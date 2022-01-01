Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mercado Bars

review star

No reviews yet

501 West 30th Street

New York, NY 10001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Flauta Mixta
Flauta Jamon Serrano
Patatas Bravas

Eat Like a Spaniard

Menu del Dia

$24.00Out of stock

Eat like a Spaniard with the customizable Menu del Día, including your choice of main course and non-alcoholic beverage, plus Flan for the perfect final bite.

Tapas

5J Lomo Iberico Bellota 1.5oz

$24.99

Cinco Jotas (5J) cured Serrano pork loin

5J Paletilla Iberica Bellota 1.5oz

$24.99

Cinco Jotas (5J) 48-month cured ham from the legendary, acorn-fed, black-footed ibérico pig

Covap Chorizo Iberico Bellota

$15.00Out of stock

Covap Chorizo Iberico Bellota

$15.00Out of stock

Covap Salchichon Iberico Bellota

$15.00Out of stock
Croquetas de Cocido

Croquetas de Cocido

$13.00Out of stock

Bechamel with beef, chicken, jamon, and chorizo fritters. Allergy: This item contains egg, dairy, and gluten.

Croquetas de Jamon

Croquetas de Jamon

$13.00Out of stock

Bechamel and ibérico ham fritters. Allergy: This item contains egg, dairy, and gluten.

Croquetas de Pollo

Croquetas de Pollo

$13.00

Bechamel with chicken fritters. Allergy: This item contains egg, dairy, and gluten.

Gazpacho Bottle

Gazpacho Bottle

$7.00

Cold soup made with tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, bell peppers, olive oil, garlic, sherry vinegar, olive oil, and salt, 12 oz serving

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$9.50

Fried Idaho potato cubes, brava sauce, and alioli

Tapa de Queso Manchego

Tapa de Queso Manchego

$13.00

Manchego cheese aged for 3 months served with quince paste, 2 ounce serving

Tortilla de Patatas Chips

Tortilla de Patatas Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Spanish omelet made with confit potatoes and caramelized onions

Salads

Ensalada de Garbanzos y Tomate

Ensalada de Garbanzos y Tomate

$15.00

Garbanzo beans, pipirrana, spring onions, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, sherry dressing and cumin

Ensalada de Pollo

Ensalada de Pollo

$14.00Out of stock

Romaine, Moorish marinated chicken, cucumber, green onion, and pistachios with yogurt and lemon dressing

Bocadillos

Bikini Mixto

Bikini Mixto

$14.00

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich. No modification allowed on Bikini sandwiches!

Bikini Cuatro Quesos

Bikini Cuatro Quesos

$13.00

Grilled pressed sandwich with goat cheese, payoyo cheese, Manchego cheese, and Valdeón cheese. No modifications allowed on Bikini sandwiches!

Flauta Mixta

Flauta Mixta

$16.00

Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano

Flauta de Queso

Flauta de Queso

$12.00

Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese and brushed tomato

Flauta Jamon Serrano

Flauta Jamon Serrano

$15.00

Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano

Huevos Estrellados

Huevos Estrellados

Huevos Estrellados

$12.00Out of stock

“Casa Lucio” Madrid style fried potatoes with fried eggs. Choose your favorite toppings or enjoy them the classic way!

Paellas y Arroces

Paella de Gamba Roja

Paella de Gamba Roja

$60.00Out of stock

Mediterranean red shrimp, cuttlefish, seafood stock, Bomba rice, saffron. Serves 3-4

Paella Feast

Paella Feast

$120.00Out of stock

Bring the best of España home with Mercado Little Spain’s Paella Feast, exclusively available for pick up or delivery. Perfect for a group of 4 to 6, the Paella Feast includes Gazpacho, a dozen Croquetas de Cocido, a Tortilla de patatas, and Paella Gamba Roja with alioli. End your meal with a Flan de Mamá Marisa, the classic Spanish custard. ¡Salud!

Cocina de la Abuela

Albondigas con Tomate y Sepia

$18.00

Iberico pork meatballs with cuttlefish, tomato sauce, and crispy potatoes

Canelones Gratinados con Foie

Canelones Gratinados con Foie

$18.00Out of stock

Rolled pasta stuffed with chicken, pork and duck foie gras, baked with béchamel and Manchego cheese

Coliflor Gratinada

Coliflor Gratinada

$14.00Out of stock

Baked cauliflower with a gratin of béchamel sauce and Manchego cheese

Fricando

Fricando

$21.00

Traditonal Catalan beef stew made with mushrooms served with garlic sautéed white rice

Lentejas Guisadas

Lentejas Guisadas

$15.00

Lentil stew with chorizo.

Macarrones con Chorizo

Macarrones con Chorizo

$16.00Out of stock

Baked penne pasta with tomato, chorizo, and Manchego cheese

Pollo Guisado

Pollo Guisado

$21.00

Chicken stew with sautéed onions and sherry wine served with garlic sautéed white rice

Sides

Side Arroz Blanco

Side Arroz Blanco

$5.00

Bomba rice sautéed with extra virgin olive oil and purple garlic

Side Piquillos Confitados

Side Piquillos Confitados

$6.00

Confit Spanish piquillo peppers

Side Pure de Patatas

Side Pure de Patatas

$6.00

Mashed potatoes with extra virgin olive oil

Side Aguacate Alinado

Side Aguacate Alinado

$6.00

Whole avocado seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper

Side Bread

Side Bread

$2.00

Side of Spanish bread

Postres

Tarta de Queso

Tarta de Queso

$8.00

Slice of cheesecake made with cream cheese, goat cheese, eggs, cream, and sugar, baked at a high temperature to get a golden baked edge and a creamy center.

Tarta de Chocoloate

Tarta de Chocoloate

$8.00

Slice of sacher cake made with hazelnut praline, chocolate cremoso, and a chocolate glaze.

Flan

Flan

$7.00

Traditional Spanish caramelized egg custard inspired by José Andrés' mother's recipe

Little Spain at Home

Our chefs have created specialty kits so you can make some of our favorite Spanish tapas at home!
DIY Albondigas con Tomate Kit

DIY Albondigas con Tomate Kit

$18.00Out of stock

Ibérico pork meatballs stewed in tomato sauce with white rice. Reheat and enjoy!

DIY Canelones Gratinados con Foie Kit

DIY Canelones Gratinados con Foie Kit

$18.00

Rolled pasta stuffed with chicken, pork and duck foie gras, baked with béchamel and Manchego cheese. Bake and enjoy!

DIY Coliflor Gratinada Kit

DIY Coliflor Gratinada Kit

$14.00

Cauliflower gratin with béchamel sauce and Manchego cheese. Bake and enjoy!

DIY Croquetas de Jamon Kit

DIY Croquetas de Jamon Kit

$16.00Out of stock

12 classic Spanish jamon béchamel fritters to be fried at home. Fry and enjoy!

DIY Croquetas de Pollo Kit

DIY Croquetas de Pollo Kit

$15.00

12 classic Spanish chicken béchamel fritters to be fried at home. Fry and enjoy!

DIY Croquetas de Cocido Kit

DIY Croquetas de Cocido Kit

$15.00Out of stock

12 classic Spanish béchamel fritters with beef, chicken, jamon, and chorizo to be fried at home. Fry and enjoy!

DIY Fricando Kit

DIY Fricando Kit

$21.00

Traditonal Catalan beef stew; mushrooms served with garlic sautéed white rice. Reheat and enjoy!

DIY Lentejas con Chorizo Kit

DIY Lentejas con Chorizo Kit

$15.00

Lentil stew with chorizo. Reheat and enjoy!

DIY Macarrones con Chorizo Kit

DIY Macarrones con Chorizo Kit

$16.00

Penne pasta with tomato, chorizo and Manchego cheese. Bake and enjoy!

DIY Pan con Tomate Kit

DIY Pan con Tomate Kit

$15.00

Pan de cristal bread and brushed tomatoes. Bake, spread and enjoy!

DIY Pollo Guisado Kit

DIY Pollo Guisado Kit

$21.00

Chicken Stew with sautéed onions, sherry wine served with garlic sautéed white rice. Reheat and enjoy!

DIY Tapa de Jamon Iberico de Bellota Kit

DIY Tapa de Jamon Iberico de Bellota Kit

$21.00Out of stock

Hand carved acorn-fed ibérico jamón from Cinco Jotas served with pan feo, 1 ounce serving. Open and enjoy!

DIY Tapa de Lomo Iberico Bellota Kit

DIY Tapa de Lomo Iberico Bellota Kit

$16.00Out of stock

Acorn-fed ibérico pork loin from Cinco Jotas served with pan feo, 1.5 ounce serving. Open and enjoy!

DIY Tapa de Queso Manchego Kit

DIY Tapa de Queso Manchego Kit

$12.00

Manchego cheese aged for 3 months served with quince paste, 2 ounce serving. Open and enjoy!

Gazpacho 32oz Bottle

Gazpacho 32oz Bottle

$14.00

Cold soup made with tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, bell peppers, olive oil, garlic, sherry vinegar, olive oil, and salt, 32 oz serving. Pour and enjoy!

Retail

Paston Pasiego

$12.50

Quesada Pasiega

$12.95

Sobao Pasiego Grande Caja

$18.95

Sobao Pasiego Grande Unit

$4.95Out of stock

Sobao Pasiego Small Caja

$21.95

Belvis de Navas

$42.95

Carpier Arbequina Ahumado 1L

$38.95

Carpier Arbequina Ahumado 250ML

$28.95

Casas de Hualdo Reserva de Familia

$30.95

Casitas de Hualdo Kits Olive Oil

$18.95

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Morisca

$28.95
Jose Andres Foods Arbequina EVOO

Jose Andres Foods Arbequina EVOO

$22.95

Mild, fruity olive oil

Jose Andres Foods Cornicabra EVOO

$22.95

Robust olive oil with a subtle spice and bitterness

Jose Andres Foods Pedro Ximenez

$14.95

Jose Andres Foods Picual EVOO

$22.95

Vigorous, fruity olive oil with a peppery finish

Jose Andres Foods Sherry Gran Reserva

$25.95Out of stock
Jose Andres Foods Sherry Vinegar Reserva

Jose Andres Foods Sherry Vinegar Reserva

$14.95

José Andrés sherry vinegar

Merula EVOO Tin

$21.95

Mykes Black Truffle Olive Oil

$22.00Out of stock

Spanish black truffle extra virgin olive oil

Mykes White Truffle Olive Oil

$22.00Out of stock

Spanish white truffle extra virgin olive oil

Oil EVOO Mis Raices

$23.95

Oil EVOO Mis Raices Premium

$32.95

Smoked Olive Oil

$34.95

Jose Andres Foods EVOO Chips  (6.7oz)

$6.00

Slow fried in extra virgin olive oil and lightly salted with Himalayan pink salt

Jose Andres Foods EVOO Chips (1.41oz)

$4.00

Slow fried in extra virgin olive oil and lightly salted with Himalayan pink salt

Patatas Bonilla Can

$51.95

Sal de Ibiza Chips

$4.00

Carpier Smoke Sea Salt

$11.95

Espinaler Sauce (Mild)

$7.95

Mild Catalan sauce for seafood and tapas

Espinaler Sauce (Spicy)

$7.95

La Dalia Bittersweet Smoked Paprika (Semi-Spicy)

$6.95

Smoked fragant Spanish paprika

La Dalia Hot Smoked Paprika

$6.95

Smoked fragant Spanish paprika

La Dalia Sweet Paprika

$6.95

Smoked fragant Spanish paprika

Mojo Picon

$8.95

Iconic Canary Island spicy and aromatic sauce, perfect to combine with potatoes or grilled meat and fish.

Saffron Princesa Minaya

$15.95Out of stock

Saffron fom Castilla la Mancha

Salt Flower Flakes (70g)

$16.95

Salt Flower Flakes with Wine  (70g)

$17.95

Spring Coarse Salt with  Wine (180g)

$17.95

Aneto Chicken Broth

$8.50

A flavorful broth made with fresh vegetables, chicken, and olive oil

Aneto Vegetable Broth

Aneto Vegetable Broth

$8.50

A flavorful broth made with fresh vegetables and olive oil

Aneto Fish Broth

$9.00Out of stock

A delicious fish broth

Aneto Paella Base Seafood

$13.95

A delicious broth for making easy seafood paella

Aneto Paella Base Valenciana

$13.95

The perfect broth for making traditional Paella Valenciana

Carpier Smoke Marcona Almonds

$9.95

La Cala Toasted Hazelnuts

$20.95

MLS Marcona Almonds

$5.00

MLS Rosemary Marcona Almonds

$7.50Out of stock

Aceituna La Espanola

$7.50

Arbequina Bernal Olives

$5.95

Cocktail Bernal Olives

$5.95

Jose Andres Foods Arbequina Olives

$6.95

Fruity, herby olives

Jose Andres Foods Crushed Hojiblanca Olives

$6.95

Crushed olives with a distinctive strong, bitter flavor

Jose Andres Gordal Spicy Olives

$9.95

Marinated spicy Spanish Gordal olives

Losada Gordal Olives with Pits

$11.95

Meaty Gordal olives from a family-run company outside of Sevilla

Losada Manzanilla Olives

$10.95

Crisp, flavorful green olives

Manzanilla Bernal Olives

$5.95

Peregrino Olives Filled with Anchovies

$7.50

Artichoke Hearts

$19.95

Artichoke Mousse

$14.95

Black Olive Pate

$8.95

Cardoon in Brine Rosara

$11.95

Chickpeas Dry

$7.95

Chile Alegrias Riojanas

$14.95

Fabes Rosara

$10.95

J. Vela Red Pepper

$16.50
Jose Andres Foods Escalivada

Jose Andres Foods Escalivada

$16.00

Roasted eggplant, peppers and onions in olive oil

Jose Andres Foods Pisto

$10.95

Tomatoes, red and green peppers and zucchini

Jose Andres Foods Sweet Piquillo Pepper Confit

Jose Andres Foods Sweet Piquillo Pepper Confit

$13.95

Delicate confit of roasted piquillo peppers, red wine from Navarra and pure cane sugar

Jose Andres Foods Tomate Frito

Jose Andres Foods Tomate Frito

$10.00

Tomato purée with onions, green pepper, and garlic

Judion Beans Dry

$17.95

La Catedral Habitats en Aceite Oliva

$21.95

La Catedral Leeks

$14.95

La Catedral Tomate Entero

$11.95

La Catedral Tomate Triturado

$8.95

La Catedral White Asparagus Jar

$23.95

Boiled and preserved white asparagus from Navarra

Lentejas Pardinas

$7.95

Lentejas Rosara

$8.95

Mushroom Mousse

$13.95

Navarrico Guindilla Peppers

$17.95

Navarrico Pochas

$14.95

Boiled white beans from Navarra, Spain, 23 oz jar

Pimenton Pate with Olives

$8.95

Rosara Chickpeas Extra

$8.95

Boiled chickpeas from Navarra, Spain, 23 oz jar

Arroz Bomba

$7.95Out of stock

Super absorbent mountain-grown Bomba rice, 1.1 lb

Carpier Arroz Bomba Ahumado 500g

$11.95

Galets

$7.95

Macarrones

$6.95

Pasta Canelones

$4.00

Pasta Fideo

$5.50

Pasta Fideo Squid Ink

$7.95

Pasta Fideua

$5.50

Caballitas Evoo RC

$21.95

Don Bocarte Anchovies

$12.95

Don Bocarte Boquerones

$9.95Out of stock

Gulas

$5.95Out of stock

Jose Andres Foods Baby Squid

$25.95

Rich and flavorful baby squid prepared in their own ink

Jose Andres Foods Cockles

$34.95

Jose Andres Foods Galician Style Mussels

$25.95
Jose Andres Foods Mussels in Escabeche

Jose Andres Foods Mussels in Escabeche

$25.95

Mussels preserved in escabeche sauce

Jose Andres Foods Sardines in Escabeche

$21.95

Jose Andres Foods Sardines in Olive Oil

$21.95

Sardines packed in olive oil, perfect on bread for simple tapas

Jose Andres Foods Tuna (8oz jar)

$18.95

Jose Andres Foods Ventresca in EVOO (Tuna Belly)

$21.95

La Cala Ventresca

$27.95

Spanish white tuna belly, packed in extra virgin olive oil

MLS Cockles

$8.95

Iconic Spanish cockles preserved in brine produced exclusively for Mercado Little Spain

Sardinillas Daporta

$11.95

Apricot Jam

$11.50

Birba Galletas Barcelona Moments

$18.95

Birba Galletas Flamenco

$12.95

Birba Madrid Cookie Tin

$18.95

Cookie selection from Madrid

Cacao Sampaka Calabaza

$9.95

Cacao Sampaka Ibiza

$9.95

Catanias Macadamia

$9.95Out of stock

Catanias Yogurt

$9.95Out of stock

Catanies Crema Catalana

$9.95Out of stock

Catanies Dark Chocolate Almonds

$9.95
Chestnut Honey

Chestnut Honey

$25.95

Chestnut Honey from Asturias, Spain

Choco Cherries

$11.95

Choco Oranges

$11.95

Chocolate Higos

$11.95

Hand dipped chocolate figs

Excellence Blando

$28.95

Fig Jam (7oz)

$8.50

Spanish fig jam (7oz)

Figs in Pedro Ximenez 5.1oz

$10.95

Moca Pecans

$12.95

Natura Churro con Chocolate

$28.95

Natura Crema Catalana

$28.95

Nocilla

$7.95

Orange Marmalade

$10.95

Spanish orange marmalade (7oz)

Pedra Xocolate Jolonch

$23.95

Plum Membrillo (10oz)

$13.95

Turron 1880 Gift Sampler

$32.95

Turron 1880 Marzipan Figurines

$16.95Out of stock

Turron Natura Aire

$28.95

TURRON NATURA BAKLAVA

$28.95

TURRON NATURA CHEESECAKE

$28.95

Turron Natura Cherry

$28.95

TURRON NATURA COCO THAI

$28.95

Turron Natura Gin Tonic

$28.95

TURRON NATURA KIKOS&LIME

$18.95

TURRON NATURA MIEL&LIMON

$18.95

TURRON NATURA NARANJA

$28.95

Turron Natura Pan Aceite Chocolate

$28.95

Turron Natura Pina Colada

$28.95

Turron Natura Raspberry

$28.95

Turron Natura Sacher

$28.95

TURRON NATURA TRUFA BLANCA

$18.95

TURRON NATURA VERMOUTH

$28.95

TURRON VIÇENS BLANDO 300gr

$22.95

TURRON VIÇENS DURO 300gr

$22.95

TURRON VIÇENS YEMA 300GR

$22.95

Vicens Dark Chocolate Almond Turrón with Sea Salt

$13.95Out of stock

Vicens Músico Mixed Nuts Brittle

$13.95Out of stock

Vicens Souffle Nougat Rounds

$13.95Out of stock

Yema Quemada Excellence

$28.95

Crema Catalana Mix

$3.50

Flan Clasico Mix

$3.50

Natillas Mix

$3.50

Paella Kit

$78.95

Spanish Tortilla Mix

$8.00
Colacao

Colacao

$8.95

The classic Spanish brand of hot-chocolate drink mix

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

MLS Water

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00
Kas Limon

Kas Limon

$4.00
Kas Naranja

Kas Naranja

$4.00

Extras

To Go Utensils

Please add to cart if you would like to go utensils added to your order

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dining Destination Featuring the Delicious Diversity of Spanish Cuisine from Chef José Andrés.

Website

Location

501 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Mercado image
Mercado image
Mercado image

Similar restaurants in your area

Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
orange starNo Reviews
184 9th Ave New York City, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
ANA Bar and Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
20 Hudson Yards New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station
orange starNo Reviews
383 West 31st Street, Stall #31 New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Miznon - Hudson Yards
orange starNo Reviews
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Fonda - Chelsea
orange starNo Reviews
189 9th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Hey Yuet - 251 W 26 St
orange starNo Reviews
251 West 26th Street Manhattan, NY 10001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Central Park South
orange star4.0 • 9,595
40 Central Park S New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
MARSEILLE
orange star4.4 • 8,382
630 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Barn Joo - 35
orange star4.1 • 5,162
34 W 35th St New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
1002-mew35
orange star4.3 • 4,547
53 W 35th St, Basement New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Marea - New York
orange star4.3 • 4,451
240 Central Park South New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston