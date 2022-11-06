Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Mo

1158 Myrtle Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11221

Beef Pho
Banh Mi
Bowl

Little Bites

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Salted cucumbers, chili garlic oil, rice vinegar

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$10.00

Rice noodles, kale, cucumber, Thai basil, and cilantro wrapped in rice paper - served with mom's peanut sauce

Brussels

Brussels

$8.00

Crispy fried brussel sprouts, vegan fish sauce, Thai chili, topped with crushed peanuts

Yuba Salad

Yuba Salad

$9.00

Yuba skin, charred cabbage, pickled daikon, cucumber, fried coriander seeds, green coco dressing, turmeric trinity oil

Mo Wangs

Mo Wangs

$11.00

Wings tossed in a caramelized sweet garlic fish sauce

Bao Buns

Bao Buns

$10.00

Fluffy steamed buns with pickles (2 per order)

Entree

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$14.00

Toasted baguette, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeños and spicy mayo

Bowl

Bowl

$15.00

Bowls served with pickled daikon slices, chili cucumbers, and fish sauce dressing. Topped with peanuts.

Seasonal Yellow Curry

Seasonal Yellow Curry

$14.00

Bowls served with pickled daikon slices, chili cucumbers, and fish sauce dressing. Topped with peanuts.

Pho

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$17.00

Rare angus eye round and braised brisket in a 16-hour beef and oxtail broth

Veggie Pho

Veggie Pho

$15.00

Fried tofu, kale, and mushrooms in a spiced vegetable broth

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Cup of Broth (Weekend)

$4.00

Housemade Sauce

Sauteed Kale

$5.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Beer

EBBS Lager no. 1

$6.00

EBS Gose no. 1

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Fountain Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Austin East Cider

$6.00

Sixpoint Bengali IPA

$6.00

Wine/Sake

Archer Roose Malbec

$10.00

250mL

Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

250mL

Archer Roose Bubbly

$12.00

250mL

Kikusui Unfiltered Sake

$13.00Out of stock

180mL

Funaguchi Sake

$12.00

200mL

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Foco Coconut Juice

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1158 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221

Directions

