Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Roma 5575 Baltimore Dr

review star

No reviews yet

5575 Baltimore Dr

#104

La Mesa, CA 91942

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlic Knots Half Dozen

$5.00

Garlic, Butter, Parmesan Cheese

Garlic Knots Full Dozen

$10.00

Garlic, Butter, Parmesan Cheese

Cheese Garlic Bread

$9.00

side marinara sauce

Bake Brie

$16.00Out of stock

Fig jam, cranberries, walnuts

Calamari Frito

$16.00

Marinara & Aioli sauce

Bruschetta

$10.00

Tomatoes. garlic, basil & olive oil

Bruschetta Caprese

$13.00

Tomatoes, garlic, basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction & olive oil

Guazzetto di Mare

$17.00

Fresh mussels & Clams, garlic, tomatoes

Pepperoni/Bacon Roll

$9.00

Spinach? /Artich. Roll

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Soup & Salads

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day

Insalata di Cesare Small

$6.00

Parmesan cheese and croutons

Insalata di Cesare Lrg

$10.00

Parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad Small

$5.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & croutons

House Salad Large

$10.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, onions & croutons

Antipasto Primavera Small

$9.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, artichokes, mozzarella and black olives

Antipasto Primavera Large

$16.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, artichokes, mozzarella and black olives

Antipasto alla Italiana Small

$9.00

House salad, giardiniera, salami, mortadella, ham

Antipasto alla Italiana Lrg

$16.00

House salad, giardiniera, salami, mortadella, ham

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic resction, olive oil

Piccolo Roma

$13.00

House salad, avocado, fresh mozzarella, cranberries

Roasted Pear Salad

$13.00

Insalata Tritata

$13.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

Our classic tomato sauce, made w/ Italian peeled tomatoes and fresh basil

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.00

Pork. beef and veal make our bolognese sauce, cook for 6 hrs. with a touch of cream

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Homemade Alfredo sauce

Fettuccine Verde

$18.00

Fresh spinach fettuccine, sauteed mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, spinach in our pink sauce

Rigatoni, Sausages & Roasted Peppers w/ Ricotta

$19.00

Homemade sausages, roasted peppers, onions, with a fresh tomato sauce, topped with riccota

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio

$17.00

Sauteed anchovies, garlic, fresh basil w/ olive oil

Pappardelle Little Roma

$19.00

Fennel sausages, roasted peppers, mushrooms & artichockes in a creamy saffron sauce

Linguine Carbonara

$19.00

Pancceta, green peas, egg yolk & parmesan

Ravioli (cheese or Beef)

$18.00

Choice of Beef or Cheese

Butternut Ravioli

$17.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Sauteed shallots w/ lobster chuncks in our signature pink sauce

Butternut Ravioli (GF)

$18.00

Sauted asparagus, garlic in creamy gorgonzola sauce

Gnocchi Gorgonzola w/ Chicken

$21.00

chuncks of cjicken breast, asparagus, sun D tomatoes, in our gorgonzola sauce

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$17.00

Speecialita dello Chef

Rigatoni Florentine w/ Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach

Seafood Basilicata

$25.00

Mussels, clams, shrimps, calamari, scallops in our little roma sauce

Salmon Provencal

Salmon Provencal

$24.00

Mahi-Mahi Livorese

$23.00

Chicken Contadino

$20.00

Seafood

Fettuccine Fruti Di Mare

$25.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Salmon Rossini

$22.00

Shrimp Rossini

$22.00

Seafood Basilicata

$26.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$24.00

Seafood Trio

$25.00

Shrimp Marsala

$22.00

Al Forno

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$18.00

with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$17.00

Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Fried eggplant, marinara, mozzarella

Manicotti

$17.00

Ricotta, marinara, mozzarella

Cannelloni

$19.00

stuffing w/ ground beef, marinara, mozzarella

Mac & cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Rigatoni w/ chease sauce

Broccoli, Bacon, MAC & Cheese

$17.00

Rigatoni w/ chease sauce

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Rigatoni, lobster chunks, shrimp

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Keeping our nona's secret recipe

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Mushrooms, shallots, sweet marsala sauce

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Chicken breast, capers, garlic and artichokes, white wine lemon-butter sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.00

Roasted peppers, capers, garlic, kalamata olives, and fresh tomatoes

Chicken Zingara

$22.00

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Keeping our nona's secret recipe

Veal Cacciatore

$22.00

Roasted peppers, capers, garlic, kalamata olives, and fresh tomatoes

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Mushrooms, shallots, sweet marsala sauce

Veal Sorrentino

$24.00

mushrooms, onions, shallots, w/ marsalla and marinara sauce, topped w/ eggplant and baked w/ mossarella cheese

Veal Piccata

$22.00

Veal Zingara

$24.00

Steaks

Tuscan-Sirloin 8oz

$24.00

Tuscan-Ribeye 8oz

$26.00

Tuscan-Ribeye 12oz

$32.00

Risotto

Primavera Risotto

$18.00

Arborio rice w/ sauteed seasonal veggies and arugula, and saffron sauce

Mushrooms & Shrimp Risotto

$22.00

Arborio rice, sauteed mushrooms, shrimp, shallots, garlic, w/saffron

Shrimp Risotto

$22.00

Arborio rice, sauteed shallots, tomatoes in a creamy tomatoes sauce

Seafood Risotto

$25.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari in a creamy saffron sauce

Sandwiches

Lrg. Meatballs w/ fries

$15.00

Homemade meatballs. . marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Smll. Meatballs w/ fries

$9.00

Lrg Pollo Parmigiana w/ fries

$15.00

Fried breaded chicken breast, deep fried then covered w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Smll. Pollo Parmgiana w/ fries

$9.00

Lrg. Pronto Sandwich

$16.00

Prosciutto. fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil, olive oil

Smll Pronto

$9.00

Lrg. Sausages, Peppers w/ fries

$15.00

Homemade fennel sausages, roasted peppers, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Smll. Sausages & Peppers w/ fries

$9.00

Lrg. Super Torpedo

$15.00

Torpedo, with double meat

Smll. Super Torpedo

$10.00

Lrg. The Italian Job

$18.00

Ham, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese, sun d tomatoes, spinach, arugula, garlic, parmesan, oregano, capers, olive oil. saly and fresh cracked pepper

Smll Italian Job

$10.00

Lrg. Torpedo

$12.00

Mortadella. ham, salami, provolone cheese. pepperonccinies, onions, lettucce and tomatoes, w/ house italian dressing on the side

Smll Toredo

$9.00

Lrg Veal Parmigiana w/ fries

$18.00

Veal punded and breaded, depp fried, then cover w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Lrg. Eggplant Sand.

$13.00

Smll. Eggplant Sand.

$9.00

Bambino Menu

Bambino Spaghetti

$9.00

Bambino Pizza

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Spumoni Pie

$8.00

Mocha Pie

$8.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Side Dish

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Rigatoni

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Fries

$4.50

Fett. Alfredo

$8.00

Meat Balls

$5.00

Sausages & Peppers

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tropical Iced tea

$3.00

Draft Beer

Magic Pilsner 16oz

$7.00

Magic Pilsner 19oz

$9.00

Sandbar Blonde Ale 16oz

$7.00

Sandbar Blonde Ale 19oz

$9.00

Bulldog West Coast IPA 16oz

$7.00

Bulldog West Coast IPA 19oz

$9.00

Robot Panda IPA 16oz

$7.00

Robot Panda IPA 19oz

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Peroni

$6.00

Little Sumping

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Spritz

Spritz

$10.00

9" Pizza

9" BYO Pizza

$9.00

9" Works Pizza

$13.00

9" Veggie Works Pizza

$12.00

9" Little Roma Special Pizza

$12.00

9" Bianco Pizza

$13.00

9" Spinach White Pizza

$13.00

9" Margarita Pizza

$12.00

14" Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$16.00

14" Works Pizza

$20.00

14" Veggie Works Pizza

$19.00

14" Little Roma Special Pizza

$19.00

14" Bianco Pizza

$20.00

14" Spinach White Pizza

$19.00

14" Margarita Pizza

$19.00

20" Pizza

20" BYO Pizza

$24.00

20" Works Pizza

$29.00

20" Veggie Works Pizza

$28.00

20" Little Roma Special Pizza

$28.00

20" Bianco Pizza

$29.00

20" Spinach White Pizza

$28.00

20" Margarita Pizza

$28.00

Calzones

Works Calzone

$12.00

Veggie Works Calzone

$11.00

Little Roma Special Calzone

$11.00

Bianco Calzone

$12.00

Spinach White Calzone

$12.00

Margarita Calzone

$12.00

Formaggio Calzone

$9.00

Hot Beverages

Americano

$5.50

Coffe

$4.95

Cappuccino

$6.50

Today's Special

Spaghetti alla amatriciana

$22.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5575 Baltimore Dr, #104, La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Acapela La Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
5575 Baltimore Drive La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #27 - La Mesa
orange star4.0 • 351
5550 Lake Murray Boulevard La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Antica Trattoria
orange star4.6 • 4,309
5654 Lake Murray Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
orange star4.0 • 470
5465 lake murray la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
West Coast Smoke & Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942 La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Dukes Old Fashion onion burger's
orange starNo Reviews
5020 Baltimore Dr suit D La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Mesa

Antica Trattoria
orange star4.6 • 4,309
5654 Lake Murray Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
orange star4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - La Mesa
orange star4.1 • 806
8325 la mesa blvd la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Surf Rider Pizza
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Sur Rider Pizza - La Mesa
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Coin Haus
orange star4.0 • 517
8361 Allison Ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Mesa
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston