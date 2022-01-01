- Home
- Mercado - Bars
Mercado Bars
No reviews yet
501 West 30th Street
New York, NY 10001
Popular Items
Eat Like a Spaniard
Tapas
5J Lomo Iberico Bellota 1.5oz
Cinco Jotas (5J) cured Serrano pork loin
5J Paletilla Iberica Bellota 1.5oz
Cinco Jotas (5J) 48-month cured ham from the legendary, acorn-fed, black-footed ibérico pig
Covap Chorizo Iberico Bellota
Covap Chorizo Iberico Bellota
Covap Salchichon Iberico Bellota
Croquetas de Cocido
Bechamel with beef, chicken, jamon, and chorizo fritters. Allergy: This item contains egg, dairy, and gluten.
Croquetas de Jamon
Bechamel and ibérico ham fritters. Allergy: This item contains egg, dairy, and gluten.
Croquetas de Pollo
Bechamel with chicken fritters. Allergy: This item contains egg, dairy, and gluten.
Gazpacho Bottle
Cold soup made with tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, bell peppers, olive oil, garlic, sherry vinegar, olive oil, and salt, 12 oz serving
Patatas Bravas
Fried Idaho potato cubes, brava sauce, and alioli
Tapa de Queso Manchego
Manchego cheese aged for 3 months served with quince paste, 2 ounce serving
Tortilla de Patatas Chips
Spanish omelet made with confit potatoes and caramelized onions
Salads
Bocadillos
Bikini Mixto
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich. No modification allowed on Bikini sandwiches!
Bikini Cuatro Quesos
Grilled pressed sandwich with goat cheese, payoyo cheese, Manchego cheese, and Valdeón cheese. No modifications allowed on Bikini sandwiches!
Flauta Mixta
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
Flauta de Queso
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese and brushed tomato
Flauta Jamon Serrano
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Huevos Estrellados
Paellas y Arroces
Paella de Gamba Roja
Mediterranean red shrimp, cuttlefish, seafood stock, Bomba rice, saffron. Serves 3-4
Paella Feast
Bring the best of España home with Mercado Little Spain’s Paella Feast, exclusively available for pick up or delivery. Perfect for a group of 4 to 6, the Paella Feast includes Gazpacho, a dozen Croquetas de Cocido, a Tortilla de patatas, and Paella Gamba Roja with alioli. End your meal with a Flan de Mamá Marisa, the classic Spanish custard. ¡Salud!
Cocina de la Abuela
Albondigas con Tomate y Sepia
Iberico pork meatballs with cuttlefish, tomato sauce, and crispy potatoes
Canelones Gratinados con Foie
Rolled pasta stuffed with chicken, pork and duck foie gras, baked with béchamel and Manchego cheese
Coliflor Gratinada
Baked cauliflower with a gratin of béchamel sauce and Manchego cheese
Fricando
Traditonal Catalan beef stew made with mushrooms served with garlic sautéed white rice
Lentejas Guisadas
Lentil stew with chorizo.
Macarrones con Chorizo
Baked penne pasta with tomato, chorizo, and Manchego cheese
Pollo Guisado
Chicken stew with sautéed onions and sherry wine served with garlic sautéed white rice
Sides
Side Arroz Blanco
Bomba rice sautéed with extra virgin olive oil and purple garlic
Side Piquillos Confitados
Confit Spanish piquillo peppers
Side Pure de Patatas
Mashed potatoes with extra virgin olive oil
Side Aguacate Alinado
Whole avocado seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper
Side Bread
Side of Spanish bread
Postres
Tarta de Queso
Slice of cheesecake made with cream cheese, goat cheese, eggs, cream, and sugar, baked at a high temperature to get a golden baked edge and a creamy center.
Tarta de Chocoloate
Slice of sacher cake made with hazelnut praline, chocolate cremoso, and a chocolate glaze.
Flan
Traditional Spanish caramelized egg custard inspired by José Andrés' mother's recipe
Little Spain at Home
DIY Albondigas con Tomate Kit
Ibérico pork meatballs stewed in tomato sauce with white rice. Reheat and enjoy!
DIY Canelones Gratinados con Foie Kit
Rolled pasta stuffed with chicken, pork and duck foie gras, baked with béchamel and Manchego cheese. Bake and enjoy!
DIY Coliflor Gratinada Kit
Cauliflower gratin with béchamel sauce and Manchego cheese. Bake and enjoy!
DIY Croquetas de Jamon Kit
12 classic Spanish jamon béchamel fritters to be fried at home. Fry and enjoy!
DIY Croquetas de Pollo Kit
12 classic Spanish chicken béchamel fritters to be fried at home. Fry and enjoy!
DIY Croquetas de Cocido Kit
12 classic Spanish béchamel fritters with beef, chicken, jamon, and chorizo to be fried at home. Fry and enjoy!
DIY Fricando Kit
Traditonal Catalan beef stew; mushrooms served with garlic sautéed white rice. Reheat and enjoy!
DIY Lentejas con Chorizo Kit
Lentil stew with chorizo. Reheat and enjoy!
DIY Macarrones con Chorizo Kit
Penne pasta with tomato, chorizo and Manchego cheese. Bake and enjoy!
DIY Pan con Tomate Kit
Pan de cristal bread and brushed tomatoes. Bake, spread and enjoy!
DIY Pollo Guisado Kit
Chicken Stew with sautéed onions, sherry wine served with garlic sautéed white rice. Reheat and enjoy!
DIY Tapa de Jamon Iberico de Bellota Kit
Hand carved acorn-fed ibérico jamón from Cinco Jotas served with pan feo, 1 ounce serving. Open and enjoy!
DIY Tapa de Lomo Iberico Bellota Kit
Acorn-fed ibérico pork loin from Cinco Jotas served with pan feo, 1.5 ounce serving. Open and enjoy!
DIY Tapa de Queso Manchego Kit
Manchego cheese aged for 3 months served with quince paste, 2 ounce serving. Open and enjoy!
Gazpacho 32oz Bottle
Cold soup made with tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, bell peppers, olive oil, garlic, sherry vinegar, olive oil, and salt, 32 oz serving. Pour and enjoy!
Retail
Paston Pasiego
Quesada Pasiega
Sobao Pasiego Grande Caja
Sobao Pasiego Grande Unit
Sobao Pasiego Small Caja
Belvis de Navas
Carpier Arbequina Ahumado 1L
Carpier Arbequina Ahumado 250ML
Casas de Hualdo Reserva de Familia
Casitas de Hualdo Kits Olive Oil
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Morisca
Jose Andres Foods Arbequina EVOO
Mild, fruity olive oil
Jose Andres Foods Cornicabra EVOO
Robust olive oil with a subtle spice and bitterness
Jose Andres Foods Pedro Ximenez
Jose Andres Foods Picual EVOO
Vigorous, fruity olive oil with a peppery finish
Jose Andres Foods Sherry Gran Reserva
Jose Andres Foods Sherry Vinegar Reserva
José Andrés sherry vinegar
Merula EVOO Tin
Mykes Black Truffle Olive Oil
Spanish black truffle extra virgin olive oil
Mykes White Truffle Olive Oil
Spanish white truffle extra virgin olive oil
Oil EVOO Mis Raices
Oil EVOO Mis Raices Premium
Smoked Olive Oil
Jose Andres Foods EVOO Chips (6.7oz)
Slow fried in extra virgin olive oil and lightly salted with Himalayan pink salt
Jose Andres Foods EVOO Chips (1.41oz)
Slow fried in extra virgin olive oil and lightly salted with Himalayan pink salt
Patatas Bonilla Can
Sal de Ibiza Chips
Carpier Smoke Sea Salt
Espinaler Sauce (Mild)
Mild Catalan sauce for seafood and tapas
Espinaler Sauce (Spicy)
La Dalia Bittersweet Smoked Paprika (Semi-Spicy)
Smoked fragant Spanish paprika
La Dalia Hot Smoked Paprika
Smoked fragant Spanish paprika
La Dalia Sweet Paprika
Smoked fragant Spanish paprika
Mojo Picon
Iconic Canary Island spicy and aromatic sauce, perfect to combine with potatoes or grilled meat and fish.
Saffron Princesa Minaya
Saffron fom Castilla la Mancha
Salt Flower Flakes (70g)
Salt Flower Flakes with Wine (70g)
Spring Coarse Salt with Wine (180g)
Aneto Chicken Broth
A flavorful broth made with fresh vegetables, chicken, and olive oil
Aneto Vegetable Broth
A flavorful broth made with fresh vegetables and olive oil
Aneto Fish Broth
A delicious fish broth
Aneto Paella Base Seafood
A delicious broth for making easy seafood paella
Aneto Paella Base Valenciana
The perfect broth for making traditional Paella Valenciana
Carpier Smoke Marcona Almonds
La Cala Toasted Hazelnuts
MLS Marcona Almonds
MLS Rosemary Marcona Almonds
Aceituna La Espanola
Arbequina Bernal Olives
Cocktail Bernal Olives
Jose Andres Foods Arbequina Olives
Fruity, herby olives
Jose Andres Foods Crushed Hojiblanca Olives
Crushed olives with a distinctive strong, bitter flavor
Jose Andres Gordal Spicy Olives
Marinated spicy Spanish Gordal olives
Losada Gordal Olives with Pits
Meaty Gordal olives from a family-run company outside of Sevilla
Losada Manzanilla Olives
Crisp, flavorful green olives
Manzanilla Bernal Olives
Peregrino Olives Filled with Anchovies
Artichoke Hearts
Artichoke Mousse
Black Olive Pate
Cardoon in Brine Rosara
Chickpeas Dry
Chile Alegrias Riojanas
Fabes Rosara
J. Vela Red Pepper
Jose Andres Foods Escalivada
Roasted eggplant, peppers and onions in olive oil
Jose Andres Foods Pisto
Tomatoes, red and green peppers and zucchini
Jose Andres Foods Sweet Piquillo Pepper Confit
Delicate confit of roasted piquillo peppers, red wine from Navarra and pure cane sugar
Jose Andres Foods Tomate Frito
Tomato purée with onions, green pepper, and garlic
Judion Beans Dry
La Catedral Habitats en Aceite Oliva
La Catedral Leeks
La Catedral Tomate Entero
La Catedral Tomate Triturado
La Catedral White Asparagus Jar
Boiled and preserved white asparagus from Navarra
Lentejas Pardinas
Lentejas Rosara
Mushroom Mousse
Navarrico Guindilla Peppers
Navarrico Pochas
Boiled white beans from Navarra, Spain, 23 oz jar
Pimenton Pate with Olives
Rosara Chickpeas Extra
Boiled chickpeas from Navarra, Spain, 23 oz jar
Arroz Bomba
Super absorbent mountain-grown Bomba rice, 1.1 lb
Carpier Arroz Bomba Ahumado 500g
Galets
Macarrones
Pasta Canelones
Pasta Fideo
Pasta Fideo Squid Ink
Pasta Fideua
Caballitas Evoo RC
Don Bocarte Anchovies
Don Bocarte Boquerones
Gulas
Jose Andres Foods Baby Squid
Rich and flavorful baby squid prepared in their own ink
Jose Andres Foods Cockles
Jose Andres Foods Galician Style Mussels
Jose Andres Foods Mussels in Escabeche
Mussels preserved in escabeche sauce
Jose Andres Foods Sardines in Escabeche
Jose Andres Foods Sardines in Olive Oil
Sardines packed in olive oil, perfect on bread for simple tapas
Jose Andres Foods Tuna (8oz jar)
Jose Andres Foods Ventresca in EVOO (Tuna Belly)
La Cala Ventresca
Spanish white tuna belly, packed in extra virgin olive oil
MLS Cockles
Iconic Spanish cockles preserved in brine produced exclusively for Mercado Little Spain
Sardinillas Daporta
Apricot Jam
Birba Galletas Barcelona Moments
Birba Galletas Flamenco
Birba Madrid Cookie Tin
Cookie selection from Madrid
Cacao Sampaka Calabaza
Cacao Sampaka Ibiza
Catanias Macadamia
Catanias Yogurt
Catanies Crema Catalana
Catanies Dark Chocolate Almonds
Chestnut Honey
Chestnut Honey from Asturias, Spain
Choco Cherries
Choco Oranges
Chocolate Higos
Hand dipped chocolate figs
Excellence Blando
Fig Jam (7oz)
Spanish fig jam (7oz)
Figs in Pedro Ximenez 5.1oz
Moca Pecans
Natura Churro con Chocolate
Natura Crema Catalana
Nocilla
Orange Marmalade
Spanish orange marmalade (7oz)
Pedra Xocolate Jolonch
Plum Membrillo (10oz)
Turron 1880 Gift Sampler
Turron 1880 Marzipan Figurines
Turron Natura Aire
TURRON NATURA BAKLAVA
TURRON NATURA CHEESECAKE
Turron Natura Cherry
TURRON NATURA COCO THAI
Turron Natura Gin Tonic
TURRON NATURA KIKOS&LIME
TURRON NATURA MIEL&LIMON
TURRON NATURA NARANJA
Turron Natura Pan Aceite Chocolate
Turron Natura Pina Colada
Turron Natura Raspberry
Turron Natura Sacher
TURRON NATURA TRUFA BLANCA
TURRON NATURA VERMOUTH
TURRON VIÇENS BLANDO 300gr
TURRON VIÇENS DURO 300gr
TURRON VIÇENS YEMA 300GR
Vicens Dark Chocolate Almond Turrón with Sea Salt
Vicens Músico Mixed Nuts Brittle
Vicens Souffle Nougat Rounds
Yema Quemada Excellence
Crema Catalana Mix
Flan Clasico Mix
Natillas Mix
Paella Kit
Spanish Tortilla Mix
Colacao
The classic Spanish brand of hot-chocolate drink mix
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Dining Destination Featuring the Delicious Diversity of Spanish Cuisine from Chef José Andrés.
501 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001