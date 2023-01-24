Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Village Pub 2670 Co Rd E East,

review star

No reviews yet

2670 Co Rd E East,

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Chips And Salsa

$6.00

Cod Fingers

$13.00

Fries

$6.00

Gouda Mac n' Chz Bites

$10.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Nachos

$11.00

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Pretzels

$13.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Spicy Aleppo Cauliflower

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Veggie Plate

$8.00

Wings

$15.00

Burgers

BYOB

$9.00

It's Just Brunch

$15.00

Little Village

$15.00

Mesa

$14.00

Naughty Bourbon

$15.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Taco Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

BYOS

$10.00

BYOW

$14.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Club

$15.00

French Dip

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Tacos

Beef

$11.00

Pork

$11.00

Chicken

$11.00

Sirloin

$14.00

Blackened Chicken/Cabbage Slaw

$13.00

Chicken/Mango/Pineapple

$13.00

Al Pastor

$13.00

Entrees/Salads

Fisn N' Chips

$16.00

Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Black N' Bleu

$20.00

Hacked

$14.00

Caeser

$12.00

Santa Fe

$15.00

House

$8.00

Chef

$15.00

1/2 House Salad

$6.00

Soup

Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

$7.00

Cup Chicken Wild rice

$5.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Specials

Lunch Special

$9.95

Daily Special

$11.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Cigarettes

$15.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Sides

1000 Island

$1.00

American

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

BBQ

$1.00

Beef

$2.00

Black Olives

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Bourbon

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Cajun

$1.00

Carolina Reaper

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chicken

$4.00

Chipotle

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Cilantro

$0.75

Coleslaw

$2.00

Crostini

$1.00

Feta

$1.00

French

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Garlic

$1.00

Gaucamole

$2.00

Green Pepper

$1.00

Grilled Onion

$1.00

Ham

$2.00

Hummus

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Jerk

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.75

LV House Rub

$1.00

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Mushroom

$1.00

Parmesan

$1.00

Pepperjack

$1.00

Pickle

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Plum

$1.00

Pork

$3.00

Queso

$4.00

Ranch

$1.00

Raw Onion

$0.75

Salsa

$1.00

Sirloin

$5.00

Smoked Gouda

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Szechwan

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Thai Peanut

$1.00

Tomato

$0.75

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Turkey

$1.00

Veggies

$2.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Breadstick

$1.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Sprite

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

S.F. Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Blue

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.50

Arnie Palmer

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Virgin Daquiri

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Quaint bar and restaurant serving American style food and drinks, featuring daily happy hours, darts

Location

2670 Co Rd E East,, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wild Bean
orange starNo Reviews
88 Mahtomedi Avenue Willernie, MN 55115
View restaurantnext
Dugout Bar - 96 Mahtomedi Ave
orange starNo Reviews
96 Mahtomedi Ave Mahtomedi, MN 55115
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Tally's Dockside
orange starNo Reviews
4441 Lake Ave South White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurantnext
Mr. Taco - 2645 white bear ave N suite 3
orange starNo Reviews
2645 white bear ave N suite 3 Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
4746 Washington Square White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in White Bear Lake

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near White Bear Lake
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston