Little Notch Bakery and Café
340 Main Street
Southwest Harbor, ME 04679
Popular Items
Specialty Pizzas
#1
Grilled chicken, hot cherry peppers, ricotta, and garlic
#2
Prosciutto, artichoke hearts, and fresh onions
#3
Mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, fresh peppers, and onions
#4
Four cheeses, diced tomatoes, garlic, and herbs
#5
Ham, mushroom, marinated olives, garlic, topped with arugula
#6
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and fresh onions
#7
Ricotta, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms
#8
Broccoli, black olives, and sausage
#9
Feta cheese, garlic, shrimp, diced tomatoes and fresh spinach
#10
Fresh mozzarella, housemade pesto topping, and diced tomatoes
#11
Prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and black olives
#12
Housemade pesto base, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and roasted peppers
Create Your Own Pizza
Sandwiches
Turkey Panini
LN 7 Grain with turkey, swiss, red onion, tomato, and lettuce
Tuna Panini
LN 7 Grain with housemade tuna salad and cheddar
Chicken Panini
LN 7 Grain with grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella, and housemade pesto
Roasted Broccoli
LN 7 Grain with roasted broccoli, cheddar cheese, and roasted onions
Sausage Parmesan
LN focaccia with sausage, roasted peppers, roasted onions, marinara sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella
Chicken Focaccia
LN focaccia with grilled chicken, roasted onions and housemade garlic aioli
Prosciutto on Baguette
LN baguette with prosciutto, asiago, and roasted peppers
Grilled Flank Steak
LN baguette with flank steak, roasted peppers, roasted onions, and housemade garlic aioli
Blackened Haddock
LN 7 Grain with blackened haddock, lettuce, tomato, and housemade tartar sauce
Cold Turkey
LN 7 Grain with turkey, swiss, cucumber, red onion, and lettuce
Cold Tuna
LN 7 Grain with housemade tuna salad, cheddar, lettuce and tomato
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, fresh peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Mixed greens with marinated olives, feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a light vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens with parmesan, housemade crutons and housemade caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, parmesan, housemade crutons and housemade caesar dressing