Little Notch Bakery and Café

340 Main Street

Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

Popular Items

Large Cheese (16")
Chicken Focaccia
Small Cheese (12")

Specialty Pizzas

Hearth baked LN pizza dough with housemade tomato sauce and mozzarella

#1

$20.95

Grilled chicken, hot cherry peppers, ricotta, and garlic

#2

$20.95

Prosciutto, artichoke hearts, and fresh onions

#3

$20.95

Mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, fresh peppers, and onions

#4

$20.95

Four cheeses, diced tomatoes, garlic, and herbs

#5

$20.95

Ham, mushroom, marinated olives, garlic, topped with arugula

#6

$20.95

Pepperoni, mushrooms, and fresh onions

#7

$20.95

Ricotta, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms

#8

$20.95

Broccoli, black olives, and sausage

#9

$20.95

Feta cheese, garlic, shrimp, diced tomatoes and fresh spinach

#10

$20.95

Fresh mozzarella, housemade pesto topping, and diced tomatoes

#11

$20.95

Prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and black olives

#12

$20.95

Housemade pesto base, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and roasted peppers

Create Your Own Pizza

Small Cheese (12")

$14.00

Hearth baked LN pizza dough with housemade tomato sauce and mozzarella

Large Cheese (16")

$18.00

Hearth baked LN pizza dough with housemade tomato sauce and mozzarella

Sandwiches

Turkey Panini

$10.50

LN 7 Grain with turkey, swiss, red onion, tomato, and lettuce

Tuna Panini

$10.50

LN 7 Grain with housemade tuna salad and cheddar

Chicken Panini

$10.95

LN 7 Grain with grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella, and housemade pesto

Roasted Broccoli

$10.25

LN 7 Grain with roasted broccoli, cheddar cheese, and roasted onions

Sausage Parmesan

$10.95

LN focaccia with sausage, roasted peppers, roasted onions, marinara sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella

Chicken Focaccia

$10.95

LN focaccia with grilled chicken, roasted onions and housemade garlic aioli

Prosciutto on Baguette

$10.95

LN baguette with prosciutto, asiago, and roasted peppers

Grilled Flank Steak

$10.95Out of stock

LN baguette with flank steak, roasted peppers, roasted onions, and housemade garlic aioli

Blackened Haddock

$12.95

LN 7 Grain with blackened haddock, lettuce, tomato, and housemade tartar sauce

Cold Turkey

$9.95

LN 7 Grain with turkey, swiss, cucumber, red onion, and lettuce

Cold Tuna

$9.95Out of stock

LN 7 Grain with housemade tuna salad, cheddar, lettuce and tomato

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, fresh peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens with marinated olives, feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a light vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens with parmesan, housemade crutons and housemade caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, parmesan, housemade crutons and housemade caesar dressing

Extras

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Toasted LN demi baguette drizzled with olive oil and garlic

Bread

Seven Grain Loaf

$6.75
Honey Oatmeal Loaf

$6.75
Country White Loaf

$6.75Out of stock
Sourdough

$6.75Out of stock
Raisin Walnut

$6.75
Sesame Scali

$6.75Out of stock
French Baguette

$3.75Out of stock
Vollkornbrot

$6.50

Cookies

Double Dark Chocolate

$2.50
Lemon

$2.50
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$2.50
Ginger

$2.50
Chocolate Chip

$2.50
Double Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.50
Cranberry Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50
Brownie

$2.75

Packaged Cookies

Punition Cookie Bag

$7.50
Chocolate Biscotti Bag

$8.50
Cici's Italian Sprinkle Cookies

$14.00Out of stock

6 handmade Italian vanilla sprinkle cookies made in Berkeley, CA

Makabi & Sons Chocolate Cinnamon Cayenne Shortbread Cookies

$7.50
Makabi & Sons Lemon Poppy Shortbread Cookies

$7.50

Pastries

Sticky Bun

$3.50
Blueberry Scone

$3.00
Plain Croissant

$3.25
Chocolate Croissant

$3.75
Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75
Small Blueberry Tart

$5.75
Large Blueberry Tart

$9.25
Small Raspberry Tart

$5.75
Large Raspberry Tart

$9.25
Large Apple Tart

$9.25

Cake

Chocolate Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Pies

Blueberry Pie

$24.00
Raspberry Pie

$26.00

Bottled Beverages

Poland Spring Still Water

$2.00
Poland Spring Sparkling Plain Water

$2.00
Poland Spring Sparkling Lemon Water

$2.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Triple Berry Water

$2.00
Poland Spring Sparkling Orange Water

$2.00
Just Water Bottled Water

$2.00

Fiji Bottled Water (1LT)

$3.50
Coco Goods Organic Coconut Water (1L)

$5.00
Honest Tea Moroccan Mint

$2.75Out of stock
Honest Tea Green Dragon

$2.75
Honest Tea Black Forest Berry

$2.75
Oi Ocha Iced Green Tea

$3.25
Sanpellegrino Lemon

$2.00

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Sanpellegrino Orange & Prickly Pear

$2.00
Natalie's Juices Orange Juice

$3.50Out of stock
Natalie's Juices Lemonade

$3.50
Natalie's Juices Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock
Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$2.75
Maine Root Root Beer

$2.75
Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.75
Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$2.75
Culture Pop Soda Wild Berry, Basil, & Lime

$2.50
Culture Pop Soda Watermelon, Lime, & Rosemary

$2.50
Culture Pop Soda Ginger, Lemon, & Tumeric

$2.50

Coffee

Hot Coffee

