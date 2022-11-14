Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Red Hen Bakery Wholesale

302 G St

Salida, CO 81201

Popular Items

Wild Blueberry Scone
Seasonal Muffin
Americana Baguette

Bread & Rolls

Americana Baguette

Americana Baguette

$4.20

MSRP $6.00. Organic strong white bread flour, yeast, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water. 0.58 kg

Pain d'Epi

$4.20

”Wheat stalk” baguette made from our organic French dough. MSRP $6.00

Sourdough Boule

Sourdough Boule

$5.08

MSRP $7.25. Organic strong white bread flour, organic local whole wheat flour, levain, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water, local polenta. 0.9 kg

Rosemary Olive Oil

Rosemary Olive Oil

$5.08

MSRP $7.25.Organic strong white bread flour (35%), organic local whole wheat flour (65%), yeast, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water, organic rosemary, organic olive oil. 0.75 kg

French Sandwich Loaf

French Sandwich Loaf

$5.08

MSRP $7.25. Organic strong white bread flour, yeast, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water. 0.9 kg

Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$5.08

MSRP $7.25. Organic strong white bread flour, organic local whole wheat flour, levain, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water. 0.9 kg.

Honey Whole Wheat Sandwich Loaf

$5.08

MSRP $7.25. Organic local whole wheat flour (100%), yeast, organic cane sugar, local honey, local sunflower oil, sea salt, filtered water. 0.9 kg

Gluten-free Multigrain Sandwich Loaf

Gluten-free Multigrain Sandwich Loaf

$7.70

MSRP $11.00. Organic brown rice flour, organic sweet sorghum flour, organic potato starch, organic tapioca flour, xanthan gum, organic cornmeal, organic flax meal, organic chia seeds, local honey, organic olive oil, organic coconut milk, organic gluten-free oats, organic cane sugar, yeast, organic sea salt, filtered water. 1.275 kg

Brioche

$4.90

Soft, fluffy, decadent mini loaf made with lots and lots of European-style butter. MSRP $7.00

For FRIDAY PICKUP ONLY: Salted Caraway Rye

$6.30

Deli-style rye with a generous amount of Kosher salt on top. Made with fresh-milled local rye. MSRP $9.00

For SAT and SUN pickup only: Chili Cheddar

For SAT and SUN pickup only: Chili Cheddar

$7.00

MSRP $10.00. Organic strong white bread flour, yeast, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water, local green chilis, garlic, local cheddar. 0.9 kg

Pastry

Seasonal Muffin

Seasonal Muffin

$3.33

MSRP $4.75. Organic all-purpose flour, organic Colorado-grown whole wheat pastry flour, organic cane sugar, butter, local eggs, vanilla, sea salt, spices, baking powder, local honey, local sunflower oil, local yogurt, brown sugar, lemon juice, buttermilk, seasonal fruit. 250 g

Seasonal Fruit Cream Cheese Danish

$3.85

MSRP $5.00. Organic strong white bread flour, organic all-purpose flour, butter, yeast, organic cane sugar, salt, seasonal fruit jam. 125 g.

Morning Glory Muffin (GF/Vegan)

$3.15

MSRP $4.50. GF flour blend (brown rice, tapioca, sweet sorghum, potato), GF oats, buckwheat, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, spices, sea salt, Colorado sunflower oil, organic apple, organic carrot, seasonal squash, currants, organic coconut, dried cranberries, dried currants, walnuts. 125 g.

Seasonal Hand Pie

Seasonal Hand Pie

$3.50

MSRP $5.00. Organic all-purpose flour, organic whole wheat pastry flour, butter, sour cream, organic cane sugar, sea salt, baking powder, seasonal fruit, bourbon, almond extract, tapioca starch, egg wash. 90 g.

Wild Blueberry Scone

Wild Blueberry Scone

$3.15

MSRP $4.50. Organic all-purpose flour, organic local whole wheat pastry flour, heavy cream, organic cane sugar, sea salt, baking powder, wild blueberries. 125 g.

GF Snickerdoodle Scone

GF Snickerdoodle Scone

$3.15

MSRP $4.50. GF flour blend (brown rice, tapioca, sweet sorghum, potato), heavy cream, organic cane sugar, sea salt, baking powder, cinnamon. 85 g.

GF Cherry Almond Granola

GF Cherry Almond Granola

$7.00

MSRP $10.00. Organic gluten-free oats, Colorado honey, organic cinnamon, blackstrap molasses, organic cinnamon, organic sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, Colorado hemp seeds, golden raisins, bing cherries, golden raisins. 450 g

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.70

MSRP $3.85. Organic strong white bread flour, organic local rye flour, organic barley malt, honey, yeast, sea salt, local polenta. 150 g.

Everything Bagel

$2.70

MSRP $3.85. Organic strong white bread flour, organic local rye flour, organic barley malt, honey, yeast, sea salt, everything seed mix (garlic, onion, sesame, poppy, kosher salt). 150 g.

Whipped Cream Cheese (32 oz)

$22.40

Cookies & Bars

Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookie

Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.10

MSRP $3.00. Organic local whole wheat flour, butter, organic cane sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, sea salt, baking soda, organic rolled oats, dark chocolate. 100 g.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.10

MSRP $3.00. Organic local whole wheat flour, butter, organic cane sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, organic cinnamon, organic nutmeg, sea salt, baking soda, organic rolled oats, raisins. 100 g.

Seasonal Jam Bar

$2.98

MSRP $4.25. Organic local whole wheat pastry flour, organic all-purpose flour, organic cane sugar, butter, eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, baking powder, cinnamon, sea salt, organic rolled oats, seasonal jam. 150 g.

Scottish Shortbread

$1.75

MSRP $2.50. Organic all-purpose flour, butter, organic cane sugar, sea salt. 50 g.

Pecan Pie Bar

Pecan Pie Bar

$3.33

MSRP $4.75. Organic local whole wheat pastry flour, organic all-purpose flour, butter, organic cane sugar, sea salt, organic brown rice syrup, vanilla, brown sugar, pecans. 140 g.

GF Mudslide Cookie

$2.10

Made with chocolate, more chocolate, and walnuts. MSRP $3.00

Citrus Almond Poppyseed Biscotti

$1.05

MSRP $1.50

GF Linzer Cookie

$1.75

MSRP $2.50 With seasonal jam inside.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Little Red Hen Bakery is a place where we share our most cherished (and sometimes secret) recipes. In the Little Red Hen folktale, the Hen had to do all the work herself. At our bakery, it’s a team effort. From family recipes that have passed through generations to original creations that we’ve fine-tuned together, everything on our menu has a story to tell.

