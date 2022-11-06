Little Mo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1158 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina - 942 Flushing Ave
No Reviews
942 Flushing Ave Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurant