocado, Radish, Arugula, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese

2 Eggs

$4.00

Lunch

Mushroom Polenta Salad

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, goat cheese, arugula, toasted pine nuts, fried polenta cubes

Bbq Chickpea Salad

$14.00

massaged kale, crispy bbq chickpeas, creamy dill dressing, shredded carrots, cucumber, goat cheese, and sunflower seeds

Nachos

$16.00

house black beans, salsa, cilantro, avocado, pickled onions, cheese sauce (vegan cashew creme optional)

Eggplant Panini

$15.00

crispy eggplant, tomato jam, caramelized onion, arugula, burrata, basil with a side of potatoes

Mushroom Panini

$14.00

Mushrooms, Onion, Swiss, Dijon, Arugula Side of Chips

Little Miss Ham

$15.00

Croissant, Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Dijon, Tomato Jam, Arugula Side of Chips

Milanese Sandwich

$18.00

Little Miss Soup

$14.00

Tortellini in a tomato based soup with a side of toast

Sides

Miss Salad

$4.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Onions, Mint, Lemon Juice

Chips

$2.00

tomato, onion, garlic, sugar, red wine vinegar

Toast & Jam

$5.00

Toasted Bakers Kneaded Bread with house made Blueberry Jam

Drinks

Americano

$3.50

hot or iced water with a double espresso

Cortado

$4.00

8 oz

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.25

12 oz

Little Miss Latte

$6.00

Little miss signature syrup in a 12 oz latte

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75

Hot or Iced 12 oz tea

Matcha

$5.50

12 oz

Chai

$5.50

12 oz

Double Espresso

$3.25

Hot Nutella

$3.50

Toasted Pecan Latte

$6.00

Fridge

Perrier

$3.50

Sparkling water

Orangina

$4.50

Childhood favorite that is sparkling orange juice

La Croix

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Kombutcha

$4.50

Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Aqua Pacific

$4.00

Crystal Geyser

$2.00

Overnight Oats to-go

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Juices

Green

$8.50Out of stock

Spinach, lemon, ginger, green apple, cucumber

Orange

$8.50Out of stock

Orange, ginger, carrot, turmeric, lemon

Red

$8.50Out of stock

Beets, pomegranate, spinach, apple

Pastries

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50
Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$5.75

Kouign Amann

$5.50Out of stock
Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00
Funfetti Donut (GF)

Funfetti Donut (GF)

$5.75
Chai Donut

Chai Donut

$5.75
Apple Spice Coffee Cake

Apple Spice Coffee Cake

$5.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

miss grab n go sandwich

$14.50

Superseed Cookie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5671 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bloom Cafe
orange star4.0 • 1,318
5544 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90019
View restaurantnext
Tacos Negros by My Two Cents
orange starNo Reviews
5583 West Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90019
View restaurantnext
Island Boy Cafe - 5025 West Pico Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5025 West Pico Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90019
View restaurantnext
Wi Jammin Caribbean Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5103 West Pico Los Angeles, CA 90019
View restaurantnext
Meyers Manx - 6060 Wilshire Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
6060 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
TOM BERGIN'S PUBLIC HOUSE
orange star4.3 • 10
840 S Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston