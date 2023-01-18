Restaurant header imageView gallery

LITTLE PICKLE

review star

No reviews yet

2501 East Camelback Road

Ste 40

Phoenix, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Carved Hot Pastrami
Roast Turkey
Egg Salad

BAGELS

Plain

$3.00

Poppy Seed

$3.00

Sesame Seed

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Everything

$3.00

Gluten Free

$3.00
THE WORKS!

THE WORKS!

$14.00

This is the one everyone talks about. Your choice of bagel with a shmear, our house smoked salmon, tomatoes, red onions and capers.

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Farm Fresh Organic eggs on the bread of your choice, with American Cheese.

BREAKFAST CLASSICS

Overnight Steel Cut Oats

$7.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal cooked overnight. Served cold with seasonal mixed berries.

Challah French Toast

$10.00

Two giant slices of our fresh Challah Bread served with a side warm Mixed Berry Compote, and warm Maple Syrup.

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.00

Overnight Chia Seed Pudding made with a light ginger flavor and served with Mandarin Orange Slices.

SOUPS

Matzo Ball

$10.00

Not all Matzo Ball Soup is created equal. We think ours is tops and it's Bubby Approved! And as sad as it would be to miss out on our Balls, you can even make the soup Gluten-Free by forgoing our Magical Matzo Spheres.

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches come with our house made pickles.

Hand Carved Hot Pastrami

$14.99

Hand Carved Hot Pastrami. Served plain and simple on our House Made Rye Bread with mustard.

Hot Corned Beef

$13.99

Sliced thin and piled high. Served lean on our House Made Rye Bread and mustard.

Hot Brisket

$14.99

Hot Bubby's Brisket sliced and dipped in jus, on a roll. Muah!

Roast Turkey

$13.99

Heritage Roast Turkey piled high, served on Sourdough with mustard.

Pan Fried Chicken Schnitzel

$15.99

Pan Fried Chicken Schnitzel on a hero roll w/lettuce and mayo.

BLT

$13.00

Crispy Nueske Bacon, sliced tomatoes and lettuce on Sourdough with mayo.

Grilled Kosher Hot Dog

$5.00

Kosher Dogs grilled for "the snap" served with mustard and kraut on a craft potato bun.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Swiss & American Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough. Feel free to customize it all!

Egg Salad

$10.00

Sure Pastrami, Pastrami, Pastrami, but don't count out our Egg Salad! Scratch made with Hellman's Mayo, Celery and a small inkling of Onion. Served on Challah Bread.

Whitefish Salad

$13.00

We make Whitefish Salad, not the typical paste some try to pass off. We start by smoking whole Whitefish, make sure to get out all those annoying thin fish bones, mix with Hellman's Mayo, Celery and a touch of Onion. Smokey goodness! Pick your bread type.

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Classic Tuna Salad. Hellman's Mayo, Celery, Onion served on our House Made Rye.

Chicken Salad

$12.00

This is no ordinary Chicken Salad. We use Chicken cooked in the same stock as our Matzo Ball Soup, then dice into bite-sized jewels, mixed with Hellman's Mayo, Celery and Onion. Might be another secret ingredient, but the chef might throw a ladle at us if we tell!

SALADS

Biltmore Spinach Salad

$13.00

Fresh Organic Spinach, Chopped Egg, Red Onions, and Tomato, served with a warm Bacon Dressing.

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce and Cabbage, tossed in Red Ginger Dressing with Sesame Sticks, Mandarins, Wonton Strips and Black Sesame Seeds.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Challah Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Dusted.

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Thick Cut Fries. Crunchy outside and creamy inside.

Potato Chips

$3.00

Can't say that we make our own, but then we would need to take our eye off the Pastrami.

Potato Latkes

$10.00

Pan fried crispy in chicken schmaltz! Say what? Yes, SCHMALTZ! Served with Apple Sauce and Sour Cream.

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Creamy and Crunchy. Not too much mayo, not too much Vinegar. Just the right mix!

SWEETS

Chocolate Babka

$7.50

Black & White Cookies

$3.00

Cheese Blintzes

$10.00

We grew up on frozen ones, we grew up and learned how to make them fresh. Fat cottage cheese filled crepes, served with a warm berry compote.

Rugelach

$5.00

BEVERAGES

Drip Coffee

$1.00

Specialty Coffee

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cold Pressed Green Juice

$7.00

Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Jewish Deli and then some...

Website

Location

2501 East Camelback Road, Ste 40, Phoenix, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Breakfast Club Biltmore
orange starNo Reviews
2502 E Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Obon Biltmore - 2502 E Camelback Rd #119
orange starNo Reviews
2502 E Camelback Rd #119 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Biltmore
orange star4.3 • 1,165
2398 E Camelback Rd #101 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Scramble - Camelback
orange starNo Reviews
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Pokitrition- Phoenix
orange starNo Reviews
4811 N 16th St 104 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2201 E Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino - Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston