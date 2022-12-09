Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Little Toasted West Loop

review star

No reviews yet

300 South Riverside Plaza

Chicago, IL 60606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Cobb Salad
B.A.L.T

Help Us Conserve Silverware. Please Choose One.

Please Include Silverware.

Please add this item to your order if you would like disposable silverware.

Do Not Include Silverware.

Please add this item to your order if you do not need disposable silverware.

Shareables

420 Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Nacho Cheese Sauce, Sliced Marinated Ribeye, Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips

BA Pretzel

$10.00

BA Pretzel with Beer Cheese

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado Crema, Avocado, Radish, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Arugula, Sourdough

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hand battered chicken tenders, your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or ranch sauce, Fries

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sando

$14.00

House Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Fries.

California Chicken Club Sando

$14.00

Chicken Breast, Bacon, House Guac, Signature Comeback Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Fries.

Steak Sando

$15.00Out of stock

Sliced Marinated Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Black Pepper Parmesan Aioli, Lettuce, French Roll, Fries

Portabella Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Portabella Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Brioche Bun, Fries

B.A.L.T

$13.00

Bacon, Mashed Avocado, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Sourdough bread, fries

OG Grilled Cheese & Soup

$11.00

Blend of Cheeses, Thick Sliced Brioche Bread, Cup of Soup of the Day

LT Burger

$15.00

6oz Patty, Maple Smoked Cheddar, Bacon Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonnaise

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Ranch, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Greens

Mediterranean Salad (v)

$11.00

Italian Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Based on Availability

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00

Based on Availability

Tomato Soup Bowl

$8.00

Homemade Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00

Homemade Tomato Soup

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Evian Bottled Water

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Cranberry

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, Whiskey, Beer, Eats and one of the largest patios in Chicago!

Website

Location

300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

Gallery
Little Toasted image
Little Toasted image
Little Toasted image
Little Toasted image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
orange starNo Reviews
601 W Adams St. Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Slightly Toasted
orange starNo Reviews
22 N Clinton St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
One North Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 N WACKER DR Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Willis Tower
orange starNo Reviews
233 S. Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Florian
orange starNo Reviews
20 North Upper Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
PROXI
orange star4.4 • 1,149
565 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston