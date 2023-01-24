Little Village Pub 2670 Co Rd E East,
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Quaint bar and restaurant serving American style food and drinks, featuring daily happy hours, darts
2670 Co Rd E East,, White Bear Lake, MN 55110
