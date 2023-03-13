Main picView gallery

Little River 440 E 29th Street

440 E 29th Street

New York, NY 10012

Coffee & Espresso

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

sourced by La Colombe

Espresso

$3.00

sourced by La Colombe

Double Espresso

$4.00

sourced by La Colombe

Café Latte

$5.00+

sourced by La Colombe

Cappuccino

$5.00+

sourced by La Colombe

Flat White

$3.50

sourced by La Colombe

Coffee Box

$25.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

sourced by La Colombe

Americano

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

regular hot chocolate

Café au Lait

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.50

Teas

by Palais des Thés

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00+

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00+

Oolong Tea

$4.00+

Green Tea

$4.00+

Chamomile Tea

$4.00+

Spiced Chamomile

$4.00+

Smoothies

Mixed Berry

$9.00

blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, banana, greek yogurt, chia seeds, oat milk

Matcha Green Tea

$9.50

spinach, kale, banana, vanilla, oat milk, honey, matcha

Peanut Butter

$9.00

peanut butter, banana, almond milk, honey

Iced & Cold Beverages

Cold Brew

$3.00+

sourced by La Colombe

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Canned Soda

$2.00

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Ginger Ale

La Colombe Cans 9 fl. oz

$5.00

Vanilla Latte, Oat Milk Double Latte, Triple Latte

Electrolit

$5.00

21 fl. oz bottle

Water (Bottled/Sparkling)

Hal's Sparkling Water

$2.50

Regular & Flavors 20 fl. oz bottle

Spindrift

$2.50

Lemon, Pineapple Flavors 16 fl. oz can

Evian Bottled Water 500ml

$2.00

Bottled Teas/Juice

Just Ice Tea

$3.00

Half Tea / Half Lemonade or Berry Hibiscus Herbal Tea 16 fl. oz bottle

Montauk Iced Tea

$3.00

Martinellis Apple Juice

$5.00

10 fl. oz glass bottle

Beer

Stella Artois

$6.00

12 fl. oz can

Bud Light Aluminum

$5.00

16 fl. oz

Corona Extra

$5.00

12 fl oz. bottle

White Claw

$6.00

12 fl. oz cans

Threes Pilsner

$9.00

16 fl. oz can

Pipeworks

$10.00

16 fl. oz can

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA

$10.00

16 fl. oz can

Down East Cider

$6.00

12 fl. oz can

Guayabera Citra Pale Ale

$6.00

12 fl. oz can

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.00

12 fl. oz can

Wine/Champagne

Sauvignon Blanc - Taylors Pass 2021

$25.00

Marlborough, New Zealand 750ml bottle

Chardonnay - Chateau De La Maltroye 2016

$36.00

France 750ml bottle

Rose - La Chapelle Gordonne 2021

$28.00

Chateau La Gordonne, France 750ml

Delamotte Champagne Brut

$35.00

375ml bottle

G.H. Mumm

$50.00

Reims, France 750ml bottle

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

440 E 29th Street, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

